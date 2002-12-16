Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Michael Miller,

acting GM/station manager/general sales manager, WUTB(TV) Baltimore, named VP, sales, WRC-TV Washington.

Robert Goldfarb,

manager, broadcast distribution systems, WCBS-TV, New York, joins WNBC(TV), New York as director, affiliate projects.

Jean Fromm,

director, human resources, WTVT(TV) Tampa, Fla., joins WOFL(TV) and WRBW(TV) Orlando, in the same capacity.

At KYW-TV Philadelphia: Sharon Walz-Zelley,

VP, marketing and research, Eagle Television Sales, New York, joins as director, research; Charles Dunn,

national sales manager, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, joins in the same capacity.

J.R. Jackson,

local sales manager, KOVR(TV) Sacramento, Calif., promoted to general sales manager.

Cliff Paulson,

national sales manager, WBBM-TV Chicago, joins WNYW(TV)/WWOR-TV, New York, as account executive.

Cable TV

Margaret A. Bellville,

president/CEO, Incanta Inc., Atlanta, named executive VP, operations, Charter Communications, St. Louis.

Lawrence J. Burian,

assistant general counsel, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., named VP/associate general counsel.

Andy Dix,

advertising sales manager, Comcast Advertising Sales, Paducah, Ky., named general sales manager, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Programming

Jose R. Echegaray,

director, network development, USA Network Latin America and Brazil, Miami, named VP, Carsey-Werner International, Miami.

Corey Silverman,

VP, advertising sales, Bravo and IFC, New York, promoted to senior VP, advertising sales, MuchMusic USA.

Katherine Pope,

director, prime time series, NBC Studios, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, prime time series.

CJ Olivares,

CEO, Broadband Interactive Group, Irvine, Calif., named head, programming and marketing, Fox Cable's new action sports network, Anaheim, Calif.

Isabelle Hen-Wollmarker,

director, marketing and on-air, AETN International, New York, promoted to VP, marketing.

Karen Levy,

director, consumer marketing, TV Land and Nick at Nite, New York, promoted to VP.

Liz Byerly,

senior VP, merchandising, Marshall Field's, Minneapolis, joins ValueVision Media, Minneapolis, as executive VP, TV and Internet sales.

At Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo.: Erin Keefe-Feiner,

director, strategic marketing, promoted group director, affiliate marketing; Peter Roberts,

senior manager, Accenture Communications Strategy Practice, Denver, rejoins as senior director, direct marketing; Ann Ivancie,

senior director, affiliate operations, Excite@Home, Denver, joins as senior director, strategic marketing; Tom Ramsey,

VP, national sales, Rivals.com, Denver, joins as director, strategic marketing; Kristin Apple,

director, affiliate relations, Northwest region, E! Networks, Los Angeles, joins as director, strategic marketing.

Rod Tapp,

COO, The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C., named executive VP, marketing and sales.

Larry Goldman,

managing partner/head, communications, Adventure Studios, Burbank, Calif., joins LMNO Productions, Los Angeles, as VP, corporate communications, publicity and marketing.

Bronagh Hanley,

manager, publicity, TLC, Bethesda, Md., named director, communications.

Erin Delaney,

director, marketing, Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta, promoted to advertising sales account executive.

Media

John F. DeLorenzo,

media investment banking consultant, New York, named executive VP and CFO, Entravision Communications, Santa Monica, Calif.

Journalism

Greg Caputo,

news director, WLVI-TV Boston, joins WGN-TV Chicago in the same capacity.

Natasha Brown

, reporter/anchor, WPXI-TV Pittsburgh, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, as general assignment reporter.

At WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla.: Bryan Garner,

reporter, WPEC(TV) and Orly Greenberg,

reporter, WSJV(TV) South Bend, Ind., join in the same capacity.

Noreen Jaramillo,

anchor/reporter, KFOX-TV El Paso, joins KTVU(TV) San Francisco, in the same capacity.

John Gilbert,

anchor, KLAS-TV Las Vegas, joins KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, as co-anchor.

Appointments at Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla.: Jenny Dean,

anchor, weekend mornings, promoted to midday anchor; Gina Maravilla,

weekend morning anchor/reporter, KTVK(TV) Phoenix, joins as anchor; Juli Marquez,

weekend meteorologist, KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb., joins as meteorologist; Jason Lanning,

reporter, WIFR(TV) Rockford, Ill., joins as video journalist; Tameca Johnson,

producer, promoted to executive producer; Lluvia Vasquez,

associate producer, promoted to producer.

