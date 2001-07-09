Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Steven South,

regional director, Internet Broadcasting Systems, Minneapolis, joins KTNV(TV) Las Vegas, as general sales manager.

Cable TV

Appointments at Charter Communications: Marwan Fawaz,

executive in residence, Pilot House Ventures, Boston, joins as VP, operations, Northwest region, Vancouver, Wash.; Jim Holanda,

VP, fiscal operations, Western division, Denver, named VP, operations, St. Louis metro area; Gary Mizga,

president, British Columbia, Rogers Cable, Vancouver, British Columbia, joins as VP, operations, Michigan region, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Dave Gilles,

VP, fiscal operations, Michigan region, Grand Rapids, Mich., named VP, fiscal operations, central region, St. Louis.

Dave Baker,

sales director, Digital Cyclone, Minneapolis, joins The Interconnect of the Twin Cities, Minneapolis, as general sales manager.

Teresa E. Antonucci,

program manager, American Association for Higher Education, Washington, joins Comcast, Washington, as manager, community relations Washington metro/Virginia region.

Programming

Steven Tao,

senior VP, New Line Television, Los Angeles, joins VH1, Los Angeles/New York, as senior VP, programming and production.

William J. Immerman,

senior member, the law offices of William J. Immerman, Los Angeles, adds to his duties executive VP, Crusader Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Eric Hollreiser,

VP, Tierney Communications, Philadelphia, joins ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP, media relations.

Leslee Perlstein,

senior VP, human resources, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., Los Angeles, joins E! Networks, Los Angeles, as senior VP, human resources.

Heidi Wiedenbauer,

special projects producer, Cox Broadcasting, Washington, promoted to Washington bureau chief.

Jim Botko,

VP, movies and miniseries, Warner Bros. Television, Los Angeles, named VP, event programming, In Demand, Los Angeles.

Nancy H. Schultz,

partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Los Angeles, joins The Jim Henson Co., Los Angeles, as CFO.

Sarah S. Jeon,

manager, business development, BizBuyer.com, Los Angeles, named manager, sales strategy, affiliate sales, Fox Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Talk or Walk, Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles: Tracy Mazuer,

senior supervising producer, Change of Heart, Telepictures, Los Angeles, joins as co-executive producer; Barry Glazer,

director, Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee,

Buena Vista Television, New York, joins as director; Kathy Giaconia

and Jacquie Jordan,

supervising producers, Friends and Lovers, USA Networks, New York, join as supervising producers.

Radio

John H. Davison,

director, sales, San Francisco cluster, ABC Radio, promoted to president/GM, Los Angeles cluster.

Rich Kaminski,

on-air personality, WPLJ(FM) New York, joins WPTP-FM Philadelphia, as afternoon on-air personality.

Rick Parrish,

VP/director, sales, Entercom Broadcasting, Wichita, Kan., joins Radio One Networks/Westwind Media, Denver, as VP, sales and marketing.

John Burkavage,

sales manager, WMXJ(FM) Pompano Beach, Fla., named VP/market manager, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton cluster, Pa.

Journalism

Thor Wasbotten,

station manager/news director, KTRV(TV) Nampa, Idaho, joins KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., as news director.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Anne-Marie M. Schaffer,

VP/associate media director, Rubin Postaer & Associates, Santa Monica, Calif., named group communications director, Team One, El Segundo, Calif.

Harry Clark,

account executive, Arbitron Inc., Dallas, promoted to Southwest regional manager.

Internet

Howard Shimmel,

president, Symmetrical Resources Inc., New York, joins America Online Inc., Dulles, Va., as vice president of market research.

Associations/Law

Firms Rachel C. Flores, program manager, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, Los Angeles, joins Entertainment Industries Council Inc., Burbank, Calif., as director, education and outreach services.

Technology

Kathleen Pereira,

global account manager, Oracle Corp., New York, named VP, sales and marketing, Nurun, Boston.

Appointments to iVAST's board of directors, Mountain View, Calif.: Carl Rosendahl,

principal managing director, Softbank Venture Capital, Mountain View, Calif.; David Likins,

partner, Venture Strategy Partners, San Francisco.

Allied Fields

Scott E. Chappell,

team member, media and telecommunications corporate finance, Thomas Weisel Partners, New York, named director, BIA Digital Partners, Chantilly, Va.

Appointments at RoomService Audio, New York: Tim Grove,

senior engineer, Kamen Entertainment Group/ MRK Records, New York, joins as engineer; Rich Cutler,

engineer, Soundtrack NY, New York, joins as engineer.

Obituaries

Norman Goldsmith,

radio-industry veteran, died in St. Helena, Calif., following open-heart surgery. He was 65. William Clark, former head of Disney subsidiary Shamrock Broadcasting, called him an "icon of the radio industry."

Goldsmith had been national sales manager of ABC-owned KGO(AM) San Francisco, national sales manager of the ABC radio station group in New York and CEO of Curt Gowdy Broadcasting. He subsequently started his own business, Radio Marketing Concepts, to further his sales-training technique. Ronald Ruth, executive vice president of the Radio Advertising Bureau of Dallas, who helped Goldsmith get his first job in radio at KYA (now KOIT[AM]) San Francisco, stressed that Goldsmith was a mentor to many in the business. Goldsmith, a raconteur whose delivery of a story equaled many on the medium he loved, left $15,000 for a memorial celebration, to be held July 13 at the Silverado Country Club in Napa, Calif.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude

