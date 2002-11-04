Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Rhonda Fraas,

VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus, Ohio, division, named president; Jeffrey Hirsch,

VP/GM, Greater Columbia, S.C., system, named division president, Rochester, N.Y., division.

Programming

Liz Kalodner,

senior VP, Sesame Workshop, New York, promoted to executive VP/general manager, global consumer products and international TV distribution.

At Turner Network Sales, Atlanta: Doug Lindauer,

VP, sales and marketing, promoted to senior VP; Sid Eshleman,

senior VP, affiliate sales, West Coast division, AMC Networks, Los Angeles, joins as VP, sales and marketing.

Marguerite Pacacha,

VP, business affairs and legal, Paramount Pay Television and Home Entertainment, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

At Fox News, New York: Patty Sins,

director, consumer marketing, appointed director, affiliate marketing; Wendy Gendel,

director, affiliate marketing, appointed director, new business development.

Kevin Bennett,

director, scheduling, Discovery Health Channel, Bethesda, Md., appointed director, programming, Discovery Civilization Channel.

At The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Kiera Hynninen,

VP, strategic marketing and communications, promoted to senior VP, strategic marketing; Mark Richardson,

brand director, advertising sales marketing, promoted to VP, strategic marketing; Rick Booth,

creative services brand director, promoted to VP/creative director.

Journalism

Elizabeth Sanchez,

weekend anchor/reporter, KPHO-TV Phoenix, joins CBS Newspath, as Dallas-based correspondent.

Harris Faulkner,

co-anchor/ reporter, 5 and 9 p.m. newscast, KSTP-TV St. Paul/ Minneapolis, promoted to co-anchor, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast.

Radio

Mary Pultorak,

VP/director, sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Chicago, named national regional VP.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At National Cable Communications: Randy Grullon,

sales coordinator, New York, named account executive; Stacey Antonino, account executive, HRP, New York, joins as account executive, New York; Chuck Gerding,

regional manager, new business development, Clear Channel Communications, Atlanta, joins as account executive, Atlanta; Tony Vivacqua,

senior account executive, Katz Radio, Chicago and Detroit, joins as account executive, Chicago.

Technology

Ron O'Brien,

chairman/CEO, Datahorse Ltd., Toronto, joins GVFX, Toronto, as president/CEO.

Gaynor Strachan Chun,

consultant, TechTV, San Francisco, joins the company as VP, marketing and communications.

Obituary

N. Thomas "Tom" Eaton,

longtime radio and television news director, died Oct. 16 in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 86.

Eaton was recruited to be news director of WTIC(AM) Hartford, Conn., in 1941 and eventually became news director of WTIC-TV in 1955. He stayed on after the station was purchased by Post-Newsweek in 1973, when it became WFSB(TV). He retired in 1985.

He served as president of the Radio-Television News Directors Association in 1953.

He is survived by his second wife, Roberta; three children, including Robert Eaton, senior VP and managing editor of ESPN; and five grandchildren, including David Eaton, bureau chief for ABC News in Atlanta.