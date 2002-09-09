Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At WNBC(TV) New York: Mark Lund,

sales manager, WBZ-TV/WBSK-TV Boston, joins as VP, sales; Kathyrn Scheets,

marketing manager, promoted to VP, business development, marketing and sports and Olympic sales.

William S. Hoffman,

director, sales, WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla., named president/GM, WFTV(TV), WRDQ(TV) Orlando, WFTV.com and Insidecentralflorida.com.

David Feinblatt, senior VP/GM, WLNY(TV) Riverhead, N.Y., promoted to president.

David G. Clough, director, major gifts and planned giving, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, appointed director, endowment and planned gifts, WNET(TV) New York.

Jim Windsor, senior promotion producer, WITI(TV) Milwaukee, named creative services director, WISN-TV Milwaukee.

Jeff Klayman, local sales manager, KSBW(TV) Salinas, Calif., joins WPBF(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., in the same capacity.

At WEWB-TV Albany, N.Y.: Adam Jones,

marketing and promotions producer/ director, WXXA-TV/WEDG-TV Albany, joins as account executive; Dessislava O'Keefe, sales assistant, Albany Broadcasting Co., joins as national sales coordinator.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Bob McCann,

GM, Detroit operations, adds VP to his duties; Randy O. Fraser,

president, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., division, named VP, government affairs, North Carolina division.

Scott Tenney,

chief marketing officer, Kite Networks, Ridgeland, Miss., named VP, marketing, core video products, Comcast Cable, Philadelphia.

Programming

Scott Carlin,

president, DigitalConvergence Corp., Dallas, joins HBO, as president, program distribution.

David Overbeeke,

senior VP, Internet business strategies, NBC Television Stations, New York, named executive VP/chief information officer, NBC.

At Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo: Jillaina Wachendorf,

senior VP, affiliate marketing, promoted to senior VP, marketing; Mike Hale,

executive VP/chief marketing officer, has resigned to devote time to charitable and philanthropic work.

David Bernath,

VP, program planning, E! Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, joins BBC America, Washington, as VP, programming.

Rich Erbach,

television consultant, Frank N. Magid Associates, Marion, Iowa, joins CNN Newsource Sales, Atlanta, as VP, affiliate relations.

At Sci Fi Channel, New York: Joanne Modlin,

VP, originals program research, TNT, Los Angeles, joins as VP, research; Jennifer Kilberg,

freelance photographer, New York, joins as photo editor.

Mark Lieber,

media consultant, Los Angeles, named senior programming adviser, PrideVision TV, Los Angeles.

Journalism

Beth Fouhy,

former executive producer, political unit, CNN, Washington, joins KQED-FM San Francisco, as managing editor, news.

Marysol Castro,

reporter/anchor, News 12 The Bronx,

New York, joins WPIX(TV) New York, as reporter.

Kristin Mitchell,

prime news anchor, WOLO-TV Columbia, S.C., joins KMOV(TV) St. Louis, as co-anchor, News 4 This Morning.

Randy Hennig,

anchor/ reporter, WTOP(AM) Washington, appointed assignment editor, news division, Voice of America, Washington.

Martha Sugalski,

weekend anchor/reporter, WBZL(TV) Miami, named co-anchor, News at Ten.

Noel Tucker ,

anchor/reporter, WTTG(TV) Washington, joins WBAL-TV Baltimore, as weekend anchor/reporter.

At WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C.: Mark Boone,

news director, PrestigeVision 4, Mooresville, N.C., joins as reporter; Erin Rollf,

producer, KREM-TV Spokane, Wash., joins in the same capacity; Elizabeth Reding,

intern, promoted to associate producer.

Radio

Bob "Bob K." Klopfenstein,

director, content acquisition, Vialta Inc., Fremont, named GM of syndicated programs Doug Stephan's Good Day

and The Talk Radio Countdown Show.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Goodman Media International, New York: Henry Miller,

executive VP, promoted to COO; Stacey Sanner, director, publicity, VH1, New York, named senior VP.

