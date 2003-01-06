Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate? Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (email: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, N.Y., 10010).

Broadcast TV

Terry Cole,

president/GM, WJHG-TV, Panama City, Fla., promoted to president/GM, KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.

Bob Smith,

VP/GM, WMTV(TV), Madison, Wis., promoted to regional VP, Gray Television, Madison.

At WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md.: Dan Panichella, technical operations manager, promoted to chief engineer; Greg Gay, member, information technology team, promoted to director, information technologies.

At WHUT-TV Washington: Eric Richardson, program operations supervisor, promoted to manager, programming and promotion; Jacqulyn Grant, executive assistant, promoted to director, administration; David Shapinsky, senior producer, adds coordinator, series project with WAMU(FM) radio; Jaci Clark, senior producer, Black Entertainment Television, Washington, joins as producer, The Making of a Rhodes Scholar.

Cable TV

Jim O'Brien, president/CEO, The Cable Center, Denver, will step down January 2003.

At Comcast Cable: Barbara A. Gehrig, regional VP, Maryland/Delaware region, promoted to regional senior VP; Mike Taylor, VP/GM, New Castle, Del., appointed VP, operations, southern New Jersey.

Media

Susan M. Poglinco,

project director, Consortium for Policy Research in Education at the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania, named executive director, children's services, WHYY, Philadelphia.

Programming

Scott Gregg, VP, sales operations, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Richard DuMont, executive director, advertising and promotion, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C.: Tom Hohman, VP, affiliate relations, named senior VP; Pam Odom, account executive, promoted to senior account executive; Steven A. Hoyt, producer, children's series Mr. Henry's Wild and Wacky World, joins as senior promotions producer.

Journalism

Matt James, station manager, KHSL-TV/KNVN(TV) Chico, Calif., named news director, KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.

Pamela Johnston, assistant news director, WLVI-TV Boston, promoted to news director.

James Hanning, GM/director, sales, WXLV-TV/WUPN-TV Winston-Salem, N.C., joins WWJ-TV Detroit as general sales manager.

Lindsay Soto, reporter/producer, regional shows, Fox Sports Net and FNS2, Los Angeles, promoted to reporter, Southern California Sports Report.

Scott Sayres, senior reporter, WGHP(TV) High Point, N.C., joins KDFW(TV) Dallas, as reporter.

David Nelson, anchor, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., joins WAVY-TV/WVBT(TV) Portsmouth, Va., as co-anchor.

Jean Casarez, weekend anchor, KOLO-TV Reno, Nev., joins Court TV, New York, as reporter/News Break

anchor.

At KYW-TV Philadelphia: Marc Howard, anchor, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, joins as anchor; Kathy Orr, meteorologist, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia joins in the same capacity.

Dee Griffin, weekend anchor, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., joins WPTY-TV Memphis as weeknight co-anchor.

Jason Wheeler, reporter/anchor, KENS-TV San Antonio, Texas, joins WFOR-TV Miami as reporter/fill-in anchor.Anne State,

reporter weekend anchor, KMOV(TV) St. Louis, named weekend evening anchor, KNSD(TV) San Diego.

Radio

At the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame: The following have been made members: Mort Crowley, veteran of KXOK-FM; Russ David, music director, KSD(FM) and host of Playhouse Party; Ron Elz, announcer, WRTH(AM); Joe Garagiola, Cardinals' play-by-play announcer; Grant Horton, program host and DJ at several stations in the market; Chuck Norman, founder and owner, WGNU(AM).

Edie Hilliard, VP/COO, Jones Radio Networks, Washington, named 2002 Broadcaster of the Year by the Washington State Association of Broadcasters.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michael S. Raymond, media director, Marketing Magic, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to VP/media director.

Technology

At Microwave Radio Communications, North Billerica, Mass.: Michael Payne, director, operations, promoted to VP; Robert Lungo, controller, promoted to VP, finance.

Obituaries

Actor, producer and TV executive William T. Orr

died at the age of 85 at his home in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

Orr is probably best known for his work as executive producer in the 1950s and 1960s on a string of Warner Bros. television shows that included Westerns Maverick, Cheyenne

and F Troop

and detective show 77 Sunset Strip.

Orr headed Warner Bros. television for 10 years, and at one point, he had nine television shows on the air.

He began his entertainment career as an actor and comic impersonator and worked on training films at what had been the Hal Roach Studios in Culver City, Calif., during the second World War.

Thomas L. Mann, former USA Broadcasting VP of engineering, died in Palm Springs, Calif., on Dec. 19. He was 53.

Mann, was responsible for designing and building USA Broadcasting's $26 million multi-station, multicast Group Operations Center at Ontario, Calif., before establishing Weyrcliffe-Century, Ltd., his own technology consulting and management firm in Palm Springs.

Mann's illustrious engineering career includes being managing director of operations and engineering at Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV; director of engineering at KCAL(TV); and corporate VP of engineering and new technology for Argyle Television.

Joe Cartwright, senior VP and general sales manager, Adlink, died on Dec. 20 after a difficult battle with cancer. He was 49.

Cartwright joined Adlink in 1998, following 19 years at KCAL(TV) Los Angeles. He worked his way up at the station from account executive to local sales manager in 1993.

Radio and TV pioneer Charles Longenecker

has died at the age of 93.

Longenecker, a radio producer and talent agent, ran Telepak Inc., which was among the first companies to film television shows.