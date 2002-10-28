Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Larry Audas,

news director, WLTX(TV) Columbia, S.C., named president/GM, KTHV(TV) Little Rock, Ark.

John Culliton,

co-founder, Internet Broadcasting Systems, Minneapolis, named VP/GM, KNXV-TV Phoenix.

Jason Elkin,

GM, KOLO-TV Reno, Nev., joins KSBY(TV) San Luis Obispo, Calif., in the same capacity.

Damon Bryant,

director, advertising and promotion, WBBM-TV Chicago, joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as VP/creative services director.

Chris Conroy,

promotion manager, WAGA(TV) Atlanta, named VP, creative services, WBRC(TV) Birmingham, Ala.

Debbie Milligan,

marketing research manager, KMOV(TV) St. Louis, promoted to director, marketing and community affairs.

AT WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va.: Marjorie Nelowet,

national sales manager, promoted to general sales manager; Bonnie L. Pihlcrantz, staff accountant, promoted to traffic manager; Robert Guzman,

chief engineer, USA Broadcasting/ Univision, New York and Florida, joins in the same capacity; Ken W. Kenslow,

account executive, WPXV-TV Portsmouth, Va., joins in the same capacity.

Sean Hollern,

account executive, KASW(TV) Phoenix, joins WJW(TV) Cleveland, in the same capacity.

Programming

Melvin Ming,

CFO, Sesame Workshop, New York, named COO.

Andrew A. Fessel,

VP, wireless Internet intelligence, business development/global team leader, Telephia, San Francisco, appointed senior VP, research, ABC Television Network, Los Angeles.

Jeff Apodaca,

VP, sales and operations, Southwest/West Coast, Excite Network, Los Angeles, named VP, integrated sales and marketing, Univision, Los Angeles.

Harlan Milton,

director, network operations, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, joins WB 100+ Station Group, Los Angeles, as VP, technical operations.

Matt Genova,

director, customer marketing, ESPN ABC Sports, New York, promoted to VP, advertising sales and sponsorship, ESPN Outdoors, New York.

At Game Show Network, Santa Monica, Calif.: Tim Duffy,

manager, development, promoted to director; Michael Bevan, consultant, Los Angeles, joins as director, development.

At the Tennis Channel, Los Angeles: Larry Meyers,

director, live sports telecasts, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, joins as VP, production/co-executive producer; Keith Manasco,

director, broadcast operations, GTE Main Street Interactive Television, Santa Monica, Calif., joins as VP, operations; Dean Hadaegh ,

business principal/chief technology officer, S.O.M.A., Venice, Calif., joins as VP, facilities/chief technology officer; Jill Hisey,

former VP, affiliate marketing and strategic planning, Disney/ABC Cable Networks, Los Angeles, joins in the same capacity.

Jon Gurevitch,

director, programming, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, joins CN8: The Comcast Network, Philadelphia, as VP, sports programming.

David Troxel,

VP, operations, Charter Communications, Atlanta, joins Daystar Television Network, Dallas, as VP, affiliate relations.

At In Demand, New York: Cha Lee,

associate director, affiliate relations research, promoted to director, affiliate and marketing research; Maureen McBride,

associate director, human resources, promoted to director, human resources.

Jamie Reesman,

director, marketing, National Geographic Channel, Washington, joins Brief Original Broadcasts, Littleton, Colo., in the same capacity.

Radio

Steven Kritzman,

local sales manager, WLTW(FM) New York, named general sales manager, WKTU(FM) New York.

Journalism

Melinda Murphy,

feature and traffic reporter, WPIX-TV New York, joins CBS's The Early Show, New York, as correspondent.

At WCBS-TV New York: Tony Aiello,

reporter, WNBC(TV), New York, joins as Westchester correspondent; Kerri Lyon ,

political reporter, NY1, New York, joins as education reporter.

Michele Norris-Johnson,

correspondent, ABC News, Washington, joins NPR's All Things Considered, Washington, as co-host.

Jen Maxfield,

reporter, WIXT(TV) Syracuse, N.Y., joins WABC-TV New York as reporter.

Curtis Jackson,

White House correspondent, BET's Nightly News, Washington, named fill-in anchor, New York.

At News 24 Houston: Gai-Linn Tatrai,

financial consultant, Salomon Smith-Barney, Indianapolis, named weekday anchor; Vivian Tamayo,

reporter, WBRC(TV) Birmingham, Ala., joins as weekend anchor; Darryl Green,

freelance meteorologist, New York, joins as weeknight meteorologist.

Natalie Tysdal,

reporter, KTVT-TV Dallas, joins KWGN-TV Denver as morning anchor.

Chris Hopkins,

weekday morning co-anchor, WINK-TV Ft. Myers, Fla., joins WTKR-TV Norfolk, Va., in the same capacity.

Lynn Kawano,

morning anchor, KBCI-TV Boise, Idaho, named reporter, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.

Kimberly Hunt,

anchor/education reporter, KGTV(TV) San Diego, joins KUSI(TV) San Diego as weeknight anchor.

Gustavo Almodovar,

freelance reporter, KVEA(TV) Los Angeles, named general assignment reporter, WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla.

Andy Drake,

senior producer, London Newsroom, Associated Press Television News, U.K., has been assigned to South Asia, Islamabad, Pakistan, bureau.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Lance Klein,

VP, new media, International Creative Management, Beverly Hills, Calif., joins Endeavor, Los Angeles, as agent, alternative television.

Technology

Ferris Peery,

VP, national accounts, Motorola Broadband Communications, Denver, joins Cedar Point Communications, Denver, as executive VP, worldwide sales.

Karen Willem,

executive VP/CFO, Brio Technology, Santa Clara, Calif., named senior VP, finance and operation/CFO, iVAST, Santa Clara.

Dave Polyard,

director, worldwide sales and marketing, AP Broadcast Technology, Washington, joins Omnibus Systems, Charlotte, N.C., as VP, sales and marketing, North America division.

Tom McDonald,

worldwide product manager, Final Cut Pro, Apple Computer, Silicon Valley, Calif., named worldwide director, market development, Quantel, Los Angeles.

Associations

Jeffrey Friedman,

forecasting analyst, Turner Broadcasting Sales, New York, joins Long Island Coalition for Fair Broadcasting, Bethpage, N.Y., as manager, development and marketing.

Obituary

Veteran professional consulting engineer Robert L. Hammett, 82, died Oct. 1 at his home in San Francisco.

Having done radio research at Harvard Labs during World War II, Hammett started his own engineering consulting firm in San Francisco in 1952, partnering with Ed Edison in 1956.

Hammett retired in 1988, and the pair were honored with the National Association of Broadcasters' Engineering Achievement Award in 1992.

The firm of Hammett&Edison continues, headed by his son, William F. Hammett.

Hammett is survived by his wife of 57 years, Luana; three children; and nine grandchildren.