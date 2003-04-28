Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mike Brown, national sales manager, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles, promoted to local sales manager.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Barry Taylor, president, Wheaton Village Inc., Millville, N.J., appointed area director, government and community affairs, Comcast Cable's Southern New Jersey systems; Kathy Etemad, chief of staff for Council of the District of Columbia's Councilmember Kevin P. Chavous, joins as manager, government relations, Washington.

Programming

Tricia Melton, VP, marketing, Oxygen Media, New York, joins Lifetime, New York, in the same capacity.

Thomas P. Southwick, VP, freelance writer, Denver, named VP, corporate communications, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.

At ESPN: Manish Jha, senior VP, sales strategy and new media, affiliate sales and marketing division, Bristol, Conn., named senior VP/GM, emerging media and data services; Spence Kramer, director, marketing, New York, promoted VP, advertising and promotion.

At Home Shopping Network, St. Petersburg, Fla: Kai Sawatzi, senior VP/European creative director, Olay Skincare and new business, Saatchi & Saatchi, London, joins as senior VP/executive creative director; Otis Howard, lighting director, The Light Design Group, New York, joins as VP, set design and lighting; Bethany Bunnell, founder, SunSafe Inc., Miami, joins as VP, on-air promotion and graphics.

Media

Lisa Dollinger, senior VP, marketing and communications, radio division, Clear Channel Communications, San Antonio, named senior VP, worldwide corporate communications.

At ESPN

magazine and ESPN.com, New York: John Kosner, senior VP, business operations, ESPN.com and ESPN, named senior VP/GM, ESPN.com; Geoff Reiss, senior VP, programming, production and operations, ESPN.com, named senior VP/GM, ESPN; John Papanek, senior VP/editor in chief, ESPN, named senior VP, editorial, ESPN, ESPN.com and emerging media; Gary Hoenig, executive editor, ESPN, named editor in chief.

Journalism

Mark Ginther, assistant news director, KSTP-TV/KSTC-TV Minneapolis-St. Paul, named news director, WHO-TV Des Moines, Iowa.

Joel Grover, investigative reporter, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

Chris Gailus, weekend anchor, WFAA-TV Dallas, joins WNYW(TV) New York, as morning co-anchor Good Day New York, Wakeup Edition.

At CN8, Philadelphia: Cathy Ballou, host, Calling All Cooks, Food Network, Atlanta, and Cyndi Edwards

, co-host, Breakfast at the NewRO, CHRO-TV Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, join as co-host, Your Morning on CN8.

Dara Welles, fill-in news anchor, WQXR-FM New York, adds WOR(AM) New York to her duties.

André Moreau, reporter/fill-in anchor, KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, joins KFMB-TV San Diego as weekend anchor.

Keith Jones, weekend anchor, WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh, joins WOWK-TV, Hunington, W.Va., as primary anchor.

Janelle Wang, morning reporter/anchor, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., joins KGO-TV San Francisco, as morning anchor/fill-in anchor.

Heather Rowe, anchor, KEPR-TV Yakima, Wash., joins KWBA(TV) Tucson, Ariz., as main anchor.

Anne Craig, reporter, WOFL(TV) Orlando, joins WNYW(TV) New York, in the same capacity.

Jessica Schambach, reporter, KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, promoted to morning co-anchor.

Melanie Sanders, weekend anchor, WDSU(TV) New Orleans, joins WNCN(TV) Raleigh, N.C., as co-anchor 5 p.m. weeknight newscast.

Steven Cooper, consumer/investigative reporter, WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., promoted to weekend morning anchor/investigative reporter.

Vince Sims, consumer reporter/weekend anchor, KTUL(TV) Tulsa, Okla., joins WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh, as reporter/weekend morning anchor.

Bonnie Schneider, weekend meteorologist, WFOR-TV Miami, joins WLVI-TV Boston as entertainment and lifestyle reporter/weekend meteorologist.

Danny Romero, freelance weather anchor, KNBC(TV) Los Angeles, named weekend weather anchor.

Internet

Randy Stearns, media director, ABCNews.com, New York, named executive producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Major Market Network, New York: Sean Reilly, network supervisor, and Matt Yox, associate group director, both OMD, New York, join as account executives.

Rebecca Lynn Meyer, local sales manager, WAOW-TV/WYOW(TV) Wausau, Wis., rejoins Continental Television Sales, Chicago, as VP/sales manager.

Stephanie Greenhut Baumoel, publicity director, FerenComm, New York, promoted to VP.

Radio

Bernadette Duncan, former news writer, ABC Radio Networks, New York, joins Launch Radio Networks, New York, as manager, programming.

Associations/Law Firms

Carmen Alzner, executive director, PROMAX&BDA Europe, Cologne, Germany, named senior VP/managing director, programming.

Steve Solomon, principal, Hutton & Solomon, New York, joins the executive committee of the New York Production Alliance.

Allied Fields

At Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia: Mark Johnston, creative director, Pittard Sullivan, New York, joins in the same capacity; Jack Bang, art/design director, Telenium Communications Group, Philadelphia, joins as designer/animator; Miles Dinsmoor, producer, promoted to head, production.

Obituary

Thomas Caulfield, a veteran TV writer, died of complications from a heart attack April 11 at Brotman Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He began as a staff writer for Universal Television on such shows as Thriller

(1960-1962) and Tales of Wells Fargo

(1957-1962), both on NBC.

He also wrote and produced documentaries for radio and, later, TV, where they continue to run on such cable networks as A&E Network and The History Channel.

More recently, he was senior executive copy editor for online entertainment news service WireImage, co-founded by his son, Michael.