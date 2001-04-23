Fates & Fortunes

palleyne@cahners.com

Broadcasting

Richard Rogala, president/ GM, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., named VP/GM, WXIN(TV) Indianapolis.

Lynette Baker, local programming manager, Time Warner Communications, Rochester, N.Y., joins WRWB-TV Rochester, N.Y., as director, operations.

Ann Urquhart, senior research analyst, WGN-TV Chicago, promoted to director, research.

Tom C. Long, general sales manager, KSEE(TV) Fresno, Calif., appointed general marketing manager, KMPH(TV) and KFRE(TV) Visalia, Calif.

Brad A. Davis, assistant chief engineer and director, on-air operations, KWBT(TV) Muskogee, Okla., promoted to chief engineer.

Cable

Appointments at Comcast: Curt Pendleton, area VP, New Castle, Del., systems, named area president, Washington and Prince George's County; Erika L. Forsythe, marketing specialist, The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, joins as Comcast Cablevision of Delmarva Inc., Salisbury, Md., as manager, government relations and public affairs, Lower Shore systems;

Earle Jones, area director, District Cablevision of AT&T, Washington, named VP/GM, Comcast Cable's D.C. system.

Promotions at Charter Communications: Landon Barefoot, general manager, North Carolina Group, promoted to VP, operations; Karen Broach, director, operations, Pennsylvania Group, promoted to VP, fiscal operations; Dave Cox, director, fiscal operations, Southeast region, promoted to VP; Kris Dunn, director, human resources, Gulf Coast region, promoted to VP; Tom Early, director, operations, South Alabama Group, promoted to VP; Robin Forstrom, director, marketing, Southeast region, promoted to VP, sales and marketing; Diane Gilkeson, director, operations, Western North Carolina Group, promoted to VP; Stephen John, director, network sales and engineering, promoted to VP, Charter Business Networks, eastern division; Ron Johnson, VP, operations, Gulf Coast region, promoted to senior VP; Mike Kelley, director, advertising sales, mid-South region, promoted to VP; Steve Knouse, director, fiscal operations, Mid-Atlantic region, promoted to VP; Bill Parrish, director, operations, Gulf Coast Group, promoted to VP; Phil Skinner, director, operations, South Georgia Group, promoted to VP; Todd Stewart, director, advertising sales, Southeast and South Atlantic regions, promoted to VP.

Paul Golden, chief marketing officer, Netzee Inc., Atlanta, joins Cox Business Services, Atlanta, as VP, marketing and sales support.

William J. Fitzsimmons, VP, financial operations, Cox Communications San Diego, promoted VP, accounting financial planning.

Programming

Promotions at King World, Los Angeles: Delilah Loud, VP, advertising and promotion, named senior VP; Chris Carson, director, advertising and promotions, named VP.

Paul A. DeBenedittis, VP, programming and scheduling, MTV, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Adam Pincus, senior writer/producer, Sundance Channel, New York, promoted to senior VP, on-air promotion, original programming and new media.

Donna Harrison, senior VP, programming and production, The Health Network, Los Angeles, joins Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles as senior VP, unscripted and reality programming.

Jennifer Fabian Browning, senior adviser, PBS, Alexandria, Va., appointed senior director, digital cable and DBS strategy.

Julie Burchell Cookson, director, human resources, HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to VP, human resources, Scripps Networks.

Promotions at Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., Bethpage, N.Y.: Robert Sullivan, VP, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., promoted to executive VP; Simone Pero, manager, external communication, promoted to director.

Louis M. Occhicone, director, program operations, CABLEready, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP.

Todd Walsh, host, KDKB(AM)/KDUS(AM) Tempe, Ariz., joins Fox Sports Net, Phoenix, as pregame-show host.

Radio

Arthur Cohen, VP/GM, WETA(FM) Washington, named president, Radio Research Consortium, Olney, Md.

Gloria Hinrichs, director, marketing WNUA(FM) Chicago, and director, marketing, Clear Channel Internet Group, appointed VP, marketing, WKSC-FM Chicago.

Appointments at Horizon Broadcasting Group, Boise, Idaho: Nancy A. Jones, general sales manager, Citadel, Boise stations, joins as director, sales; All of the following join as marketing consultants: Stacy Heck and Gayle Compton, both formerly of Citadel Communications Corp., Boise; Dawn Hansen, formerly of Journal Broadcasting Group, Boise; K.J. Mac, mid-day host, KQFC(FM) Boise, joins as manager, programming and operations.

Donald St. Sauveur, general sales manager, WRKO(AM) Boston, joins Entercom Boston LLC., Boston, as director, national sales.

Karen Tobin, coordinator, Fandango, Los Angeles, joins Infinity Promotion Group, Los Angeles, as director, group promotions.

Bob Cohen, general manager, San Antonio radio cluster, Clear Channel Communications, San Antonio, retires at the end of May.

Journalism

Jim Hickey, morning anchor, ABC Radio "Entertainment" Network, New York, named national correspondent, ABC News Radio, New York.

Heather Unruh, evening anchor/medical reporter, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City, joins WCVB-TV Boston, as co-anchor/medical reporter.

Appointments at WFLS-FM/ WYSK-FM and -AM, Fredericksburg, Va.: Diedre Blake, customer-relations manager, Capitol One, Fredericksburg, Va., joins as anchor/reporter; Tabitha "LaRue" Pierce, information specialist associate, NCI Inc., Dahlgren, Va., joins as anchor/reporter; Kerrie "Miller" Chorzempa, graduate, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., joins as reporter/videographer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Appointments at BBDO North America:Andrew Robertson, CEO, AMV BBDO, London, named president/CEO, BBDO North America, New York; Ted Sann, chief creative officer, BBDO New York, adds to his duties vice chairman/chief creative officer, BBDO North America, New York; Bill Katz, president, BBDO New York, becomes sole CEO.

Appointments at Stein Rogan & Partners, New York: Patricia Calderon, senior VP/ managing director, account services, and Marianne Rivello, senior VP/group creative director, have been made partner.

Tony DeGregorio, president/chief creative officer, Publicis, New York, joins Tierney Communications, Chicago, as chairman/chief creative officer.

Karla Teal, local sales manager, CableRep Advertising, New Orleans, promoted to general sales manager.

Technology

Jason Neill, transmitter supervisor, WHSE-TV Newark, N.J., joins DSI RF Systems Inc., Somerset, N.J., as project manager.

Timothy A. Yokote, development manager, TRW, Carson, Calif., joins Picture PipeLine, LLC., Los Angeles, as VP, technology.