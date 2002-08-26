Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Cheryl Kerns McDonald,

general sales manager, WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., named VP/GM.

Vicki McDonald,

promotion manager, WNBC(TV) New York, promoted to director, creative services.

Randa Minkarah,

director, sales, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, named general sales manager, KOMO-TV Seattle.

Jane Goodin,

national sales manager, KTLA-TV Los Angeles, promoted to local sales manager.

At KTVU(TV) San Francisco: John Civiletti,

writer producer, XETV(TV) San Diego, and Sheri Johnson,

freelance producer, join as creative services writer/producer.

Journalism

At Univision, Miami: Maria Lopez-Alvarez,

VP/director, news and entertainment programs, and Sylvia Rosabal-Ley,

VP/director, news coverage, have been promoted to VP/co-news directors.

Kenny Plotnik,

assistant news director, WABC-TV New York, promoted to news director.

Rob Celliers,

manager, Associated Press Television News, Afghanistan, named senior producer, Israel and Palestinian Authority, APTN.

Christy Musumeci,

anchor/news director, Imus in the Morning, WFAN(AM) New York, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as anchor.

Jane Velez-Mitchell,

KCBS-TV Los Angeles, reporter/substitute anchor, joins Celebrity Justice, Warner Bros., Los Angeles, as correspondent.

Suchita Vadlamani,

business anchor, CNBC Asia, joins WAGA(TV) Atlanta, as weekday morning anchor.

Lisa Evers,

reporter, WINS(AM) New York, joins WNYW(TV) New York, as general assignment reporter.

Julie Nelson,

anchor, KSTP(TV) Minneapolis, joins KARE(TV) Minneapolis in the same capacity.

Chris Murphy,

anchor, weekend news, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., joins KRON-TV San Francisco, as morning anchor/reporter.

Programming

At HBO, Los Angeles: Carolyn Strauss,

senior vice president, original programming, promoted to executive VP, original programming; Anne Thomopolous,

senior VP, original programming, adds to her duties executive producer, selected miniseries projects.

Lila Everett,

senior VP, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., appointed executive VP, marketing, Oxygen, New York.

Laura Nichols,

senior VP, corporate communications, PBS, Alexandria, Va., will resign Sept. 5. She will serve as consultant for PBS.

Joanne Lynch,

VP/national sales manager, Univision, Miami, named senior VP/GM, Galavisión, New York.

At Columbia TriStar Television Advertiser Sales, Culver City, Calif.: Joseph Tafuri,

senior VP, DirecTV advertiser sales, appointed senior VP, advertiser sales; Richard Burrus,

senior VP, advertiser sales, named senior VP, advertiser sales strategy; Stuart Zimmerman,

VP, sales, Game Show Network, Los Angeles, rejoins as VP, advertiser sales; Stacy Nicholas,

account executive, A&E Television Networks, Los Angeles, joins in the same capacity.

At Vivendi Universal Entertainment, Universal City, Calif.: Lisa Smith,

VP, total compensation, promoted to senior VP, human resources; Virginia Tanawong,

VP, human resources, promoted to VP, compensation and benefits.

Diana Sousa,

manager, corporate communications, General Electric, New York, named VP, corporate communications, Telemundo Network and mun2, New York.

Doug Harbert,

VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Western division, Discovery Communications, Charlotte, appointed affiliate sales regional VP, Central region, Game Show Network, Dallas.

Chris Helein,

founder CH Communications, Great Falls, Va., joins Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Washington, as director, communications.

Matthew Cleary,

assistant director, MediaVest Worldwide, New York, appointed account manager, advertising sales, G4, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Donna G. Wald,

executive VP, group account director, Initiative Media, Los Angeles, joins Inter/Media Advertising, Encino, Calif., as senior VP/account director.

At MaxWorldwide, New York: Richard N. Costello,

president, Universal Strategic Marketing Group/president, new business initiatives, Universal Studios, Los Angeles, and Goeffry R. Handler,

managing partner, McLaughlin & Stern LLP, New York, have been named to the board of directors.

At Backchannelmedia, Boston: Kristie Barry,

media buyer, Pro Media, Natick, Mass., and Colleen Marinelli,

media planner, Carat North America, Newton, Mass., join as media buyers.

Technology

David Novak,

director, marketing, Pace Micro Technology, Boca Raton, Fla., promoted to VP.

Richard Frank, director, international business, R.A. Jones and Co., Cincinnati, named director, international sales, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.

Allied Fields

At BMI, New York: Jose Gonzalez,

senior director, media licensing, promoted to assistant VP, operations and financial analysis; Edward Oshanani,

senior director, international IT projects, promoted to assistant VP, international operations and IT.