Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At LIN Television Corp: Scott Blumenthal, GM, WISH-TV, Indianapolis, promoted to regional VP; Edward L. Munson Jr., GM, WAVY-TV Norfolk, Va., promoted to regional VP; Jeff White, general sales manager, WISH-TV, promoted to station manager; David Rogers, general sales manager, WAVY-TV, promoted to station manager.

Kerry Toland, local sales manager, WTTG(TV) and WDCA(TV) Washington, named VP and station manager/general sales manager, WUTB(TV) Baltimore.

Anita Saenz-Carvalho, general sales manager/local sales manager, KORO(TV) Corpus Christi, Texas, promoted to GM, KORO(TV) and KCRP(TV) Corpus Christi.

Cable TV

Richard Yelen, chief marketing officer/senior VP, marketing, ACTV, New York, joins Charter Communications, St. Louis, as corporate VP, marketing.

David Klein, account executive, KDKA and WNPA, New York, joins AT&T/Comcast, New York, as national sales manager.

At Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia: Bonnie L. Cleaver, independent consultant, joins as senior director, new product development; Kelli Whitfield, national manager, business development, promoted to director, new video product development.

Programming

Régis Turrini, managing partner, ARJIL & Accociés, Paris, named executive VP, Vivendi Universal, Paris.

At Hallmark Entertainment: Torquil Macneal, VP, international sales, London, U.K., named senior VP, international sales, Sydney, Australia; John Alexander, independent consultant, London, joins as VP, international sales.

At Playboy TV Networks, Los Angeles: Dotty Ewing, president, The Ewing Group, Pasadena, Calif., appointed senior VP, marketing and promotion; Mark Rudolph, chairman/CEO, Fly Code, San Francisco, joins as managing director, Playboy Television International and executive VP, Playboy Entertainment Group.

Roman Richey,

senior manager, real estate operations, Cisco Systems, San Jose, Calif., joins Discovery Communications, Bethesda, Md., as VP, administration.

Barry Schulman, producer, Paxson Communications, West Palm Beach, Fla., named senior VP, Pax TV.

Michael Dagnery, independent producer, joins MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, as VP, production.

At Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo.: Jeff Evans, director, facilities and administration, promoted to director; Brett Marottoli, manager, program acquisitions, promoted ot director, multiculturaal program acquistions; Shawn Reeed, senior manager, production and talent services, promoted to director; Jim Urick, manager, program and acquisitions finance, promoted to director, strategic development.

Rob Dauber, producer, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, New York, joins Living it Up! With Ali and Jack, New York, as supervising producer.

Kari Sagin, creator, Beyond With James Van Praagh, Los Angeles, named executive producer of Soap Talk, SoapNet, Los Angeles.

Journalism

Bob McCaffrey, general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor, KSWO-TV Lawton, Okla., joins WSET-TV Lynchburg, Va., as reporter.

Courtney Zavala, reporter, KSTU(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KPRC-TV Houston, as reporter/fill-in anchor.

Brendan Keefe, reporter, KPRC-TV Houston, joins WCBS-TV New York, as reporter/fill-in anchor.

Gulstan Dart, reporter, WSB-TV Atlanta, joins KIRO-TV Seattle, as anchor/reporter.

Elsa Ramon, 10 p.m. anchor, KSAZ-TV Phoenix, joins KXAS-TV Dallas, as weekday afternoon anchor.

Cynthia Izaguirre, morning/noon anchor, KOAT-TV Albuquerque, N.M., named co-anchor, 6 p.m. newscast.

Morris Jones, news anchor, WTTG(TV) Washington, named anchor/host for Sinclair Broadcasting's new Hunt Valley Central News Center, Maryland.

Blake Olson, reporter, editor and host, Colorado State football show, KUSA-TV Denver, joins KWGN-TV Denver as sports reporter/anchor.

Doug Parker, former station manager, WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, is named visiting lecturer in telecommunications, Indiana University.

Radio

At Premiere Radio Networks: Tom Drennon, senior creative director, Los Angeles, promoted to VP/creative director, marketing and advertising; Omar Thompson, director, marketing, Dallas, promoted to VP, marketing and advertising.

Michael Alford, associate athletic director, corporate sales and marketing, University of Southern California, named sports sales manager, KSPN(AM), Los Angeles.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

David Weiss, a partner in Picture Plant LLC, joins Studio City, Los Angeles, as head of new theatrical division Matinee.

At Magnet Communications, New York: Lou Casale, director, corporate practice, Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, Beverly Hills, Calif., named senior VP/GM, Los Angeles.

Richard Redfield, creative director, Harley's House, Santa Monica, Calif., named president/executive creative director, Craig Murray Productions/West, Los Angeles.

At Four Square, San Diego: Beth Reno, VP, operations, promoted to CFO; Mark Johnson, senior graphic artist, NTN Communications, Carlsbad, Calif., joins as senior designer.

Technology

At Sportvision Inc., Chicago: Steven Roberts

promoted to executive VP, business development; Jeff Jonas

Ph.D. promoted to senior VP, business development; Steve Bridges

promoted to general counsel/VP, business development.

At Espial Corp., Ottawa: Martin Leamy, president/COO, OpenTV, Mountain View, Calif., joins as CEO; Jaison Dolvane, company co-founder, named president.

Lucas Wilson, Avid/DS product expert and HD workflow specialist, Avid Technology, Santa Monica, Calif., joins iO Film, North Hollywood, Calif., as director, HD post-production.