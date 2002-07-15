Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

John Hendricks,

VP/general sales manager, WFLD(TV) Chicago, named VP, sales, Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago.

Greg Obata,

partner, Lakeshore Sales & Marketing, Seattle, joins KPDX(TV) Vancouver, Wash., and KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., as general sales manager.

Mark Oxton,

account executive, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., promoted to local sales manager.

Leland Ware,

professor, law and policy, University of Delaware, has been elected to the board of directors of WHYY Inc., Wilmington, Del.

John Blim,

creative services director, WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky., named marketing and public relations director, WHAS-TV Crusade for Children.

Cable

Roger B. Keating,

senior VP/group GM, health and travel, America Online, Dulles, Va., named president, national division, Time Warner Cable, Denver.

Cindy Krasner,

director, real estate, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., named senior VP, real estate and facilities.

At Cox Communications, Atlanta: Lacey Lewis,

VP/CFO, Cox Interactive Media, rejoins as VP, investor relations; Jeff Brown,

director, business development, promoted to executive director.

At Comcast Cable Communications, Philadelphia: Page H. Thompson,

senior VP, marketing, General Cinema Theaters, Boston, joins as VP, marketing, new video products; Lori L. Lego,

director, customer service, Indianapolis, promoted to director, executive support line.

At Insight Communications: Alex Crowley

VP, marketing and strategy and analysis, New York, promoted to district VP, Bloomington, Ind.; John Niebur,

GM, Bloomington/Normal, Ill., promoted to district VP, Peoria, Ill.

At Advance/Newhouse, Syracuse, N.Y.: Steve Miron,

VP/GM Syracuse cluster, Time Warner Cable, appointed president; Nomi Bergman,

manager, Charlotte division, Time Warner Cable, appointed executive VP, strategy and development; Bill Futera,

senior VP, promoted to executive VP/CFO.

Media

Rob Davis,

controller/business manager, KNIN-TV Boise, Idaho, named business manager, Boise radio and television operations, Journal Broadcast Group.

William Goodmen,

director, Spencer Stuart, Los Angeles, named executive VP, human resources, Liberty Livewire.

Programming

Tedd Rosenfeld, VP, broadcast operations, Fox Network, Los Angeles, named senior VP, network operations, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta.

Ellen M. Cooper,

partner, Cooper/Totaro Communications, New York, joins Court TV, New York, as senior VP, corporate communications.

Shelly Sumpter,

senior director, talent, Nickelodeon, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to VP, talent, Nickelodeon and Nick Records.

Dennis Welsh,

VP/director, sales, Fox Station Sales, New York, joins Fox Sports Net Southwest, Dallas, in the same capacity.

Greg Hammaren,

local sales manager, Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta, named VP/GM, Fox Sports Net Detroit.

Victoria Watson,

traffic manager, The WB 100+ Station Group, Burbank, Calif., named director, traffic and sales administration.

Kim Woods,

director, integrated sales and marketing, Gemstar-TV Guide, Los Angeles, joins AMC Networks, Los Angeles, as director, Western region ad sales.

Journalism

Gary Stokes,

president/GM, WVTM-TV Birmingham, Ala., named news director, WAVY-TV Portsmouth, Va.

Nelson Martinez,

news anchor, KOAT-TV Albuquerque, N.M., is leaving the station to pursue acting and music.

Brad Neuhoff,

producer, KCOP(TV) Los Angeles, named senior producer, KWGN-TV Denver.

Dana Larson,

sports reporter, KXAN-TV Austin, Texas, named weekend anchor/reporter, Southwest Sports Report, Fox Sports Net, Dallas.

At KCEN-TV Temple, Texas: Latoya Silmon,

reporter, BET, Washington, joins as reporter/producer; Kris Radcliffe,

sports anchor, KNOP-TV North Platte, Neb., joins as sports anchor/reporter.

