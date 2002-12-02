Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Clyde Payne,

senior VP, Gray MidAmerica Television, Bowling Green, Ky., will retire effective Jan. 1.

Jeffrey Whitson,

director, sales, WXXA-TV/ WEDG-TV Albany, N.Y., named president/GM.

Todd Womack,

corporate controller, Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee, promoted to VP/director, accounting.

Jim Koonce,

promotion and marketing manager, KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., named director, marketing and promotion, KTNV(TV) Las Vegas.

David Baumann,

creative services director, KSTP-TV St. Paul, Minn., promoted to director, marketing.

Therese Gamba,

VP, marketing, TNN: The National Network, New York, joins KGO-TV San Francisco, as creative services director.

Marti Hazel,

local sales manager, WDRB(TV)/WFTE(TV) Louisville, Ky., promoted to general sales manager.

Anna Carbonell,

VP, stations relations, WNBC(TV), New York, was honored by the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration as a "Distinguished Daughter of Puerto Rico."

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Rosetta Kerr, consultant, Baltimore City Mayor's Office for Eastside Revitalization, joins as director, government relations, Baltimore; Jeff Crandall,

director, technical operations, Jersey City, N.J., promoted to GM, Northern New Jersey cable systems.

Programming

Lisa McCarthy,

senior VP, Viacom Plus, New York, promoted to executive VP.

John Hertenstein,

VP, feature estimating, MGM Pictures, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Abby Greensfelder,

director, programming and strategy, Discovery Channel, Bethesda, Md., promoted to VP, programming and development.

Rick Thompson,

account manager, Eagle Television Sales, Dallas, named group sales manager.

At ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Norby Williamson,

VP/assistant managing editor, promoted to senior VP, studio production; Mark Quenzel,

senior VP, programming and production adds remote production to his duties; Kelly Laferriere,

director, programming and acquisitions, promoted to VP; John Dahl,

producer, 10th Annual ESPY Awards, named executive producer, ESPN Classic.

Journalism

AT CNN, Washington: Kathy Slobogin,

education and family correspondent, appointed managing editor, CNN Presents.; Dana Bash,

Capitol Hill producer, named White House correspondent.

Jim Asendio,

anchor/reporter, KFWB(AM) Los Angeles, joins WLIU(FM) Southampton, N.Y., as news director.

At WBBM-TV Chicago: Steve Mills,

photographer, WFLD-TV Chicago, joins as news operations manager; Scott Keenan,

producer/news manager, promoted to executive producer, investigations.

Radio

Vincent (Vinnie) Curren,

GM, WXPN-FM Philadelphia, appointed senior VP, radio, at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Washington.

At ABC Radio Networks, New York: Dave Kaufman,

VP/GM. Westwood One Shadow/Metro, New York, joins as VP, affiliate relations: Mary McCarthy,

director, affiliate relations, United Stations, New York, joins as director, affiliate sales; Jon Wilson,

manager, affiliate relations, Dallas, promoted to director.

At Infinity Broadcasting: Kevin Weatherly,

program director, KROQ-FM Los Angeles, adds senior VP, programming, Infinity, to his duties; Eric Logan,

program director, WUSN(FM) Chicago, named VP, programming, Infinity, New York.

Thomas G. Atkins,

director, engineering, Entercom's Buffalo, N.Y., radio cluster, joins Backyard Broadcasting, Baltimore, as VP/director, engineering.

At WLIU(FM) Southampton, N.Y.: Jamie Berger,

morning host, WBEA(FM) Montauk, N.Y. and news director, WBAB-FM Babylon, N.Y., joins as director, administration and operations; Dan Cox,

editor, Today in New York, WNBC(TV) New York; Bonnie Grice,

program host and producer, daily and special programs, adds music director to her duties; Nancy Marksbury,

director, development, named director, public relations; Nancy Montgomery,

office manager, promoted to business manager.

Technology

Ed Forman,

consultant, ICTV, Los Gatos, Calif., joins as senior VP, marketing.

At AudioAudit, Paramus, N.J.: Mark Beckwith,

VP, commercial operations, NBC TV Stations Division, New York, joins as senior VP, sales and business development; Neil M. Schaffer,

executive VP/CFO, MediaPort, New York, joins as CFO.

Media

James Ellis,

VP, group operations Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago, named VP, brand management.

Broadband

At Millennium Digital Media, St. Louis: Mary Meier,

VP, marketing and customer care, promoted to senior VP; Peter Smith,

VP, programming and product development, promoted to senior VP.

Associations/Law Firms

Ginny Nagle,

manager, marketing communications, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., promoted to director, marketing.

Dina Costanzo,

marketing sponsorship analyst, Discovery Networks, New York, named sales and marketing manager, Syndicated Network Television Association, New York.

Mindy Herman,

president/CEO, E! Networks, Los Angeles, was elected to the CTAM Board of Directors, Alexandria, Va.

Allied Fields

At Panopoly, Universal City, Calif.: Michael Saz,

senior Inferno artist/CGI effects supervisor and John Lovelace,

executive producer/head of sales, both at Click 3X, New York, join as Inferno/3D CGI artist/effects supervisor and executive producer/VP, new business development, respectively.

Obituary

Parley Baer,

a character actor best-known as the mayor on The Andy Griffin Show, died Nov. 22 in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Baer, who appeared in over 50 movies, popped up on both radio and television shows. He was the voice of Chester for radio's Gunsmoke

and played the neighbor on TV's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

A man with a colorful past, which included stints as a circus publicist and ringmaster, Baer started out in radio in the 1930s in his hometown of Salt Lake City. After WWII, where his service in the Army Air Corps. earned him seven battle stars, Baer forged his acting career, while holding onto his love of circus and zoo life. Most recently, he was the voice of the Keebler cookie elf in television commercials.