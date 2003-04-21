Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Daniel P. McGrath, VP, chief financial officer/treasurer, Enterworks Inc., Washington, elected VP/CFO, Capitol Broadcasting Co., Raleigh, N.C.

Cheryl Young, director, human resources, NBC Television Stations Division, New York, joins WNBC(TV) New York, in the same capacity.

Paul Heine, research director, Sunbelt Communications' KVBC(TV) Las Vegas, promoted to corporate research director.

Cable TV

Rick Lang, corporate VP, marketing, Charter Communications, St. Louis, joins Comcast Cable, Seattle, as regional VP, marketing and sales, Northwest region.

Marilyn Humphrey, senior VP, marketing and business development, Callahan Associates International, Denver and Bonn, Germany, joins Time Warner Cable, Denver, as VP, online services.

At Advance/Newhouse Communications, Syracuse, N.Y.: Marc Wasserstrom, director, business planning, metro area/Cablevision University, Cablevision Systems, New York, joins as VP, financial planning; Jonathan H. Walter, senior director, AT&T Broadband, IT finance group, Denver, joins as director, IT, financial services.

Journalism

Alexis Glick, head, floor operations, Morgan Stanley, New York, joins CNBC, New York, as senior trading correspondent.

At MSNBC.com, health division: Robin Eisner, director, science communications, health sciences division, Columbia University, New York, joins as senior health editor, Secaucus, N.J.; Molly Masland, news producer/editor/reporter, named health editor, Redmond, Wash.

Programming

Martha Van Gelder, group VP, international television and licensing, Sesame Workshop, New York, promoted to senior VP, international.

Paul Montoya, VP, sales and new business development, Paramount Advertiser Services, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP/general sales manager.

Carla Cortis, director, distribution and field marketing, Southwest, Los Angeles, Lifetime Entertainment Services, named VP, Western region, distribution.

Duncan Gray, controller, entertainment, Granada Content, London, UK, joins ABC, Los Angeles, as VP, alternative series and specials.

Candice Pearson, director, worldwide marketing, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Adrienne Gary, principal, AJG Consulting, Century City, Calif., joins Fox Networks Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP, human resources.

Alexander Schwarz, deputy GM, Discovery Networks Europe, Germany, appointed director, marketing and creative services, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, based in London.

At Scripps Networks: James Bolosh, producer, VH1, New York, joins as director, programming, Home & Garden Television, Nashville, Tenn.; Barbara Kalosieh, regional manager, affiliate sales, Northeast, Scripps, New York, promoted to account director.

At the Tennis Channel: David Safran, senior VP/general sales manager, USA Networks and Sci Fi Channel, New York, joins as VP, advertising sales, New York; Faye Walker, VP, marketing, Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif., joins in the same capacity, Los Angeles; John Morse, president, Byron Media, New York, joins as VP, research, New York.

Sherri Bouchier-Bastura, sales manager, ATT Broadband, Denver, named affiliate relations director, The Football Network, Denver.

Radio

Lynn Gay, director, affiliate relations, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Kris Stevens, nighttime on-air personality/imaging director, WCTO(FM) Bethlehem, Pa., joins XWTU(FM) Philadelphia, as, host, WXTU nighttime show.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Tribune Media Services, Chicago: Alexa Bazanos, director, human resources, promoted to VP; Jay Brodsky, technology director, promoted to VP; Jay Fehnel, director, business development, promoted to VP; Stephen Tippie, director, marketing, promoted to VP.

Technology

Brian Fabiano, VP, network services, Lightpath, Jericho, N.Y., promoted to senior VP.

Correction

A photo of Lifetime Entertainment's Brent Poer

was incorrectly identified as John Smoot in our April 14 issue. A correctly identified photo is on p. 34.

Obituary

Ralph Paskman, considered one of the architects of CBS News, died April 8 in Morehead City, N.C., from heart problems stemming from a quintuple bypass in 2000. He was 82.

Paskman began his career at WCAU(AM) Philadelphia in 1946. He joined CBS News in 1950 as a staff writer for its radio newscast. Three years, later, he switched to television, moving up from reporter to assignment manager and assistant director over the course of eight years. From 1972 to 1975, he was a producer on 60 Minutes. He briefly left CBS to become executive producer of news for WBBM-TV Chicago, returning in 1976 to serve as Night News manager and to head up Newsbreak. Upon his retirement in 1983, Paskman was director of Newsfeed, a precursor to CBS's 24-hour affiliate news service, CBS Newspath.

Michael Jeter, best known as the wimpy assistant coach on Evening Shade, died March 30 in Los Angeles. He was HIV-positive but in good health at the time of his death. He was 50.

A character actor who appeared in several stage and screen productions, Jeter won an Emmy in 1992 for his role as wimpy coach Herman Stiles in the Burt Reynolds sitcom Evening Shade. He was nominated twice more for the role before the series ended in 1994.

Born on Aug. 26, 1952, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., Jeter got his start in New York, where he landed a small part in Milos Forman's film Hair

in 1979. He worked steadily throughout the '80s before landing the Stiles role in 1990.

After Shade, Jeter made guest appearances on other television series, including Chicago Hope

and Picket Fences, for each of which he was again nominated for Emmys.

Jeter joined the cast of Sesame Street

in 2000 as The Other Mr. Noodle.

At the time of his death, Jeter was filming The Polar Express with Tom Hanks.