Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

John Long,

GM, WDCA(TV) Washington, named VP/GM, WXIX-TV Newport, Ky.

John Hirsch,

program manager, KDVR(TV) Denver, named research and program director.

Bruce Pfeiffer,

GM/ general sales manager, KPTH(TV) Sioux City, Iowa, named general sales manager, WHPN-TV Janesville, Wis.

Cable TV

Erland Kailbourne,

chairman/ interim CEO, Adelphia Communications, named to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association board.

Jeff Jay

,director, new product development, Charter Communications Inc., St. Louis, promoted to VP, product development.

At Rainbow Network Communications, Jericho, New York: Steven J. Pontillo,

VP, engineering and technical services, promoted to senior VP/GM; Thomas Greco,

senior director, business development, promoted to VP.

Jean Gilroy-Ovadia,

consultant, Harbor Light Consulting Group, Atlanta, joins Cox Communications, Atlanta, as director, talent management and development.

Programming

At The Walt Disney Co., Burbank, Calif.: Gary Foster,

media manager, Dow Jones, New York, joins as VP, corporate communications; John Spelich,

director, investor communications, Gateway Inc., San Diego, joins as VP, corporate communications.

Wonya Y. Lucas,

senior VP, strategic marketing, CNN News Group, Atlanta, joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, as executive VP, marketing.

At Bravo: Ned Sands,

West Coast director, advertising sales, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, Western region; Linda Fint Gallo,

director, advertising sales, Chicago, named VP, Midwest region; Timothy Quane,

editor, film, Baseline.Hollywood.com, New York, joins as scheduling administrator, Jericho, N.Y.

John Varvi,

VP/creative director, Rare Medium, Los Angeles, joins FX, Los Angeles, as VP, on-air promotion.

At Discovery Networks: Harold Morganstern,

director, ad sales, New York, named VP, ad sales, Eastern region; Amy Baker,

VP/national sales manager, TLC, The Travel Channel and BBC America, New York, named VP, Discovery Solutions, New York.

Douglas Dickstein,

affiliate relations manager, Western region, Game Show Network, promoted to director, affiliate marketing.

Journalism

Rosiland Jordan,

Washington correspondent, Tribune Broadcasting, joins NBC News, Washington, as correspondent.

David Shuster,

correspondent, Fox News Channel, Washington, joins MSNBC, Washington, as correspondent, Hardball With Chris Matthews.

Laurie Dhue,

anchor/ reporter, Fox News Channel, New York, adds correspondent, The Pulse, to her duties.

Don Teague,

weekend anchor/reporter, KFMB-TV San Diego, joins NBC News, Atlanta, as network correspondent.

Andrew Colton,

contributing correspondent, ABC NewsOne, Miami, joins ABC News Radio, Miami, as correspondent.

Serena Fong,

senior producer, Catherine Crier Live, Court TV, New York, joins Donahue, MSNBC, New York, in the same capacity.

Trish Bergin,

co-anchor, morning newscast, News 12 Long Island, New York, named weekend co-anchor, Inside Edition

, New York.

Radio

Steve Kosbau,

director, operations, WRQX(FM) Washington/WJZW(FM) Woodbridge, Va., named president/GM WDRQ(FM)/ WDVD-FM Detroit.

Tyler Cox,

station manager, KMEO-FM Flower Mound, Texas, and KESN-FM Arlington, Texas, named operations manager, KRLD(AM) Dallas.

Technology

J. Kim Fennell,

president/ CEO, StorageWay, Fremont, Calif., joins Pinnacle Systems Inc., Mountain View, Calif., in the same capacity.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Scott Spector,

chairman/ CEO/president, Venture, Los Angeles, appointed director, business development, entertainment and media, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Los Angeles.

Kim Blankenburg,

director, brand marketing, Hallmark Channel, Greenwood Village, Colo., joins Archipelago, Denver, as client partner.

Mike Miller,

VP/GM, CableRep, Omaha, Neb., joins CableRep, San Diego, in the same capacity.

Obituary

Axel Petersen, a former director in CBS's entertainment department, died of cancer in Blaine, Wash., on June 24. He was 70.

Petersen joined CBS in 1957, climbing from typist to media relations director in his 34 years with the network. He was responsible for organizing CBS's semi-annual press tours. He retired in 1991.

Petersen is survived by a brother and two nieces.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.