Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Christopher Roman, general sales manager, Entravision Communications, Palm Springs, Calif., television and radio stations, appointed, GM, Entravision's Santa Barbara, Calif., television stations.

Kieran Clarke, director, sales, KTXL(TV) Sacramento, Calif., named VP/GM, KWBP(TV) Portland, Ore.

Brad Nimmons, research director, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., promoted to director, broadcast research, Media General Broadcast Group, Richmond, Va.

Gerald Fetner, associate university dean for research, City University of New York, joins WNET(TV) New York, as director, foundation and government grants.

Terry Conway, general sales manager, KWBT(TV) Tulsa, Okla., joins WHNS(TV) Greenville, S.C., in the same capacity.

Steve Gahler, sales account executive, KOMO-TV Seattle, promoted to national sales manager.

Janice D. Reyes, assistant director, engineering, KGO-TV San Francisco, promoted to director.

Cable TV

Kip Simonson, VP, marketing and sales, Cox Communications, Orange County, Calif., joins Charter Communications, St. Louis, in the same capacity.

Jodi Friedman, district manager, Starz Encore Group, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, Philadelphia, joins Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia, as director, programming.

John Smoot, direct sales manager, Time Warner Cable's Cape Coral, Fla., system named director, sales, national division.

Arthur C. Orduña, VP, marketing, Canal+ Technologies, Cupertino, Calif., joins Advance/Newhouse Communications, Syracuse, N.Y., as VP, strategic Initiatives.

Programming

Rob Jacobson, senior VP, distribution and product development, In Demand, New York, promoted to COO.

Tom Keaveny, senior VP, sales and revenue, Discovery Networks, Asia, Singapore, named senior VP/general sales manager, Discovery Networks, Latin America/Iberia, Miami, Fla.

Cliff Lachman, executive VP, first-run programming development, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, joins VH1, Los Angeles/New York, as senior VP, production and development.

At ABC Family Channel, Burbank, Calif.:

Julie Piepenkotter, VP, research, Buena Vista Television, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, research; Tom Zappala, senior VP, programming, Viacom, Los Angeles, joins as VP, program acquisitions and scheduling.

Jodi Roth, director, specials, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Brent Poer, director, marketing and events, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, named VP, Lifetime Brand, print.

Greg Neal, director, creative services, Fine Living, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Lynn Gardner, consultant, The History Channel, New York, joins as director, public affairs.

At Starz Encore: Skip Desjardin, VP, video products group, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., joins as director, sales, Time Warner Cable account team, Stamford, Conn.; Paige Holmes, director, sales, Time Warner Cable account team, Stamford, named director, Adelphia Communications group, Denver; Dan Ferguson, manager, strategic initiatives, El Segundo, Calif., promoted to director, DirecTV account team.

Caryl Liebmann, director, special events, The National Conference for Community and Justice, Los Angeles, named director, retail promotions, 4Kids Entertainment, New York.

Maria Nicolletti, traffic supervisor, Tribune Entertainment, New York, promoted to manager, sales planning and traffic, advertiser sales.

David Laudani, national sales manager, WTVX(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., joins Transit Television Network, Orlando, Fla., as regional sales director.

Journalism

Derek Francis, anchor, KNDU(TV), Yakima, Wash., named morning anchor, WZZM-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.

AT KTLA(TV) Los Angeles: Marcia Brandwynne, executive producer, KTLA Morning News, named assistant news director; Richard Goldner, supervising producer, KTLA Morning News, promoted to executive producer; Leila Feinstein, reporter/fill-in anchor, KRON-TV San Francisco, joins as weekend sports anchor/weekday news reporter.

Kevin McCabe, freelance reporter, Fox Sports Net Arizona, Phoenix, joins as full-time reporter.

At KCEN-TV Temple, Texas: Nicole Murray, reporter, KWES-TV Midland, Texas, joins as Killeen bureau reporter/weekend producer; Cindie Brooks, weather forecaster, KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, joins as weekend morning weather forecaster; Andrea Baca, photojournalist, KAMU-TV College Station, Texas, joins in the same capacity; Kelly Cripe, recent graduate, University of Texas, joins as associate producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Iniative Media, New York: Stacey Lynn Koerner, senior VP/director, broadcast research, promoted to executive VP/director, global research integration; David Ernst, senior VP/director, IM solutions, named executive VP/director, futures and technologies.

Blanche Frankel, executive director, Latin American division, SSA Public Relations, New York, promoted to VP.

Carter Smith, regional director, West Coast operations, OSDN, San Francisco, rejoins Eagle Television Sales, Los Angeles, as group sales manager.

Sofia Escamilla, manager, La Agencia de Orcí Asociados, Los Angeles, promoted to media director.

Technology

Paul Kosac, VP, digital services worldwide, PamAmSat, Atlanta, rejoins Scientific-Atlanta, Atlanta, as VP, market development, media networks and headend.

Martha A. Karlovic, director, business partners, ACI Worldwide Inc., Omaha, Neb., joins Veil Interactive Technologies, St. Louis, as director, global integration.

Mark Grasso, director, business development, RocketNetwork, San Francisco, joins ParkerVision, Santa Monica, Calif., as regional manager, Western region and Latin America.

Satellite

Darby Sanchez, VP, Latin America sales, Globe Cast America, Miami, appointed CEO, GlobeCast Asia, Singapore.

Obituary

Irving Haberman, CBS photographer for 38 years, died March 25 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. He was 87.

Haberman got his start over a half-century ago at New York newspaper The Brooklyn Eagle

in 1936. From 1942 to 1949, he worked at the tabloid paper PM, which later became The New York Star. He joined CBS in 1949 and covered all aspects of the broadcast industry for the network before his retirement in 1986.

A star photographer who was the official campaign photographer for Richard Nixon, Haberman was honored as The New York Press Photographer of the Year in 1969 and received the association's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991.

He is also the author Eyes on an Era: Four Decades of Photojournalism With Commentary by Walter Cronkite.