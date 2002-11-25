Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Richard J. Dyer, president/GM, KETV(TV) Omaha, Neb., joins WLWT(TV) Cincinnati, in the same capacity.

Joe Cohen, sales manager, WPXN-TV New York, named local sales manager, WNBC(TV) New York.

David Ford,

VP, integrated sales and marketing group, NBC Connect, New York, joins WBBM-TV Chicago, as local sales manager.

Cable TV

Melinda Jeffries,

VP, marketing, Central region, Charter Communications, St. Louis, promoted to corporate VP, marketing services.

Victoria Salhus, VP/associate general counsel, Cablevision Systems, Bethpage, N.Y., named senior VP/deputy general counsel.

Keith Taub, area director, business operations, Comcast Cable, Eatontown, N.J., named regional VP, finance and administration.

Terry Wingfield Jr.,

senior VP/general counsel/secretary, Velocita Corp., Falls Church, Va., named general counsel/board secretary, RCN Corp., Princeton, N.J.

Programming

Kevin Mackall, VP, on-air promotions, MTV & MTV2, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Pierluigi Gazzolo,

VP, distribution, MTV Networks, Latin America, Miami, promoted to senior VP.

At TBS, Atlanta: Nancy Lucas, head, research, TBS Superstation, named corporate VP, strategic research and audience analysis; Robin Thomas, VP, forecasting and planning, Turner Broadcasting Research, named VP, research, TBS Superstation and Turner South; Greg Gajus, VP, audience analysis, named VP, research; Fred Spring, VP, research, TNT and Turner Classic Movies ands Turner South to his duties.

Dan Salerno, VP, programming, Discovery Channel, Bethesda, Md., named VP, program planning, Discovery Networks.

At PBS, Alexandria, Va.: Lea Sloan, senior VP, cable marketing and public relations, Pax TV, West Palm Beach, Fla., joins, as VP, media relations; Deron Triff, senior director, digital content strategy and interactive television, promoted to VP, digital ventures.

At Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles: Elizabeth Hillman, executive director, communications and publicity, promoted to VP, corporate communications; Pam Slay, executive director, communications and publicity, named VP, network program publicity; Scott Anderson, president/CEO, Anderson Media Group, Los Angles, named VP, acquisitions.

Greg Brannan, executive VP, programming and content, E! Networks, Los Angeles, joins TechTV, San Francisco, as senior VP, programming.

At the Weather Channel, Atlanta: Pam Bertino, VP/GM, Weatherscan Local, named VP/GM, affiliate sales and The Weather Channel Networks; Tom Pratt, director, local programming, promoted to VP, programming and product development; Mardell Artis, director, corporate development, promoted to VP, affiliate operations and strategy; Ann Hart, regional VP, Eastern division, affiliate sales, named VP, national promotions and sales; Felicia Mcdade, director, business development, promoted to director, Weatherscan and The Weather Channel en Español; Susan Shragg

and Sandy Heinz, regional managers, affiliate sales, Los Angeles, promoted to directors.

Lorenzo Esparza,

law clerk, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, promoted to Central division manager, Chicago.

At G4, Los Angeles: Hubert Smith, senior counsel, entertainment, business and legalaffairs, Mattel, El Segundo, Calif., joins as VP, business and legal affairs; Gil Breakman, director, accounting, Walt Disney Internet Group, Burbank, Calif., joins as VP, finance; Mark O'Connell, VP, affiliate relations, WGN Superstation, Chicago, joins as VP, affiliate sales; Gloria Jolley, manager, Western region, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, joins as director, affiliate sales; Susan Davis, account manager, Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, joins as account executive, affiliate sales.

Eric Handler, director, publicity, United States Tennis Association, New York, named director, corporate communications, CSTV: College Sports Television, New York.

Journalism

Gregg Jarrett, anchor/correspondent, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins Fox News Channel, New York, as anchor.

Kristin Hill, investigative reporter, WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., joins KNXV-TV Phoenix in the same capacity.

Heather Van Nest, consumer reporter/fill-in anchor, WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., joins WTSP(TV) Tampa, Fla., as morning and noon anchor.

Mark Armstrong, sports director, KFNZ(AM) Salt Lake City, joins Sinclair Centralized News, Baltimore, as weekend sportscaster.

Paige Kelton, main anchor, WAWS(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., joins WTEV-TV Jacksonville, in the same capacity.

At WROC-TV Rochester, N.Y.: Cathy Orosz, reporter, promoted to weekend anchor; Katrina Irwin, reporter/photographer, WPTZ-TV Plattsburgh, N.Y.; and Nicole Johnson, News 12 Connecticut/New Jersey, join as reporters.

Amy Troy, main anchor, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, joins KNXV-TV Phoenix, as weekend anchor/reporter.

Steve Scully, senior executive producer/political editor, C-SPAN, Washington, named Amos B. Hostetter Chair, The Cable Center and University of Denver.

Radio

Chris Berry,

VP, ABC News Radio, New York, appointed president/GM, WMAL(AM) Washington.

Jon Robbins, operations manager, Clear Channel Radio, Charleston, S.C., cluster, promoted to regional VP, programming.

At Salem Communications: Allen Power, GM, Salem Media, Atlanta, promoted to regional VP, operations; Christopher Gould, national marketing manager, Fairwest Direct, San Diego, joins as GM, Salem's Tampa, Fla., station cluster.

Jeff Winfield, program director, KHAK(FM) Cedar Rapids, Iowa, named director, programming, NewsRadio Group, Cedar Rapids.

Kathy Kennedy, general sales manager, WYLL(AM) Chicago, named to WZFS(FM) Chicago in same capacity.

Catherine L. Hughes, founder/chairperson, Radio One, and Amador Bustos, managing partner, Bustos Media Holdings, have been elected to BMI board of directors.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Jennifer Price, senior VP, Lippin Group, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Jennifer M. Razor, independent consultant, New York, joins Initiative Media, New York, as VP/director, business development.

Technology

Matt Packard, director, affiliate sales and marketing, Southwest Region, Fox Cable Networks, Plano, Texas, named VP, affiliate sales, PiTV, Plano.