Rick Ramage,

talent representative, Ken Lindner & Associates, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At Adlink, Los Angeles: Lynn Bolton,

local sales manager, promoted to VP/director, client and strategic services; Dean Walters,

senior account executive, promoted to national sales manager.

At National Cable Communications' CableLink Interconnects division: Perry Shelman,

national manager, Buffalo, N.Y; Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Wilkes-Barre, Pa., named sales manager; Michael Price,

GM, Rainbow Advertising Sales/Regional News Rep, New York, joins as national manager, Albany, N.Y.

Technology

Susumu Hotta,

GM, overseas operations, FOR-A Corp. of America, Tokyo, appointed president/CEO, Cypress, Calif.

Internet

Robert W. Ramsdell,

founder/director, FreshPond, Cambridge, Mass., appointed senior director, PBS TeacherLine, Alexandria, Va.

Allied Fields

Damien Dovi,

analyst, sports finance and advisory group, Banc of America Securities, Charlotte, joins BIA Digital Partner LP, Chantilly, Va., as associate.

Obituaries

T. E. "Dick" Paisley Jr.,

retired radio and television general manager, died Aug. 16 in Pennsylvania following a stroke. He was 83.

Paisley got his first broadcasting job in the sales department of WFIL-FM Philadelphia in 1946. In 1952, he became GM of WHUM-TV Reading, Pa. and spent five years there before heading to New York to join NBC National Sales. He returned home a few years later, heading up NBC's WRCV(AM) and -TV. When Westinghouse reclaimed the station, Paisley joined WPBS-FM Philadelphia. In 1968, he became part owner and GM of WTOW-FM Towson, Md., where he stayed until 1973. He went on to manage WHCN-FM Hartford, Conn., and WFSH-FM Valparaiso, Fla., before joining T. Gray Advertising in 1980 as director of electronic media. He retired in 1990.

He is survived by his second wife, Cay, and four children.

Stanley Greenberg,

television screenwriter, died from a brain tumor on Aug. 25 at his home in Kensington, Calif. He was 74.

The father of the docudrama, Greenberg was responsible for the diligently researched television drama Pueblo, which aired on ABC in 1973. Referring to his style as "theater of fact," he used the same meticulous method for The Missiles of October

(1974), The Silence

(1974), eight-hour miniseries Blind Ambition

(1979) and F.D.R.: The Last Year

(1980).

Greenberg got his start on the television series The Defenders

and The Nurses.

He also wrote the screenplays for popular '70s seventies movies Skyjacked

and Soylent Green.

He is survived by his wife, Tamara; three daughters; six grandchildren; and a brother.

Robert Van Scoyk,

Murder She Wrote

writer and producer, died of complications from diabetes on Aug. 23 in Los Angeles. He was 74.

Scoyk wrote and produced episodes of the Angel Lansbury Murder

vehicle from its inception in 1984 until its cancellation in 1996.

The Ohio native sharpened his pencils on '50s programs The Ann Sothern Show

and The Imogene Coca Show. He also wrote for Western series, The Virginian, and penned the pilot episode for Young Maverick

in 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Loena; three sons; his father; and a sister.

Tubby the Tuba

creator, Paul Tripp,

died in New York on Aug. 29. He was 91.

Integrating orchestral music with the classic children's themes of sharing and growing, Tripp created a niche for himself both on television and in music. A record featuring tunes from the show was released in 1945 and sold more than 8 million copies. Following his Tubby

success, Tripp went on to host and write such shows as Mr. I. Magination, On the Carousel

and Birthday House.

He is survived by a son, a daughter and two grandchildren.

Dirty Harry

scribe, Dean Reisner,

died Aug. 18 at his Los Angeles home. He was 83.

Reisner, who at age 3 was seen in Charlie Chaplin's The Pilgrim

in 1923, is credited with contributing famous lines to Clint Eastwood megahits Dirty Harry

and The Enforcer.

His television writing credits include Western series Rawhide

(1959-66), which featured Eastwood, and the much praised miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man

(1976).