Kim Lehman,

co-anchor, WWTV(TV) Cadillac/WWUP-TV Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., adds 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. co-anchor to her responsibilities.

Ken Pritchett,

freelance reporter, KCRA-TV Sacramento, Calif., named full-time reporter.

At KLFY-TV Lafayette, La.: George Faust,

reporter/weekend sports anchor, KPLC-TV Lake Charles, La., and David Begnaud,

part-time evening reporter with the station, named reporter.

AT WPLG(TV) Miami: Olga Villaverde,

reporter/fill-in anchor, promoted to morning anchor; Matt Lorch, weekend morning anchor, promoted to weekend evening anchor.

Radio

Bill Saurer,

VP/GM, Buffalo cluster, Citadel Communications, New York, joins Millennium Radio Group, Monmouth-Ocean, N.J., as VP/GM, Shore radio cluster.

Andy Santoro,

GM, WBUD(AM)/WKXW(FM) Trenton, N.J., adds to his duties group VP/manager, New Jersey cluster, Millennium Radio Group.

At Nassau Broadcasting Partners, Princeton, N.J.: Don Dalesio,

VP, Shore group, promoted to executive VP/COO; Peter Tonks,

executive VP/chief accounting officer, promoted to executive VP/CFO.

Sean Auchenbach,

account executive, Katz Radio, Los Angeles, named senior account executive.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Ron Son Solleveld,

VP, international, BMG Music Publishing Worldwide, New York, joins BMI, New York, in the same capacity.

Jennifer Cohen,

director, sales and marketing, WOW and Flutter, Los Angeles, joins Asbury Communications, Hollywood, Calif., as senior publicist.

Joe Cartwright,

VP/general sales manager, Adlink, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP/general sales manager.

Suzanne Trout,

marketing manager, Miller Business Communications, Pennington, N.J., named senior account manager, D&D Interactive, Bala Cynwyd, Penn.

Technology

Piers Wilson,

CFO/director, Two Way TV Ltd., London, appointed CEO, Two Way TV (US), Los Angeles.

At Liberate Technologies: Colin Dixon,

GM, cable services, Web TV division, Microsoft, Mountain View, Calif., joins as VP, applications and content, San Carlos, Calif.; Jennifer Graham,

senior director, corporate communications, Europe, Middle East and Asia, promoted to VP, marketing communications worldwide, London.

At Ener1 Inc., Boca Raton, Fla.: Jesse Bishop,

channel sales manager, Sun Microsystems Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., joins as VP, sales; Michael D. Stebel,

senior VP, sales and marketing, promoted to chief marketing officer.

Associations/Law Firms

Christine H. Merritt,

managing director, project services, Ohio Manufacturers' Association, Columbus, appointed executive VP, Ohio Association of Broadcasters Inc., Columbus.

Obituaries

Rod Steiger,

who in 1953 starred in one of the most acclaimed early television dramas, Marty, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Delbert Mann, died July 9 in Los Angeles, from pneumonia and kidney failure. He was 77.

Marty,

the story of a lonely, homely butcher who finds a girlfriend at a dance, was one of Steiger's first credits, and it almost instantly made him a major movie star, with roles in The Pawnbroker, Doctor Zhivago, In the Heat of the Night,

On the Waterfront

and dozens more. In 1993, he had a recurring role in Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City

on Showtime. He was married and divorced four times. He is survived by his fifth wife, Joan Benedict, and his daughter, Anna.

Dave Wilson,

Saturday Night Live

director, died of an aortic aneurysm on July 30. He was 69.

Wilson, who spent 20 years directing early network fare such as The BellTelephone Hour

and Kraft Music Hall, got his break in 1975 when SNL

creator Lorne Michaels chose him to direct the live sketch comedy program. Wilson's work on the show nabbed him an Emmy Award in 1976, and he would go on to direct it, on and off, for 17 years. In addition to SNL, he was noted as director of Miss America pageants and The Muppet Show, among other programs.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Roberta, and three sons.