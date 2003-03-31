Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At Pappas Telecasting, Visalia, Calif.: Richard L. Elmendorf, senior managing director/head of communications division, Bank One, Chicago, joins as CFO; Dennis J. Davis, senior executive VP/CFO, promoted to senior executive VP, strategy and investments.

Chuck Fleming

, director, sales, McGraven Guild Radio, New York, joins WNYW(TV)/WWOR-TV New York, as manager, sales marketing.

AT WPVI-TV Philadelphia: Bob Liga, local account executive, promoted local sales manager; Tim Gianettino, national sales manager, regional offices, promoted to national sales manager, New York; Dirk Ohley, local sales manager, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, N.C., joins as national sales manager, regional offices.

AT Beasley Broadcast Group, Naples, Fla.: Shane Reilly, traffic director/credit manager/business manager, Clear Channel Communications' New Haven/Hartford, Connecticut stations, joins as regional business manager, Southwest Florida cluster; Melinda Lang, accountant, Lee County Tax Collector's Office, Ft. Myers, Fla., joins as assistant business manager.

Joe McCool, senior account executive, WFIE-TV Evansville, Ind., promoted to local sales manager.

Kristopher Stone, account executive, WFAA-TV Dallas, joins KDFW-TV/KDFI-TV Fort Worth, Texas, in the same capacity.

Edward E. Kaufman, president, Public Strategies, Wilmington, Del., has been elected to the board of directors, WHYY Inc., Wilmington.

Cable TV

At Charter Communications, St. Louis: Sue Ann R. Hamilton, VP, programming, TCI, Denver, joins as senior VP, programming; Wayne H. Davis, VP, engineering, promoted to senior VP, engineering and technical operations; Charles H. McElroy, president, Cox Business Services, Atlanta, joins as senior VP, operations.

At Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.: Reggie Workman, corporate VP, advance engineering, Time Warner Cable, as senior VP, network management; Dermot McCormack, director, retail Web sites, appointed VP, consumer Web sites.

Paul Schonewolf, manager, Time Warner Cable's North and Zanesville, Ohio, areas, named VP, customer operations, Columbus, Ohio, division.

Ray Ness, director, technical operations, Comcast Cable's Prince William, Va., market, named regional director, technical operations, Washington Metro/Virginia region.

Programming

Patrick Vien, president, Universal Television Group's Network Enterprises, Universal City, Calif., adds president, Universal Studios Networks, to his duties.

Raymond Goulbourne, senior VP, advertising sales, BET, Washington, promoted to executive VP, advertising sales.

Michele Megan Dix, VP, music and talent programming, MTV and MTV 2, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Vivi Zigler, senior VP, advertising services, The NBC Agency, Burbank, Calif., duties have been expanded to include supervision of marketing and advertising, Bravo Network.

Todd Unger,

GM, AOL Local/Digital City, Los Angeles, joins Lifetime Television, New York, as senior VP/online GM.

At Discovery Networks, Silver Springs, Md.: Daniel Fischer, executive VP, corporate technology and content services, promoted to executive, research and planning; Susan Murrow, director, talent management and publicity, promoted to VP, talent management; Beth Rockwood, VP, market resources and media planning relations, CBS, New York, joins as senior VP, marketing resources, New York.

Mark Gall, senior VP/general sales manager, Tribune Broadcasting, New York, named senior VP, Eastern region, The Weather Channel Media Solutions, New York.

Shelly L. Maxwell, VP/GM, Qwest Digital Media, Nashville, Tenn., joins Shop AT Home Network, Nashville, as senior VP, programming, production and on-air strategy.

Kerry Sheldon Hughes, senior account executive, UPN, New York, appointed VP, kids advertising sales and marketing, ABC Family & Kids.

At Viacom Inc., New York: David Bittler, senior director, communications, Nickelodeon, promoted to VP, corporate communications, Nickelodeon, TV land and the New TNN; Rosemary O'Brien, VP, national consumer and trade publicity, TNN, named VP, communications, Nick at Nite and TV Land; David Schwartz, director, communications, Nick at Nite and TV Land, joins TNN in the same capacity; sal maniaci, VP, current series and sports production, TNN, promoted to VP, development and production, TV Land and Nick at Nite.

At TechTV, San Francisco: Peter Gochis, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, named senior VP, worldwide distribution; Tom Grams,GM, TechTV International, named VP, programming.

At Fox Cable Networks: Carlos Gutierrez, manager, affiliate sales and marketing, Los Angeles, promoted to director, affiliate sales and marketing, Seattle; Beau Basse, manager, affiliate sales and marketing, Los Angeles, named manager, affiliate marketing and local ad sales.

