Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Nancy Reardon,

executive VP, human resources and corporate affairs, Muscle Shoals, Ala., joins as executive VP, human resources; Tony Hollinger,

director, operations, Washington, named VP/GM, Charles County system, Md.; Ed Pardini,

VP, Philadelphia Metro region, named regional VP, Pennsylvania and Delaware systems; Mary K. Pennington,

manager, recruitment, Philadelphia, promoted to director, recruiting and career development.

At Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Mike LaJoie,

VP, corporate development, promoted to executive VP, advanced technology; Kevin Leddy,

senior VP, new-product development, named senior VP, platform development; Chuck Ellis,

executive VP, operations, named executive VP/chief marketing officer; Carl Rossetti,

executive VP, operations, named executive VP, new-business development; Terry O'Connell,

division president, Columbus, Ohio, promoted to executive VP, upstate New York, Maine and Texas systems.

Broadcast TV

Michael Rodríguez,

local sales manager, WFOR- TV Miami, named VP/GM, WSCV(TV) Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dean Orton,

interim president/CEO, WLVT-TV Allentown, Pa., named senior VP, development and community partnerships, KETC(TV) St. Louis.

Cheryl Kerns McDonald,

VP, WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., named VP/GM.

Traci Eckels,

interim director, development, KQED(TV) San Francisco, named VP, development.

Louis Supowitz,

regional brand manager, Time Warner Cable, Tampa, Fla., named director, sales, WOFL(TV)/WRBW(TV) Orlando, Fla.

Jim Rose,

national sales manager, KONG-TV Seattle, promoted to local sales manager.

At WFOR-TV Miami: Diane Alvarez,

senior account executive, CBS Spot Sales, New York, joins as national sales manager; Ron Speck,

sales manager, Blair Television, Houston, joins as corporate development manager, sports and special projects.

Programming

At MTV Networks: Janet Hill,

executive VP, publicity, Miramax Films, Los Angeles, appointed head, West Coast communications, Santa Monica, Calif.; Michael Armstrong,

account director, Chicago, promoted to VP, affiliate marketing, MTV Network Music Group, New York. Steven J. Schiffman,

executive VP, marketing, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, named executive VP, marketing and new media, The National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Barry Jossen,

executive consultant, Imagine Television, Los Angeles, named senior VP, production, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles.

Sonja Piper Dosti,

senior VP, drama programming, Studios USA, Los Angeles, appointed senior VP, drama development, UPN, Los Angeles.

At the Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla.: Mark Coleman,

senior VP, strategic planning and operations, ITN SignalStream, San Francisco, joins as senior VP, operations and new technology; Gene Pizzolato,

senior VP, sales and marketing, NBC, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales.

Nazanin Parvizi,

director, legal and business affairs, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

David Alworth,

executive VP, ACTV, New York, named VP, operations, Rainbow Sports Networks, Jericho, N.Y.

Chris Monteferrante,

account executive, Columbia TriStar Television Advertiser Sales, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP, DirecTV advertiser sales.

At Telemundo: Lily Chavez Dickinson,

Southeast regional sales manager, Miami, promoted to director, sales planning, finance and administration, New York; Gian Pablo Kates,

account executive, Miami, promoted to Southeast regional sales manager.

Erik Arneson,

public relations representative, CMI/Cotter Group, Charlotte, N.C., joins Speed Channel, Charlotte, as director, public relations.

Ken McFadden,

account executive, ESPN.com, Detroit, joins ESPN ABC Sports Customer and Sales, Detroit, as account executive, national sales.

Media

At Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee: Kent Aschenbrenner,

assistant chief engineer, named director, engineering; Chris Blanding,

technology network administrator, promoted to corporate technology security administrator.

Journalism

Scot Safon,

senior VP, marketing, Turner Network Television, Atlanta, joins CNN News Group, Atlanta, in the same capacity.

Ed Trauschke,

assistant news director, WESH(TV) Daytona Beach, Fla., promoted to news director.

Vicki Zwart,

senior supervising producer, Morning News, WGN-TV Chicago, named executive producer, Fox 59 A.M, WXIN(TV) Indianapolis.

Lauren Petterson,

producer, The WB11 Morning News, WPIX-TV New York, promoted to executive producer.

Pam Schoen,

on-air senior producer, WCCO-TV Minneapolis, named on-air writer/producer, KTLA(TV) Los Angeles.

Traci Gregory,

local sales manager, Northwest Cable News, Seattle, promoted to director, local sales.

Russ Kirkpatrick,

anchor/ reporter, WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee, joins WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, as full-time general assignment reporter.

AT WFOR-TV Miami: Jill Martin,

feature host, Heat TV, Miami, joins as sports reporter; Bonnie Schneider,

weather anchor, News 12 Long Island, New York, joins as weekend weather forecaster.

James B. Kenneally,

sports anchor/reporter, WPXT-TV Portland, Maine, joins WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., as weekend sports anchor/reporter.

Radio

Lori Wellinghoff,

senior VP, Local Marketing Corp., Cincinnati, joins Clear Channel Advantage, Denver, in the same capacity.

Technology

Kenneth S. Williams,

president, Technicolor Digital Cinema, Burbank, Calif., joins Liberty Livewire Corp., Santa Monica, Calif., as COO.

Mark Dzuban,

founder/president, Hatteras House Consulting, Hatteras, N.C., appointed executive VP, cable telephony deployment, Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H.

Dr. Andrew Cross,

VP, video software development, NewTek, San Antonio, promoted to senior VP, engineering.

Jay Yass,

VP, business development, ViaCast, Ijamsville, Md., joins SpectraRep, Chantilly, Va., as VP, sales.

Kent Walker,

general counsel, Liberate Technologies, San Carlos, Calif., appointed CFO.

Mike Bergman,

VP, radio, Sirius Satellite Radio, New York, joins Kenwood USA, Long Beach, Calif., as director, R&D, digital broadcast products.

E. Scott Nix,

marketing manager, broadcast/systems products division, Vela, Salt Lake City, joins Sundance Digital, Las Vegas, as director, sales, Western region.

Internet

At Weather.com, Atlanta: Jody Fennell,

VP, business development, appointed VP, wireless and broadband; Sandeep Sawhney,

director, new-revenue development, promoted to director, business development and subscription services.

Tyler Goldman,

founder/president, Broadband Sports, Santa Monica, Calif., joins Movielink, Santa Monica, Calif., as VP, business development.

Kevin Mayer,

CEO/president, Clear Channel Interactive, Los Angeles, joins L.E.K. Consulting, Los Angeles, as head, media and entertainment.