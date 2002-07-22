Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

M.J. "Bob" Groothand,

VP/director, marketing and sales, WBEK-TV Augusta, Ga., joins KPTH(TV) Sioux City, Iowa, as GM.

Dale A. Remy,

VP, affiliate relations, Paxson Communications, West Palm Beach, Fla., named GM, South Texas cluster, Eagle Creek Broadcasting LLC, Corpus Christi.

Cable TV

At Insight Communications: John W. Hutton,

VP/GM, Lexington, Ky., systems, promoted to senior VP, operations, Eastern Kentucky/Ohio region; James Stewart,

senior VP, operations, Eastern Kentucky/Ohio region, named senior VP, operations, high-speed data.

Journalism

At NBC News: Allison Gollust,

senior publicist, Today, New York, named VP, communications; Betsy Fischer,

senior producer, Meet the Press, Washington, promoted to executive producer; Nancy Nathan,

executive producer, Meet the Press, joins The Chris Matthews Show,

Washington, in the same capacity.

Programming

Michael Thorn,

director, original series development and programming, USA Network, Los Angeles, promoted to president.

Joseph Sparacio,

VP, finance/controller, Loews Cineplex Entertainment Corp., named senior VP/CFO, iN Demand.

Steven A. Tann,

senior VP, development and current programming, Columbia TriStar Domestic Television, Los Angeles, joins New Line Television, Los Angeles, as senior VP, creative affairs.

Peter Ruben,

executive VP, affiliate relations, USA Interactive, New York, appointed executive VP, affiliate relations group.

Daniel Tibbets,

VP, entertainment, Fireworks Television, Los Angeles, named VP, production, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles.

At Lifetime Television, Los Angeles: Tracy Barrett,

director, affiliate advertising sales and distribution marketing, named VP; Andie Kallinger,

manager, affiliate advertising sales and distributing marketing, promoted to director.At E! Networks: Marco Williams,

director, affiliate marketing, Western region, DMX Music, Los Angeles, joins as director, affiliate

relations, Northwest region, Los Angeles; Sonya De Rose,

director, affiliate sales and marketing, Western region, DMX Music, joins as director, affiliate relations, Southwest region, Los Angeles; Dave Mathewson,

manager, MEDIQ-prn, Hartford, Conn., joins as regional manager, Central region, Windsor, Conn.; Charla McElvaine,

affiliate sales manager, BET Holdings, Los Angeles, joins as regional manager, Southeast region, Windsor, Conn.

At Hallmark Channel: Pam Slay,

director, communications and publicity, Los Angeles, promoted to executive director; Paulette Song,

manager, corporate communications, MTV Networks, New York, joins as director, communications and publicity, New York; Francisco Ochoa,

director, photography, UPN, Los Angeles, joins as photo manager, communications and publicity, Los Angeles.

Michael R. Oesterlin,

sales executive, Warner Bros. International Television, London, joins Hallmark Entertainment, London, as director, international sales.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Brett Shevack,

president, Wolf Group, New York, joins BBDO New York, as vice chairman, brand initiatives.

Scott Tobin,

founder, Tobin Interactive, Los Angeles, joins TAG, Los Angeles, as director, interactive media.

Technology

Jamie Howard,

CEO and president, Bazillion Inc., Seattle, joins Bigband Networks,Fremont, Calif., as COO.