John Mafoutsis, head, advertising sales, Cisneros Television Group, Miami, joins MTV Latin America, Miami, as director, international advertising sales.

At Mike Young Productions, Woodland Hills, Calif.: Regis Brown,

VP, international television and video, Film Roman, North Hollywood, Calif., joins as VP, international sales; Joshua Fisher,

director, development and current programming, Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, joins as executive director, development. Christine Fellowes,

consultant, E! networks, Los Angeles, joins the company as regional director, E! Entertainment Television, Hong Kong.

Joanne Dembicki, senior analyst, Lifetime, New York, joins National Geographic Channel, Washington, as research manager, marketing and programming.

At Sí TV, Los Angeles: Stephen Levin, former executive VP, advertising sales, Telemundo Network Group, Los Angeles, joins as head, advertising; Doug Orr

and Tully Bragg, partners, Hothouse Media, Denver and Atlanta, join as managers, affiliate sales.

At Inspiration Networks, Charlotte: Russell W. Cooper, account director, affiliate sales and marketing, Central region, Discovery Networks, Charlotte, joins as director, affiliate relations, Eastern region; Kathy Covington, director, marketing, promoted to director, marketing services.

Media

Tara Maitra, senior VP, Digital Video, Premedia, New York, promoted to executive VP/GM, Video Magazine Rack.

At TV Guide, New York: Tony Imperato, Eastern advertising director, promoted to VP/advertising director; Mark Schroeder, national sales director, program promotion, promoted to VP, advertising sales, programming.

Alex Sanchez, VP/GM, Radio Unica New York and Houston, appointed GM, Entravision Communications' Monterey/Salinas, Calif., radio and television stations.

Journalism

Adam Bradshaw, news director, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City,joins WHec-TV Rochester, N.Y., in the same capacity.

Valerie Levesque, reporter/fill-in anchor, WHP-TV/WLYH-TV Harrisburg, Pa., joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, as general assignment reporter.

Stephanie Sandoval, reporter, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, promoted to anchor.

Sue Ann Robak, freelance sports reporter, Fox Sports Detriot, joins WEWS-TV Cleveland, as sports reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

George Pine, president, ABC Radio Sales, New York, named presidet/CEO, Interep, New York.

Les Eisner, senior VP, The Lippon Group, Los Angeles, prmoted to executive VP.

Ed Renicker, VP/general sales manager, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp.'s New York Interconnect, named senior VP/GM.

David Dasenbrock, senior VP, media, archer>malmo inc. (CQ), joins Initiative Media Las Vegas, as VP/GM.

Melissa O'Neill-Battaglia, account manager, Eagle Television Sales, New York, promoted to group sales manager.

Merissa Kilbrith, graduate, Villanova University, Penn., joins MayoSeitz Media, Blue Bell, Penn., as assistant media buyer/planner.

Radio

Dia Stein, senior director, programming, Westwood One, New York, named director, programming, Launch Radio Networks, New York.

Harry Legg, part-time air personality/production voice, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, joins WKTU-FM New York, as creative service director.

Technology

Peter Hirschberg, CEO, Gloss.com, New York, and Guy Sucharczuk, CEO of Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif., both named to the board of directors, ICTV, Los Gatos, Calif.

Karen Higginbottom, director, standards initiatives, strategy and technology office, Hewlett Packard, has been elected chair, the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards, Washington.

Tim Holzer, sales VP, ADC Telecommunications, Atlanta, joins MidStream Technologies, Atlanta, as director, VOD sales.

Associations/Law Firms

John M. Burgett, communications partner, Wiley Rein & Fielding LLP, Washington, received the Distinguished Bayliss Broadcaster Award from The John Bayliss Broadcast Foundation.

At the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, North Hollywood, Calif.: Frank Kohler, senior VP, finance, studio operations/digital studios division, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins as chief financial and administrative officer; Laurel Whitcomb, senior VP, media relations, Pax TV, Studio City, Calif., named VP, marketing Kathy Johnson, executive director, National Association of Minorities in Communications, Costa Mesa, Calif., appointed executive VP.

Michael McCracken, chief technology officer, Gibson Technical Services, named senior member, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa.

Obituary

J. Michael Brinkman, VP of strategic business development for Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Co., died March 16 in Santa Clarita, Calif. He was 55. No cause of death was given.

Brinkman, a 16-year veteran of Panasonic, was most recently responsible for the company's strategic business development activities. Through the technology Partnering Program, he also worked with industry manufacturers to incorporate Panasonic's digital compression technologies into their products and systems.

Brinkman was a long-time member of the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers, the International Teleproduction Society and a founding member of the Hollywood Post Alliance.