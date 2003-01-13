Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Patricia A. Liguori, director, research, WABC-TV New York, named VP, research, ABC Owned Television Stations.

Peter Maroney, VP/GM, KOIN-TV Portland, Ore., joins WTVR-TV Richmond, Va., in the same capacity.

Akilah Monifa, media trainer/public relations strategist, SPIN Project, San Francisco, named director, communications, KPIX-TV San Francisco.

Rena Salzman, sales marketing director, WCVB-TV Boston, appointed research director.

Chip Shenkan, local sales manager, WNUV(TV) Baltimore, joins WBDC-TV Washington, in the same capacity.

Cable TV

Maureen Dalton, area marketing director, Comcast Cable, north New Jersey, promoted senior area marketing director, southern New Jersey.

Jeff Chen, director, engineering, interactive services, Rogers CableSystems Digital, Ontario, Canada, named VP, advanced technology, Advance/Newhouse Communications, Syracuse, N.Y.

Programming

Lisa Melching, director, programming, G4, Los Angeles, joins NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., as VP, scheduling and strategic analysis.

Alan Winnikoff, freelance public relations consultant, New York, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as VP, communications.

At Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif.: Robert Mendez,

senior VP, business affairs and legal, Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, business affairs, BVT and Buena Vista Productions; Robert Kaplan,

production supervisor, Universal Television Enterprises, Los Angeles, joins as director, development, Buena Vista Productions.

Nancy Dubuc, director, historical programming, The History Channel, New York, named VP, documentary development, A&E Network, New York.

Mary Coller, VP/GM, SoapCity, Culver City, Calif., promoted to senior VP/GM.

At Eagle Television Sales: Barbara Banda, account executive, Cleveland, Cathy Leibowitz, sales manager, Denver, and Mary Tricoli, account executive, Philadelphia, were all promoted to group managers.

Chris Rantamaki, supervising producer, A Dating Story, Banyan Productions, Los Angeles, promoted to executive producer.

Journalism

Arnold Diaz, consumer reporter, 20/20,

ABC News, New York, rejoins WCBS-TV New York, as investigative/consumer reporter.

Gloria Borger, correspondent, Face the Nation

and CBS Evening News, CBS, Washington, joins CNBC, Capital Report, Washington, as anchor/NBC News, special correspondent.

Martha MaCallum, anchor, Morning Call, CNBC, New York, adds Checkpoint

to her duties.

Carl Quintanilla, co-anchor, Morning Call, CNBC, New York, joins NBC News, New York, as correspondent.

Diana Olick, correspondent, CBS News, Washington, joins CNBC, Washington, as Capitol Hill correspondent.

Craig Crawford, executive publisher, The Hotline, Washington, joins MSNBC and CNBC, Washington, as an analyst.

At WABC-TV New York: Joe Torres

and Michelle Charlesworth, co-anchors, Sunday-morning newscast, add Saturday-morning newscast, to their duties.

Harry Martin, weekend anchor, WNYW(TV) New York,named weeknight co-anchor, WWOR-TV New York.

Michael Horowicz, senior producer, Real TV, Los Angeles, named executive producer, The Abrams Report, MSNBC, New York.

Tonia Bendickson, 5 p.m. anchor, WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., adds 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts to her duties.

Micheal Eaves, sports anchor, WLMT(TV)/WPTY-TV Memphis, Tenn., named anchor/reporter, Southern California Sports Report, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles.

Sara Underwood, reporter/anchor, WBZ-TV Boston adds weeknight 10 p.m. co-anchoring duties at WSBK-TV Boston.

Giovanna Drpic, reporter, WREG-TV Memphis, Tenn., joins WKMG-TV Orlando,Fla., in the same capacity.

Andy Dominianni, co-anchor/reporter, WCCB-TV Charlotte, N.C., joins WCCO-TV Minneapolis, as co-anchor.

Carolina Bula, correspondent, Time

magazine, New York, joins Telemundo, New York, as correspondent, Al Rojo Vivo.

Darryn Moore, reporter, KCPQ(TV) Seattle, joins WMAR-TV Baltimore, in the same capacity.

Brad Puffer, reporter, WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., joins New England Cable News, Boston, in the same capacity.

Sonia Baghdady, co-anchor/reporter, WWLP(TV) Springfield, Mass., joins WTNH-TV New Haven, Conn., as weekend morning co-anchor/reporter.

Tim Knol, reporter, WOI-TV Des Moines, Iowa, joins WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., in the same capacity.

Mike Lewis, voice-over announcer, WUSA(TV) Washington, is leaving his post with the station to pursue other opportunities.

Technology

Wray West, founder/chief technology officer, Indus River Networks, Acton, Mass., joins Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H, as VP, systems engineering.

Associations/Law Firms

At the newly formed Boston/New England Chapter of American Women in Radio & Television: Candy O'Terry, assistant program director, WMJX(FM) Boston, named president; Lisa Hughes, evening news anchor, WBZ-TV Boston, named executive VP; Terri Gamble, VP, Charles River Broadcasting, named VP, development; Camille Bergquist, account executive, WMJX(FM), named VP, membership; Meta Nisbet, president, Kilcreggan Enterprises, named secretary; Robyn Bradley

and Susan Rosenberg, both promotion directors, WMJX(FM), named co-VPs, chapter press and promotion; Stephanie Lessard, accounts payable manager, Greater Boston Radio Group, named treasurer.

Obituaries

Ian MacNaughton, director of the Monty Python

television series, died in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 10 from injuries sustained in a car crash. He was 76.

MacNaughton was an actor in several Scottish films during the 1950s and 1960s before turning to television directing in 1964. He signed on as director of the madcap sketch-comedy show, Monthy Python's Flying Circus, in 1969 following his success as director of Q5, a similar program.

MacNaughton directed 41 of the 45 of the Python

episodes, as well as the troupe's first feature film, And Now for Something Completely Different

in 1971. The series ended in 1972 and was briefly revived in 1974.

G. Bruce Hayward, veteran St. Louis television and radio broadcaster, died in Richmond Heights, Mo., of complications from a stroke on Dec. 30. He was 80.

Hayward moved from Minneapolis to St. Louis in 1943 and became a news broadcaster and disc jockey for KWK(AM). Ten years later, he joined what is today KTVI(TV) as news director and an announcer. He stayed at KTVI for 11 years, eventually working as a freelance news announcer and director of public affairs until 1964, when he returned to radio as host at several stations, including KXOK-FM and KMOX(AM) St. Louis.

In the 1970s, Hayward joined McDonnell Douglas Corp., where he produced employee training films. He retired from the company in the early 1990s.

William J. Tynan, pioneer broadcast sales executive, died in Greenwich, Conn., on Dec. 16. He was 83.

After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Tynan began his television career at Free and Peters as Midwest manager and served on the board of directors of Peters, Griffin and Woodard. He moved on to Metromedia Television sales in 1966, from which he retired in 1983 as president of its Midwest division.

Tynan was a founding member of Independent Television Stations and the Stations Representative Association.