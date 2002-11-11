Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Shaun McDonald,

VP/GM, WNAB(TV) Nashville, Tenn., joins WGNO(TV) and WNOL-TV New Orleans, as director, sales.

Cable TV

John Cody,

area director, engineering, Eatontown, N.J., promoted to regional VP, engineering, for New Jersey.

Programming

Terry Wood,

senior VP, programming, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Stephanie Leifer,

VP, comedy development, ABC Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, comedy programming.

Joelle Charlot ,

director, studio production, MTV, New York, promoted to VP, studio production and administration.

Antoinette Reed,

VP, retail, 4Kids Entertainment, promoted to senior VP, sales, marketing and retail administration.

At Fox Cable Networks: Max Casanova,

manager, Fox Sports Digital Nets, Los Angeles, promoted to director, programming; John Sorrells ,

account executive, Fox Cable Networks Group, Atlanta, promoted to manager, affiliate sales.

Journalism

John Verilli,

weekend news manager, WNBC(TV) New York, joins WCBS-TV New York, in the same capacity.

Kelly Wallace,

White House correspondent, CNN, Washington, will move to the Jerusalem bureau, as correspondent.

At Fox News Channel, New York: Julian Phillips,

correspondent, WPIX-TV New York, and Page Hopkins,

anchor, Money Cast, Bloomberg Television, New York, join as weekend anchors.

Bertha Coombs,

freelance anchor/reporter, CNNfn, New York, appointed general assignment reporter, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J.

Roby Chavez,

freelance reporter, WTTG(TV) Washington, named reporter/anchor.

Arthur Chi'en,

reporter, NY1, New York, joins WFXT(TV) Boston, as general assignment reporter.

Susan Harding,

anchor/reporter, KSPR Springfield, Mo., joins WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn., in the same capacity.

Ken Jefferson,

morning and noon anchor, WHIO-TV Dayton, Ohio, joins WWSB(TV) Sarasota, Fla., as anchor/reporter.

Allied Fields

Evelyn Fine,

VP, strategic development, Media Access Project, Washington, joins Americans for the Arts, Washington, as VP, |communications.

Obituaries

John Meredyth Lucas,

writer of classic television programs including Star Trek

and The Fugitive, died in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 of leukemia. He was 83.

Born to Hollywood parents, Lucas got his first showbiz gig as a script clerk from his stepfather, Casablanca

director Michael Curtiz. It was a quick hop to scriptwriting for Lucas, who would eventually become a triple threat, adding producer and director to his credits.

Lucas also wrote for medical dramas Ben Casey, Medical Center, Medic, and Quincy, as well as science-fiction fare like Planet of the Apes.

Robert Mariano,

cable-television sales veteran, died Oct. 28 in Beverly Hills, Calif., following a long illness. He was 59.

His career spanned 25 years and included stints as head of both CBS Cable and Fox Television Networks affiliate sales. In the 1970s, he founded the public-access department for Time Inc.'s Manhattan Cable. Most recently, he was VP of marketing at Comspan Communications.