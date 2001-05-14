Fates & Fortunes

Compiled by P. Llanor Alleyne, palleyne@cahners.com, 212-337-7141

Broadcasting

Mark Leonard, GM, KYVE(TV) Yakima, Wash., appointed chief administrative officer, KCTS-TV Seattle.

Joseph B. Bruns, chief administrative officer/CFO, KQED(TV) San Francisco, joins WETA-TV Washington, as executive VP/COO.

Helen L. Cheung, business manager, KNVN(TV) Chico, Calif., named business manager, Catamount Broadcasting, Norwalk, Conn.

Philip J. Dubrow, account executive, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, named local sales manager, WTAJ-TV Altoona, Pa.

Cable

Appointments at Cox Communications, Lubbock, Texas: John Linton, director, technical operations, promoted to VP; Mike Mulcahy, director, marketing and sales, promoted to VP; Charlie Moore, system director, promoted VP, operations.

Appointments at Paxson Communications: Argie Frudakis, manager, Western region affiliate sales and marketing, Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, joins as regional director, cable distribution, West division, Los Angeles; Joel G. Genove, director, field marketing, Eastern and central regions, The Box Music Network, Miami Beach, Fla., named regional director, cable distribution, Northeast division, Washington.

Programming

Jerry Shevick, senior VP, documentary and reality programming, Hearst Entertainment Productions, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Michael Cascio, VP, cable programming development, Fort Lee, N.J., named VP/GM, Animal Planet, Bethesda, Md.

Barry Frey, senior VP, global sales and marketing, Space.com, New York, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, as senior VP/managing director, global advertising sales.

Appointments at Pearson Television North America: David Jacquemin, VP, Western regional manager, New York, promoted to senior VP; Scott Gaulocher, VP, Eastern regional manager, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Dan Weiss, VP, marketing and creative services, Carsey-Werner Distribution, Studio City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Joe Glennon, executive, sales and affiliate relations, AMC Networks, Jericho, N.Y., promoted to regional VP.

Jon Achar, director, creative services, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, joins ESPN, New York, as director, creative services, marketing.

Loiett Gore,

manager, digital media group, Showtime, New York, promoted to director, marketing and business development.

Ronit Koren, coordinator, marketing, Fox Television Studios, Los Angeles, promoted to manager, marketing.

Radio

Michael Kunkle,

anchor, WBT(AM) Charlotte, N.C., named anchor, KTRH(AM) Houston.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Leif Eric Arneson, director, branding, Frog, Sunnyvale, Calif., joins Danilo Black Inc., San Francisco, as partner.

Appointments at Pryor & Associates: Gabriella Alaimo Thomas, director, Los Angeles, promoted to VP/GM; Tina Whelski, manager, public relations, Sesame Street Workshop, New York, joins as director, East Coast operations, New York; Kristi Conroy, coordinator/manager, media relations, Studios USA, Los Angeles, joins as account manager, Los Angeles; Amelia McPartlon, account associate, Los Angeles, promoted to account manager.

Peter Rydell, director, technical operations, Adlink, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Jay Fine, co-founder, TV Central LLC and FeedRoom, both New York, joins National Teleconsultants Inc., Glendale, Calif., as managing director.

Erica Benson, writer/producer/editor, WPWR-TV Chicago, joins Studio City, Manhattan Beach, Calif., in same capacity.

Internet

Steve Carlis, president, Shooting Gallery, New York, joins BNNtv.com, New York, as COO/president, CameraPlanet Pictures.

Technology

John W. Methven, CEP, Methven & Associates, Redmond, Wash., joins Ceon Corp., Redwood City, Calif., as CEO/chairman of the board.

Dave Demoranville, VP, manufacturing, Qualcomm Inc., San Diego, joins Narad Networks, Westford, Mass., as VP, operations.

Margaret Cutler, director, human resoure strategy, Motorola Broadband Communications sector, Lexington, Mass., joins Chinook Communications Inc., Lexington, Mass., as VP, human resources.

Appointments at DMX Music: Marco Williams, senior affiliate manager, marketing, Los Angeles, promoted to director, affiliate marketing, Western region; Brad Senesac, director, corporate development, Empire Entertainment, Atlanta, joins as director, affiliate sales and marketing, Eastern region, New York.

Associations/Law Firms

Appointments at NCTA, Washington: Cinnamon Rogers,

senior policy adviser, Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), Washington, joins as legislative counsel;

Cliff Riccio, legislative analyst, U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee, Washington, joins as manager, government relations.

Arthur Camiolo, GM, Mega Broadcasting, Egg Harbor, N.J., named secretary, New Jersey Broadcasters Association.

Obituaries

Charles W. Taylor, veteran ABC Radio newsman, died May 6 in Rockville, Md., of a pulmonary embolism. He was 58.

He joined ABC Radio in 1966 as a news writer. From '68 to '77, he was senior editor, responsible for the editorial content of ABC newscasts, bulletins and special reports. From '77 to '82, he was a documentary and special-events producer-reporter and, in the late '70s, produced a series of special reports on the energy crisis, the first of many award-winning series and special reports. In 1982, he shifted to Washington, where he became a member of the White House Press Corps.

Among honors he received were the RTNDA Ed Murrow Award, Ohio State University and New York Radio Festival Awards, and a Lincoln University Unity Award. Taylor's broadcasting career spanned 34 years.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda; and three children, James, Michael and Olivia.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude

Jay Watson, former general manager of KOLD-TV Tucson, Ariz., died April 19. He was 76.

After a stint in the Navy during the 1940s, Watson began his career in radio in his native Amarillo, Texas. In 1950, he moved on to WFAA-TV Dallas. Fifteen years later, he joined Storer Broadcasting as station manager for WJBK(TV) Detroit, a position he held until 1974. He then moved to Miami, where he ran the radio division before returning to WJBK(TV) in 1976 to become general manager. A year later, he moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he served as KOLD-TV's general manager until he retired in 1987.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters; a son; three grandchildren; and a sister.