Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago: John Vitanovec, VP/GM, WGN-TV Chicago, promoted to regional VP, Tribune Television; Thomas D. Leach, VP/CFO, expands his duties to include news and broadcast operations.

Kay Clendening, production manager, KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, is retiring after 41 years with the station.

Cable TV

Lee A. Clayton, managing director/executive VP, United Pan-Europe Communications, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, joins Charter Communications, St. Louis, as senior VP, operations, Midwest division.

At Clear Channel Advantage, New York: Sam Sotiriou, executive VP, worldwide media research director, Lowe Lintas & Partners, New York, joins as VP/research director; Julie DeMaio, brand media manager, MediaCom, New York, joins as VP/media director; Meghan Donaldson, regional account and communications director, Grey Worldwide, Asia Pacific, Hong Kong, joins as associate VP, marketing solutions; Lewis Sherr, senior VP/GM, Youthstream Networks, events and media divisions, New York, joins as regional VP; Eric Fischer, VP, advertising sales, ABC Family and Kids Advertising Sales, Los Angeles, joins as regional VP, Los Angeles.

Programming

Kristin Patrick Petersen, VP, brand exposure and global licensing, for Revlon, Los Angeles, has joined Universal Pictures, Los Angeles, as senior VP, national promotions.

Tom Halleen, senior VP, programming and development, ABC Family, Los Angeles, joins AMC, Jericho, N.Y., as VP, programming and scheduling.

Mimi James, VP, talent and creative development, VH1, New York, promoted to senior VP.

At Style Network, New York: Stephen H. Schwartz, executive producer, TLC, New York, joins as senior VP, programming; Heather Moran, director, programming, TLC, New York, joins as VP, programming.

Rey del Valle, CFO, Sopresa TV, New York, named VP, finance, ABC Family Channel, Los Angeles.

Matthew Frankel, director, media relations, Rainbow Media Holdings, New York, named VP, communications, The Independent Film Channel, New York.

Ed Wilson, president, NBC Enterprises, Los Angeles, appointed to the board of directors for Premier Retail Networks, San Francisco.

Lawrence Weiner, senior creative producer, on-air promotions, for Fox Broadcasting, Los Angeles, joins Pax TV, West Palm Beach, Fla., as VP, creative services.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Shannon Peterson, freelance consultant, joins as publicity manager; Nikki Lichterman, account manager, Pryor & Associates, Los Angeles, joins as publicist; Amanda Dugan, media relations/event coordinator, Classified Cosmetics, Malibu, Calif., joins as office manager/assistant to Cindy Ronzoni, VP, publicity and corporate communications.

At TechTV: Kevin McFeeley, corporate video product manager, RCN, Princeton, N.J., joins as senior regional manager, New York; Stephen Tibshrany, technical operator, CNN Sports Illustrated and CNN International, Atlanta, joins as regional manager, Atlanta.

At Starz Encore: Nancy Silverstone, executive director, program acquisitions, Englewood, Colo., promoted to VP; Andrew Nigolian, head, Adelphia Communications account, Philadelphia, promoted to division VP, Comcast Corp. account.

At Fox News, New York: Erin Kelly, local sales representative, WNYW(TV) New York and Ashley Marable, senior VP, global advertising sales, National Geographic International, New York, join as account executives.