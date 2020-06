Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Bill May,

general sales manager, KBAT(TV)/KGEE(TV)/ KODM(TV)/KNFM(TV)/ KMND(TV) Midland, Texas, named general manager, WPXS(TV) Mount Vernon, Ill.

Joseph "Chip" Fitzgerald,

local sales manager, WSVN(TV) Miami, promoted to general sales manager.

Steve Wasilik,

promotion director, WUPV(TV) Ashland, Va., promoted to director, programming and promotion.

Christine Peacock,

research manager, WVIT(TV) New Britain, Conn., joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, as research director.

Cable TV

Appointments at Comcast Cable: Buck Dopp,

Area VP, Northern New Jersey, Union, N.J., promoted to VP, Comcast Newsmakers, Philadelphia; Chip Goodman,

director, marketing, Eastern division, Philadelphia, promoted to VP.

Appointments at Charter Communications, St Louis: Melinda Jefferies,

VP, marketing, AT&T Broadband, San Francisco, joins as VP, marketing, central region; Clara Huspeni,

executive director, customer operations, Verizon Wireless Messaging, Dallas, joins as VP, customer care, central region.

Appointments at TViFusion, Denver: Abby Aronsohn,

VP, programming, Primestar Inc., Denver, joins as senior VP, business affairs; Fern Portnoy,

managing director, Piper Jaffrey, Denver, joins as senior VP, network relations; Larry Hoffer,

joins as VP, marketing; Timothy Ryerson,

VP, program planning, Encore Media Corp., Denver, joins as VP, programming.

Programming

Adam Shaw,

senior VP, network development, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, joins FX Networks, Los Angeles, as senior VP, business operations and finance.

Appointments at MTV Networks, Santa Monica, Calif.: Wesley Mallette,

senior manager, Intimate Brands Inc., Columbus, Ohio, joins as VP, corporate communications; Alison Olin,

director, e24/7, Los Angeles, joins as director, corporate communications.

Appointments at Fine Living, Los Angeles: Charles Segars,

director, Dreamworks SKG, Los Angeles, joins, senior VP, programming, production, and network strategy; John MacDonald,

president/CEO, Innovatv.com, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, business operations and acquisitions; Robyn Miller,

senior VP, global marketing, The Walt Disney Co., Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, marketing; Carol Hicks,

VP, communications, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., joins as VP, communications; Greg Neal,

director/producer/creative director, Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, joins as director, creative services.

Frank Derose,

director, program scheduling, USA Networks, New York, promoted to VP.

Appointments at New England Cable News, Boston: Art Goody,

affiliate relations director, promoted to VP, affiliate relations; Ted Grosso,

general sales manager, promoted to VP/general sales manager.

Appointments at NFL This Morning, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles: Boomer Esiason,

analyst, Monday Night Football, joins as analyst; Deacon James,

former football player, joins as analyst.

Radio

Isidro Mendiburu,

local sales manager, KURS(AM) San Diego, promoted to GM.

Journalism

Princell Hair,

news director, WBAL-TV Baltimore, joins Viacom Television Stations Group, Washington, as news director.

Internet

Catherine Kerr,

director, operations, VH1 Group, New York, promoted to VP.

Matthew J. Hart,

executive VP/CFO, Hilton Hotels Corp., joins the board of directors, Redwood, Calif.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Heidi Arthur,

VP, campaigns, Ad Council, New York,

promoted to senior VP.

Ronald Kolessar,

director, technology, Arbitron, Columbia, Md., promoted to VP, technology, worldwide portable people meter development.

Appointments at Frank N. Magid Associates: Dan Wilch,

strategic program consultant, New York, promoted to VP, entertainment division; Linda Gist,

programming consultant, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, entertainment consulting and research, entertainment division.

Charlie Tercek,

executive story editor, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, ABC, Los Angeles, named VP/associate creative director, Grey Worldwide, Los Angeles.

Allied Fields

Appointments at ITEC Network, Orlando, Fla.: Barbara Gilmore,

advertising account executive, Infinity Broadcasting, Orlando, Fla., joins as key account executive; Tony Triozzi,

regional sales manager, WOFL-TV Orlando, Fla., joins as key account executive.

Robert Howell,

freelance artist, interactive media, joins H Design, Hollywood, Calif., as art director.