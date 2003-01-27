Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Bill Schneider, VP/director, sales, WAGA(TV) and Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta, named VP/GM, KDVR(TV) Denver.

Robert Simone, VP/GM, KDVR(TV) Denver, joins WTXF-TV Philadelphia in the same capacity.

At Blair Television: Michael O'Brien, VP/regional sales manager, Philadelphia, named senior VP/regional sales manager; Craig Hickox, group sales manager, Los Angeles, named VP/group sales manager; Roy Howie, group sales manager, New York, named VP/group sales manager; Richard Quigley, sales manager, St. Louis, named VP/sales manager; Rick Rollins, group sales manager, Chicago, named VP/group sales manager; Terri Travis, group sales manager, Chicago, named VP/group sales manager; Sabrina Zambardino, group sales manager, Dallas, named VP/group sales manager.

At Mission Broadcasting: John Dittmeier, GM, WYOU(TV) Scranton, Penn., adds executive VP/COO, Mission Broadcasting; David Jones, business manager, WYOU-TV, promoted to corporate controller, Mission Broadcasting; Steve Genett, national sales manager, WYOU-TV, adds general sales manager to his duties.

Lila Hampton, traffic manager, KTVL(TV) Medford, Ore., named national sales manager.

Cable TV

Darren Belick, managing director, Raritan Valley system, Cablevision, New Jersey, joins Comcast Cable, as area VP, central New Jersey systems.

Programming

Peter Keramidas, senior VP, programming and new media content for Showtime, New York, appointed executive VP, programming.

Salaam Coleman Smith, VP, programming and acquisitions, Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite, Los Angeles, named VP, programming, E! Networks, Los Angeles.

Susan Sheppard, director, legal and business affairs, A&E Television Networks, New York, joins Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, as VP, business and legal affairs.

Joanna Klein, director, series television, Lions Gate Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Dorothy Sourlis, director, event marketing and sales, ESPN ABC Sports Sales, New York, promoted to VP.

Luca Bentivoglio, founder/producer, Luca Bentivoglio Productions, Los Angeles, named executive director, Latino Public Broadcast, Los Angeles.

Yoni Cohen, independent consultant, London, joins Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, London, as VP, sales, Europe.

John McMahon, executive VP/managing director, Sony Pictures Television International, London, named senior executive VP/managing director.

Stan Weil, former executive VP, advertising sales, Turner Broadcasting, Atlanta, joins The Partnership for a Drug-Free America, New York, as executive VP/director, strategic marketing partnerships.

Journalism

Marc Weiner, news director, WLFL(TV) Raleigh, N.C., joins KVVU-TV Las Vegas in the same capacity.

At WLVI-TV Boston: Pamela Johnston,

assistant news director, promoted to news director; Chris Roach, special projects producer, promoted to assistant news director.

Media

L. Frederick Sutherland, executive VP/CFO, Aramark Corp., Philadelphia, elected to the board of directors of WHYY Inc., Philadelphia.

Chuck Cordray, VP, circulation business development, consumer magazine and media group, Primedia Inc., New York, named VP, consumer marketing, TV Guide Publishing Group, New York.