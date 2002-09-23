Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At Granite Broadcasting, Atlanta: COO Bob Selwyn

steps down but will remain senior operating adviser to the board of directors; John Deushane,

regional VP, named COO.

At Nexstar Broadcasting Group: Duane Lammers,

VP, sales and marketing, Summit, Pa., named executive VP/COO; Timothy Busch,

VP/GM, WROC-TV Rochester, N.Y., named senior VP and regional manager.

Steve Ramsey,

VP, news operations, Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago, named VP/GM, WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn.

Marie Fuhrken,

controller, KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City, named VP, finance and administration, KDFW(TV)/ KDFI(TV) Dallas.

At WPLG(TV) Miami: Larry Most,

national sales manager, named local sales manager; Pete Tierney,

national sales manager, WSYX(TV) Columbus, Ohio, joins in the same capacity.

At KSCC(TV) Wichita, Kan.: Todd Murphy,

local sales representative, promoted to national sales manager; Susan Harlow,

account executive, KSNW(TV) Wichita, joins in the same capacity; Brad Umscheid,

area sales manager, Imagistic International, Wichita, joins as account executive.

Kate Brumback,

account executive, WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va., named marketing and research director.

Jason Naft,

account executive, Harrington, Righter & Parsons, New York, joins WBZL(TV) Miami in the same capacity.

Cable TV

Stephen Rabbitt,

area VP, Comcast Cable, Bucks County, Pa., named area VP, Eastern division, Philadelphia.

Jim Rice,

VP, commercial and residential telecommunications services, Charter Communications, Madison, Wis., named corporate VP, Charter Business Networks.

Programming

Del Mayberry,

executive VP/CFO, Fox Broadcasting, Los Angeles, named to Fox Networks Group in the same capacity.

At Sony Domestic Television: Steve Maddox,

senior VP, Southeast region, Atlanta, adds Dallas sales office to his responsibilities; Jeff Wolf,

senior VP, syndication and business development, New York, adds Chicago office; Nina Louie,

director, operations, promoted to VP, distribution operations.

Mindy L. Tucker,

corporate VP, strategic planning, Loew's Cineplex Entertainment, New York, joins Crown Media, New York, as VP, corporate development.

James D. Sharp,

senior VP, creative affairs and production, Broadway Video, New York, joins Comedy Central, Los Angeles, as VP, development and original programming.

Carole Tomko,

VP, development, Animal Planet, Bethesda, Md., named VP, development and production.

Sandi Padnos,

president, Padnos Ink, Los Angeles, joins Fine Living, Los Angeles, as VP, communications.

At Fox Sports Net, Atlanta: Jon Cohen,

account executive, named local sales manager; Lynne Naus,

national sales coordinator, promoted to advertising sales account executive.

Hawley Chester III,

VP, Canadian sales and marketing, Turner Networks, Atlanta, named director, Canadian sales and marketing, Speed Channel, Atlanta.

Madeline S. McEneney,

co-producer/director, development, Terra Associates, New York, named head, sales and licensing, Faith & Values Media, New York.

Wendy Vinson,

director, affiliate relations, Mid-Atlantic region, The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C., named VP, affiliate marketing.

Journalism

Barbara Johnson,

executive producer, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, WABC-TV New York, joins WNBC(TV) New York, as new director.

Tracy Brogden Miller,

executive news director, KTVB(TV) Boise, Idaho, joins Northwest Cable News, Seattle, in the same capacity.

Robin Whitmeyer,

assistant news director, WSOC-TV Charlotte, N.C., named news director, WSOC-TV's Channel 9 Eyewitness News

and WAXN-TV's Action News at 10 P.M.

Rudy Murrieta,

executive producer, news, WINK-TV Fort Myers, Fla., joins KTNV(TV) Las Vegas, as assistant news director.

At CNN: Eric Ludgood,

executive and supervising producer, CNN International, Atlanta, promoted to VP; Kevin Sites,

freelance correspondent/producer, NBC and MSNBC, Afghanistan, joins as correspondent, Los Angeles bureau.

Tim Santhouse,

senior producer, Associate Press Television News, Jakarta, Indonesia, named senior producer, Russia, and CIS, Moscow bureau.

Jay Dow,

reporter, NY1, New York, joins WCBS-TV New York, in the same capacity.

Curtis Jackson ,

reporter/weekend anchor, WFXT(TV) Boston, named White House correspondent, Nightly News, BET, Washington.

Karen Brady,

reporter/fill-in anchor, WKRN-TV Nashville, Tenn., named weekday anchor, KTHV(TV) Little Rock, Ark.

Tom Haynes,

anchor/reporter, WDIV(TV) Detroit, joins WSVN(TV) Miami in the same capacity.

Maureen Umeh,

reporter/weekend anchor, WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C., joins WTTG(TV) Washington, as freelance reporter/fill-in anchor.

Ryan Andrews,

weekday morning co-anchor, WIVB-TV Buffalo, New York, joins WOIO(TV) Cleveland as weekday/noon co-anchor.

Cari Champion,

reporter, Orange County Newschannel, Santa Ana, Calif., joins WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach in the same capacity.

Radio

Judy Bowen,

local sales manager, KCBQ(AM)/ KPRZ(AM) San Diego, named GM.

Media

Mickey Levitan,

human resources consultant, Emmis Communications, Indianapolis, named senior VP, human resources.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michael O'Dea, director, sales, Eagle Television Sales, New York, named VP, COO.

Rafael Eli,

VP, client services, Schramm Sports & Entertainment, New York, promoted to COO/senior VP.

Thomas Hallgren,

freelance creative director, New York, joins Nostrum Advertising, Long Beach, Calif., as creative director.

Dean Waters, senior account executive, Adlink, Los Angeles, promoted to national sales manager.

Beth Netscher,

director, media services, Godfrey Advertising, Lancaster, Pa., joins Kelly Michener Inc., Lancaster, as media planner/buyer.

Technology

Brian J. Kelly ,

executive producer/GM, Henniger Productions, Arlington, Va., adds VP, Henniger Media Services.

At Vidiom, Lafayette, Colo.: Mark Malinak,

VP, sales, joins as director, sales; Jeff Bonin,

director, strategic development, joins as program manager; Rob Beaver,

VP, research and development, joins as director, engineering. All are joining from Snap2 Corp., Des Moines, Iowa.

Taryn Weiss,

area marketing coordinator, Adelphia Communications, Carlsbad, Calif., joins Buzztime Entertainment, Carlsbad, as national marketing coordinator.

Internet

Pascal Racheneur,

senior manager, international products, Weather.com, Atlanta, appointed director, international product development.

Allied Fields

Keith Lowry,

freelance art director/animator, Match Frame, Austin, Texas, joins as art director.