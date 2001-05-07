Fates & Fortunes

palleyne@cahners.com

Broadcasting

Phyllis Schwartz, president/GM, KNSD(TV) San Diego, will receive the Monty Award of Distinction from San Diego State University.

Pamela Miller, senior VP, business affairs, CBS Broadcast International, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, CBS Enterprises, Los Angeles.

Lee Meredith, VP/GM, WACH-TV Columbia, S.C., joins WAFF-TV Huntsville, Ala., as VP/GM.

Ben Holbert,

reporter/anchor, WOIO(TV) Shaker Heights and WUAB(TV) Lorain, Ohio, joins Cleveland Television Network as GM.

Artie L. Bedard, business manager, KAIT-TV Jonesboro, Ark., appointed GM, KTRE(TV) Lufkin, Texas.

Ron W. Johnson, local sales manager, AT&T Broadband Cable Advertising and Internet, Quad Cities, joins WCIA(TV) Champaign, Ill., as local sales manager.

Arika Zink, sales manager, WUPW(TV) Toledo, Ohio, named sales manager, WYFF(TV) Greenville, S.C.

Cable

Glenn Farrell, VP, marketing and communications, TechTV, San Francisco, appointed GM/VP, Web operations.

Programming

Reggie Fils-Aime, chief marketing officer, Derby Cycle Corp., Stamford, Conn., joins VH1, New York, as senior VP, marketing.

Ray Gutierrez, senior VP, human resources and administration, Showtime, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Kim Becker, director, public relations, Bravo Networks, Jericho, New York, promoted to VP.

Appointments at TBS Superstation and Turner South, Atlanta: Nancy Lucas, VP, research, promoted to senior VP; Nora Foster, director/controller, financial management, promoted to VP/controller.

Stephanie Levin, VP, creative affairs, Regency Television, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at Lifetime Television, New York: Victoria Gusciora, controller, Get Music LLC, New York, joins as VP, finance; Christa Horan, director, strategic planning and operations, promoted to VP, finance.

Roger Marmet, VP, advertising and promotion, TLC, Bethsda, Md., named VP, programming.

Patricia Marrero, VP, national sales, Galavision, New York, joins Univision, New York, as VP/director, sports marketing.

Reshelet Barnes, creative advertising manager, New Line Cinema, Los Angeles, joins Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, as manager, creative services.

Journalism

Appointments at CNN: Sheila MacVicar, correspondent, ABC News, London, joins CNN, London, as international correspondent; Thelma Gutierrez, reporter, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins CNN, Los Angeles, as correspondent; Ed Lavandera, reporter, WFAA-TV Dallas, joins CNN, Dallas, as correspondent.

Jonathan C. Knopf , news director, WLFL(TV) Raleigh, N.C., joins News 12 New Jersey, as news director/GM.

Gordie Hershiser, sports director, WKMG-TV Orlando, Fla., joins Fox Sports Net, Denver, as co-anchor, Rocky Mountain Sports Report.

Radio

Dale Harris, general sales manager, Midland-Odessa station cluster, Texas, promoted to market manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Promotions at Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., Bethpage, New York: J. Brian Gault, senior VP, operations, promoted to executive VP; Kimberly Norris, VP, advertising sales. local division, promoted to senior VP.

Phil Delbourgo, executive creative director, Pittard Sullivan, New York, joins FutureBrand, New York, as director, media and entertainment.

Kevin Weaver, worldwide management supervisor, OgilvyOne Worldwide, New York, joins R/GA, New York, as group account director.

Rachelle Brooks,

local ad sales manager, Eastern region, BET, Washington, joins Maslow Media Group, Washington, as director, new business development.

Technology

Promotions at Gotuit Video Inc., Andover, Mass.: All of the following were previously with iCAST, Woburn, Mass.:

Scott Durgin, senior VP, technology and research, named chief technology officer; Vincent Colella, VP, product management, appointed for the same duties; MacFarland Hale,

director, architecture and server development, appointed senior director, development.

Appointments at IVAST, Santa Clara, Calif.:Gregory Dudey, VP, engineering, iEngineer.com, Sunnyvale, Calif., joins in the same capacity; John Chen, VP, research and development, GRIC Communications Inc., Milpitas, Calif., joins as VP, worldwide operations; Gale D. Sroelov, director, human resources, global operations and people services, Ask Jeeves, Emeryville, Calif., joins as VP, human resources; Jeff Benrey, senior director, marketing and business development, promoted to VP, marketing.

Internet

Leyla Turkkan, senior VP, strategic marketing and special projects, 360hiphop.com, New York, appointed VP, music development, BET Interactive, New York.

Associations/Law Firms

Stuart N. Brotman, president, Stuart N. Brotman Communications, Lexington, Mass., named to the board of directors, The United States-Israel Science and Technology Foundation.

Obituaries

Edward Codel, reportedly the first television division director in an advertising agency, died April 25 in New Canaan, Conn., at 87. The cause was cancer.

Codel was the first advertising executive elected president of the Station Representative Association. Among his positions: promotion manager at Hearst Radio, WBAL(AM) Baltimore; general manager of WPAT (AM) Paterson, N.J.; and vice president of the Katz Agency. It was at Katz that he was instrumental in creating research and data banks that led to publishers' moving into broadcasting and manufacturers' advertising in broadcast media.

In WWII, he served with the OWI in London, the American Broadcasting Station in Europe and the Allied Expeditionary Forces in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He was a member of the NAB, Radio and Television Executives Society, and Radio Pioneers.

He is survived by a son, Michael, of Arlington, Va.; a niece, Sureva Codel Towler, of Lawrence, Kan.; and a nephew, Richard, of Grand Rapids, Mich. His brother Martin, who predeceased him, was a co-founder of this publication in 1931, at which time its name was Broadcasting

magazine.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude

Nathaniel Monroe Marshall, cable manufacturing pioneer, died March 17 at 78.

Marshall graduated from Brown University in 1943 with a B.S. in engineering. He later served in the Naval Reserve as a naval observer and electronics officer, achieving the rank of lieutenant commander during World War II. After the war, he joined General Precision Equipment Corp.

In 1967, Marshall relocated to Arizona, where he served as founder, director, president and CEO of Systems Communications Cable Inc. In 1981, he received the National Cable Television Association's Vanguard Award. He settled into retirement in 1985.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his son, Barry Potter Marshall, former CEO of TCI; a daughter, Carol Hope Marshall Nelson; four grandchildren; and one great grandson.

—P. Llanor Alleyne