Radio

Alan Chartrand,

station manager, WTKK(FM) Boston, adds WKLB-FM Boston to his responsibilities.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

John J. Sarsen Jr.,

president/CEO, Association of National Advertisers, New York, has retired.

Edie Emery,

account manager, Goodman Media International, Washington, promoted to senior account director.

Technology

Toni McHugh,

senior VP, development, Boys & Girls of Greater Washington, joins Encoda Systems, Denver, as senior VP, sales, media management solutions division.

Ed Forman,

consultant, ICTV, Los Gatos, Calif., joins the company as senior VP, marketing.

Internet

Kelley Cabble,

strategic account manager, MaxWorldwide, Detroit, joins Weather.com, Detroit, as ad sales director.

Associations/Law Firms

Ed K. Christian,

president/CEO, Saga Communications, has been appointed to the NAB Radio Board, Washington.

Correction

Mindy Herman,

president/CEO, E! Networks, Los Angeles, was elected to the CTAM Educational Foundation Board of Directors, Alexandria, Va. The board was incorrectly identified in the Dec. 2 Fates & Fortunes.

Obituaries

Edgar J. Scherick,

78, a television producer and programming chief at ABC from 1963-66, died Dec. 3 in Los Angeles from complications from leukemia.

The ABC Sports show Wide World of Sports

was his brainchild, as was the hiring of Roone Arledge to produce the show. Arledge, of course, went on to legend status as president of ABC Sports and News and died Dec. 5 at age 71 (see page 30).

As ABC's top programming executive when the network struggled against more entrenched NBC and CBS, Scherick was responsible for putting such hits as Bewitched,

The F.B.I.,

Hollywood Palace

and television's first prime time soap opera, Peyton Place, on the air.

In later years, after leaving the network, he produced a string of theatrical and television movies and miniseries and became a staunch defender of television when the medium came under attack for violent or sexual content.

Fay Gillis Wells,

the first female broadcaster accredited to the White House, died at Virginia's Inova Fairfax Hospital of complications from pneumonia on Dec. 2. She was 94.

A lauded aviator and journalist, Wells's colorful life was distinguished by her many adventures both in the U.S. and abroad. During the 1930s, while traveling in Russia with her father, Wells worked for the New York Herald Tribune, The New York Times

and Associated Press. After eloping in 1936, she and her husband, Linton Wells, began overseas radio broadcasts from Latin America for the Magic Key of RCA.

In 1963—after scouting out potential Jewish homelands for President Roosevelt and heading the U.S. Commercial Co. in West Africa—Wells went to Washington to open the Washington News Bureau for Storer Broadcasting Co. She served as Storer's White House correspondent from 1964 to 1977, becoming the first female broadcaster accredited to the White House and one of three women to accompany President Nixon to China in 1972.

Among her several awards for feats in aviation and journalism, Wells received the American Women in Radio and Television 2001 Lifetime Achievement Award, and, in 1995, Asteroid 4820 was named in her honor.

D.H. "Buck" Long,

media executive, died at his home in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 5. He was 73.

Long joined Jack Lewis Advertising in 1957 after serving in sales at WABB(AM) Mobile. Two years later, he moved on to CBS affiliate WKRG-TV Mobile, where he spent 40 years working up the station's ranks. He became WKRG-TV president/GM in 1986, a post he held until he retired in 1998.

Highly regarded in the industry, Long received, among other accolades, the Silver Medal given by the American Advertising Federation and was named "Alabama Broadcaster of the Year" in 1995 by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

William Henson, 78, an animator who worked on The Bullwinkle Show

and Casper the Friendly Ghost, died after being struck by a pickup truck in Dallas on Dec. 5.

Henson worked for Famous Studios in New York on Casper

before moving to Mexico for Jay Ward Productions, where he supervised 180 animators working on The Bullwinkle Show. The show ran from 1959 to 1973. Ward was also involved with Underdog

and Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales, both Jay Ward productions.

Known as Tex, he began his career working for Disney in 1945 and, within a year, was working on Song of the South. Other Disney projects included Pecos Bill

and Peter and the Wolf. He also played a major role in making the Chip 'n' Dale Disney characters as popular as they were by a relentless campaign to make them recurring Disney characters.

Henson most recently taught animation in the public school system in Dallas.

Bob Steele, 91, an announcer for WTIC-FM Hartford, Conn., for 55 years, died in his sleep on Dec. 6.

Steele became an announcer at WTIC-FM in 1936 and, in 1943, was given the morning-drive-time slot on the station.

He most recently had a monthly Saturday-morning talk show, with his last broadcast taking place on Nov. 2.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, four sons, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.