Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Kyle Krebs,

local sales manager, KDFW(TV) Dallas, promoted to VP/general sales manager, KDFW(TV) and KDFI-TV Dallas.

Carol Nelson,

national sales manager, WFTX(TV) Ft. Myers/Naples, Fla., promoted to general sales manager.

Donn R. Colee,

director, programming and station marketing, WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., named station manager.

Cable TV

Mark Allen,

principal and client team leader, Katalyst Venture Partners I, Conshohocken, Pa., joins Comcast Cable, Philadelphia, as senior director, call center development.

Programming

Melva Goffney,

director, research, Nickelodeon, New York, named senior VP, program research, NBC West Coast, Los Angeles.

Dana McClintock,

VP, communications, CBS, New York, named senior VP.

Elaine Bauer-Brooks,

VP, development and current programming, Imagine Television, Los Angeles, named senior VP, programming and development, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles.

At Touchstone Television, Los Angeles: Alex Weinberger,

director, comedy series, promoted to executive director; Nina Howie

and Jodie Platt,

both managers, comedy series, promoted to directors; Josh Barry,

director, drama series, promoted to executive director.

Lisa Finkel,

publicist, Good Morning America, New York, named director, media relations, ABC News, New York.

Journalism

Esteban Creste,

producer/presenter, De frente con Estaban Creste, New York, adds managing editor, Noticiero 47, New York.

Margaret Larson,

co-anchor, 11 p.m. weeknight newscast, KING-TV Seattle, is leaving the station at the end of the year.

Zoraida Sambolin,

host, Small Talk for Parents, WYCC(TV) Chicago, and Nuestros Ninos, WSNS(TV) Chicago, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as co-anchor, 11 a.m. news.

Scott Swan,

weekday morning anchor, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, joins WTHR(TV) Indianapolis as weeknight co-anchor.

Internet

Jeff Rowe,

GM, of Zap2it.com and TMS Movie Products, Los Angeles, joins America Online, Dulles, Va., as senior VP/executive producer.

Radio

Paul Agase,

VP, sales, Infinity Radio, Chicago, joins as station manager, WKSC-FM Chicago.

Obituaries

David Somerville,

a media research and advertising veteran at Warner Bros., died Sept. 30 of complications resulting from a stroke. He was 47.

Somerville had been director of Warner Bros. corporate media research since 1996, focusing on domestic cable distribution.

Arthur Lord,

an outspoken Emmy-winning former NBC News producer, died Sept. 25 of undisclosed causes. He was 60.

A New York native, Lord was hired by NBC in the late '60s as a news writer and producer handling reports for David Brinkley, Frank McGee and Chet Huntley. He retired from NBC in 1996.

Lord, who was often critical of the sensationalism found in journalism, voiced his disgust with the 1995 coverage of the O.J. Simpson case, even while heading up NBC's coverage of the trial.