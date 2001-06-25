Fates & Fortunes

Contact P. Llanor Alleyne at palleyne@cahers.com, or 212-337-7141

Broadcast TV

Spencer Neumann, executive VP/CFO, Walt Disney Internet Group, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, ABC Television Network, Los Angeles.

Randy Oswald,

president, Waitt Broadcasting, Omaha, Neb., named VP/GM, KTNV(TV) Las Vegas.

Joe Pelliccio,

account executive, WTNH-TV New Haven, Conn., promoted to manager, client business marketing.

Dave Sanford,

director, engineering, broadcast operations, WTTW(TV) Chicago, has retired from the station.

Tim Schroeder,

sales manager, KWMU(FM) St. Louis, joins KETC(TV) as underwriting sales executive.

Cable TV

Donald Stephan, executive director, operations, Verizon/ Bell Atlantic Services, Virginia, joins Comcast Cable Communications, Southfield, Mich., as VP/GM.

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, Minneapolis: Bob Schneider, senior manager, MDU/bulk accounts, promoted to director, residential, bulk and key commercial sales; Tom Benham,

director, information systems, Funco Inc., Minneapolis, joins as information technology director.

Programming

Tom Cosgrove, senior VP, scheduling and marketing, Fox Family/Fox Kids, Los Angeles, named executive VP, Fox Family Channel and Fox Kids Network, Los Angeles.

Michele Ganeless, senior VP, programming, Comedy Central, New York, named executive VP/GM, USA Network, New York.

Deborah Blackwell, president, MyHome.com, Pasadena, Calif., named GM, SoapNet, Burbank, Calif.

Appointments at Hearst Entertainment Productions, Los Angeles: Paul Amirault, producer/research director, LMNO Productions, Los Angeles, joins as senior director, development; Alisha Serold, executive director, production & acquisitions, Harvey Entertainment Co., Los Angeles, joins as director, development.

Diane De Martino, supervising producer, Later Today/Today Show: Weekend Edition, joins the Wolfgang Puck Show, Food Network, New York, in the same capacity.

Ilyse Zeman, production manager, ZM Productions and Brad Lachman Productions, Los Angeles, named executive in charge of production, The Gurin Co., Studio City, Calif.

Glenn Ginsburg, president, Visionary Media LLC, New York, joins Comedy Central, New York, as VP, interactive sales.

Barron Postmus, director, marketing and station relations, Carsey-Werner Distribution, Studio City, Calif., promoted to executive director.

George Lima, manager, affiliate marketing, Discovery Networks, Bethesda, Md., promoted to director.

Pamela Haas, director, marketing team, Target Corp., Minneapolis, named VP, affiliate relations, Moviewatch, St. Paul, Minn.

Radio

Ed Whitman, national sales manager, Aurora Communications, Bridgeport, Conn., is promoted to VP and adds duties of national sales manager for newly acquired New York properties.

Virginia Lee Williams, VP, sales, Western region, CommercialWare Inc., Natick, Mass., joins Harris Corp., Mason, Ohio, as director, radio sales.

Journalism

Edward Kosowski, news director, KGO-TV San Francisco, named news director, WHDH-TV Boston.

Changes at KRON-TV San Francisco: Mark Berryhill, VP, news, will leave the station at the end of July but will continue in an advisory role; Stacy Owen,

assistant news director, promoted to news director.

Steve Majors, senior producer, CNBC, New York, joins MSNBC, New York, in the same capacity.

Appointments at Good Morning America, New York: Albert Lewitinn, producer, WCBS-TV New York, joins as senior producer; Lara Spencer, correspondent, WABC-TV New York, joins as featured correspondent.

Aaron Brown, anchor, ABC News, New York, joins CNN, New York, as primary anchor, news.

David Tabacoff, executive producer, 20/20 Downtown, New York, joins Fox News, New York, as executive producer, Bill O'Reilly broadcast specials, and senior producer, Fox News.

Michelle Charlesworth, weekend anchor, WABC-TV New York, adds substitute anchor to her duties.

Shirley Washington, morning weekday anchor, KDFW(TV) Dallas, named weekend anchor.

Josh Binswanger, host, This Week in History, History Channel, Boston, adds weekend anchor duties at WBZ-TV Boston.

Dean Blevins, sports analyst, KWTV(TV) Oklahoma City, promoted to sports director.

Marti Johnson, national correspondent, Hearst-Argyle Television, Washington, joins Conus Communications, Washington, as full-time reporter.

Melissa Bell, meterologist, WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., named weekend meterologist, WBZ-TV Boston.

Mike Woods, meterologist, KNXV-TV Phoenix, joins WNYW(TV) New York, as weekend meterologist.

Technology

Robert Ross, VP, business development, Adero, Boston, joins ChainCast, San Jose, Calif., in the same capacity.

Obituaries

Judith Moses, Emmy- and Peabody-winning producer died at 61 of liver cancer. She made public-affairs documentaries for various networks and film companies over the course of 25 years. Her credits include 20/20.

Neil Vander Dussen, former president of Sony Corp. of America and longtime RCA executive, died June 9 at 69, reportedly of a brain aneurysm. He joined Sony in 1981 as president and CEO of the Sony Broadcast Products Co.

Betty Mandeville, one of the first women to have produced a major network radio show, died at 90. She was producer of the popular CBS program The FBI in Peace and War from the '40s to 1958. She also did TV game show Password.

Tim Weigel, 56, a popular, affable and witty sportscaster at CBS' WBBM-TV Chicago and a former sports writer at the old Chicago Daily News, died on Father's Day from a brain tumor.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude and P.J. Bednarski

Clarification

In last week's Fates & Fortunes, vTrails, a technology company, was spelled incorrectly.