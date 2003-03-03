Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Elsie B. Garner, interim president, WEDU(TV) Tampa, Fla., named president/CEO, WTV(TV) Charlotte, effective July 2003.

Shaun McDonald, director, sales, WGNO(TV) and WNOL-TV New Orleans, named VP/GM, WNDY-TV Indianapolis and WWHO(TV) Columbus, Ohio.

Rich Mlotok, director, sales, NBC Television Stations division, New York, promoted to local sales manager, WNBC(TV) New York.

Jeff West, general sales manager, WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala., joins WVUE(TV) New Orleans in the same capacity.

At WKJG-TV Fort Wayne, Ind.: Ben Kulikowski, general sales manager, WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va., joins in the same capacity; Kathy Levendoski, account manager, promoted to local sales manager.

At KCEN-TV Temple, Texas: C.J. Davis, assistant production manager, promoted to production manager; David Lloyd, weekend supervisor, promoted to assistant production manager.

Cable TV

Patrick L. Deville, VP/GM, Erie County Cablevision, Sandusky, Ohio, promoted to president.

Melanie Sommer, director, new product marketing, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, promoted to VP, new product marketing, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

At Time Warner Cable, N.Y. and N.J.: Bhupender Kaul, director, commercial sales, promoted to VP; Suzanne Giuliani, manager, public relations, promoted to director; Frank McKeon, manager, creative services, promoted to director, production and creative services; Wayne Patrick, manager, technical training, promoted to director, technical training, learning and development.

At Charter Advertising, St. Louis: Allison R. Picinotti, account executive, AT&T Media Services, Pittsburgh, joins as promotions coordinator; Tammy Wildman, director, marketing and promotions, KSLZ(FM) St. Louis, joins as retail sales development manager; Randy Gray, senior account executive, promoted to local sales manager; Dale L. Turner, ad insertion supervisor, promoted to technical operations manager; David Wittman, senior account executive, promoted to sales trainer, Midwest division.

Judy Rettinger, local sales manager, Time Warner Advertising Sales, San Antonio, promoted to general sales manager.

Programming

David M. Gale, senior VP, feature film division, MTV Films, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to executive VP, MTV Films.

Kurt Schneider, president/CEO, Asimba, Redwood, Calif., joins World Wrestling Entertainment, Los Angeles, as executive VP.

Rich Mischel, president/COO, The Harvey Entertainment Co., Los Angeles, named CEO, Mainframe Entertainment, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Stuart C. Snyder, president/COO, World Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn., appointed president/CEO, Cinar Corp., Montreal, Canada.

Charlie Tabesh, VP, programming, acquisitions and new media, Turner Classic Movies, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP.

Lynette Pinto, senior VP, marketing and promotions, Telemundo, New York, appointed, VP, marketing, NBC Cable Networks, Fort Lee, N.J.

Gary Skeen Hall, director, post production, Fox Television Studios, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo.: Tim Sweeney, director, business affairs/intellectual property, promoted to VP and adds marketing to his duties; Karen Falzone, senior manager, business affairs/production, promoted to director; John Beyler, VP, technology operations, promoted to VP; Ray Milius, VP, production and operations, named VP, technology operations; Jim Porter, director, post production, promoted to

executive director, post production and broadcast operations; Tom Mikkelsen, senior director, broadcasting technology and facilities, AT&T Digital Media Center, Littleton, Colo., joins as VP, production and operations; Rebecca Lim, founder, Chosun Group Inc., Englewood, joins as director, interactive television technology.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Brad Oleshansky, executive director/associate general counsel, promoted to VP/associate general counsel; Scott Loos, VP, West Coast sales, iVillage, Los Angeles, joins as director, ad sales, Western region.

Joe Murphy, division sales manager/team leader, Schwartzkopf & DEP, Bentonville, Ark., joins Premier Retail Networks, Bentonville, as VP, retailer marketing.

Graham James, manager, communications, MTV, New York, promoted to director.

Laura Sheridan, manager, sales research, Court TV, New York, promoted to director.

Media

Nancy Hessel Weber, creative director, Seventeen magazine, New York, joins Lifetime

magazine, New York, as lifestyle director.Pete Haeffner, publisher, New Choices, New York, joins TV Guide Publishing Group, New York, as eastern advertising manager.

Journalism

Elisabeth Perez-Luna, interim news director, WHYY-FM Philadelphia, named news director.

John Mussoni, freelance producer, WHYY-TV Washington/ KYW(AM) Philadelphia, joins CN8, Philadelphia, as executive producer, 7 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Diane Rubin, producer, Catherine Crier Live, Court TV, New York, promoted to senior trial producer.

At CBS News: Jim Acosta, correspondent, CBS Newspath, Dallas and Chicago, named correspondent, New York; Lee Cowan, correspondent, New York, moves to the Dallas bureau.

Heather Cabot, freelance reporter, NewsOne, Washington, joins as correspondent, New York.

At CNN Headline News, Washington: Christi Paul, anchor/reporter, KTVK(TV) Phoenix, joins as anchor; Collins Spencer, correspondent, Fox News Channel, Washington, joins as weekend anchor.

Kelly Wright, co-anchor, News at Ten, WVBT(TV) Norfolk, Va., joins Fox News Channel, Washington, as general correspondent.

Lisa Karlin, on-air reporter, Time

magazine, New York, joins People

magazine/CBS Radio News, New York, as broadcast correspondent.

Theresa Marchetta, anchor/reporter, KCNC-TV Denver, joins KMGH-TV Denver in the same capacity.

Scott Schneider, morning anchor, WFMJ-TV Youngstown, Ohio, joins WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., as morning co-anchor. Martie Tucker, main anchor, WFTS(TV), Tampa, Fla., joins WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla., as weeknight co-anchor.

Mark Joyella, reporter, WPLG(TV) Miami, joins WNYW(TV) New York in the same capacity.

Wisdom Martin, reporter/anchor at WKRN-TV Nashville, Tenn., named reporter/fill-in anchor, WTTG(TV) Washington.

Tracy Martinez, freelance reporter, KCOP(TV) Los Angeles/ XETV(TV) San Diego named reporter, WSB-TV Atlanta.

Jinah Kim, reporter, KSWB-TV San Diego, joins KUSA-TV Denver as general assignment reporter.

Robert Lyles, reporter/anchor, KOB-TV Albuquerque, joins KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., general assignment reporter.

Katherine Creag, reporter, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, joins KDFW(TV) Dallas in the same capacity.

Pallas Hupe, weeknight co-anchor/medical reporter, WKBD(TV)/WWJ-TV Detroit, joins WJBK(TV) Detroit as weekday noon co-anchor/weathercaster/special projects reporter.

Radio

Charlie Colombo, executive VP, United Stations, New York, named executive VP/GM, Launch Radio Networks, New York.

Bruce Gilbert, director, programming, Susquehanna Broadcasting, Dallas, joins ESPN Radio Network, Bristol, Conn., as GM.

Sharon Kitroser, regional account manager, Radio Disney, New York, promoted to national sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Carrie Cook, senior producer, ABC News, New York, joins Hill, Holiday, Boston, as VP/director, event marketing.

Ron Tippe, producer, animated series, Los Angeles, joins Route 66 productions, Culver City, Calif., as VP, development.

At Millennium Sales and Marketing: Candy Orem, senior account executive, Dallas, named sales manager; Laura Zygaldo, account executive, Cleveland, promoted to manager.

Technology

Ralph E. Faison

, president/COO, Andrew Corp., Orland Park, Ill., appointed, CEO/president.

Bow Rodgers, COO, BigBand Networks, Redwood City, Calif., joins MyDTV, Burlingame, Calif., as CEO.

Jay Dragon

, national account director, Motorola Inc., Atlanta, joins Optinel Systems, Elkridge, Md., as VP, global sales.

Tom Mart, account executive, Conus Communications, St. Paul, Minn., named western regional sales manager, Vizrt Graphic Solutions, New York.

Mark Sudbury, sales manager, PSL USA, Nashville, Tenn., joins NorthStar Studios, Nashville, as national account representative.

Internet

Bob Kimball, associate general counsel/VP, RealNetworks Inc., Seattle, promoted to general counsel/VP, legal and business affairs/corporate secretary.

Obituary

Robert L. Pratt, former GM and part-owner of KGGF(AM) Coffeyville, Kan., passed away on Feb. 21 while visiting his son in Greenwich, Conn. He was 82.

Pratt exhibited an early interest in radio when, fresh from Kansas's Pittsburg High School, he took a job at KOAM(AM). Moving to Coffeyville in 1940, he became an announcer at KGGF(AM). After WWII, during which he served in the U.S. Marine Corp., Pratt returned to KGGF as program director, eventually becoming general manager and part owner of the station.

In addition to his work with KGGF, Pratt was a charter member of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and served as its president. He was also a director of the National Association of Broadcasters in the early '70s and also joined the board of the Broadcast Music Inc., New York. He eventually became chairman of BMI.

Pratt was inducted into the Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2000.