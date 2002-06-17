Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At KTVL(TV) Medford, Ore.: John White,

regional sales director, AOL Time Warner, Dallas, joins as general sales manager; Lila Hampton,

traffic manager, adds to her duties assistant sales and marketing manager.

Norma Petty,

direct sales manager, KBCI-TV Boise, Idaho, rejoins KIVI(TV) Nampa, Idaho, as local sales manager.

Cable TV

Derek Hanson,

VP, advertising sales, Western region, Charter Communications Inc., Long Beach, Calif., promoted to VP, advertising sales, Western division, Los Angeles.

Programming

Greg McCastle,

executive VP, sales and marketing, News Corp., New York, named president, advertising sales and marketing, The Weather Channel, New York.

Daniel Ronayne,

VP, marketing and communications, Rainbow Sports Networks, Jericho, N.Y., promoted to senior VP.

At Hearst-Argyle Television, all of the following have been promoted to VP: Candy Altman,

news director, WCVB-TV Boston; Brian Bracco,

news director, KMBC-TV Kansas City, Mo.; Gary Griffith,

bureau chief, Washington.

Robert V. Voltaggio,

VP, sales planning, ABC Family Network, New York, joins AMC Networks, New York, as VP, pricing and planning.

Stefanie Ziev,

producer, The SteFPHanies, Los Angeles, joins Oxygen Media, New York, as director, development, East Coast.

Robin Paxton,

managing director, Walt Disney Co., Hong Kong, named managing director, Discover Networks International, London.

Larry Aubrey,

director, new business development, National Geographic Film Library, New York, joins BBC Worldwide Americas, New York, as sales director, library sales.

Gregory Harrigan,

ad sales manager, Comcast, Los Angeles, named director, ad sales, Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif.

Radio

Jean-Paul Colaco,

VP/GM, Radio Disney, Burbank, Calif., promoted to president/GM.

Journalism

Daljit Dhaliwal,

anchor, World News for Public Television, ITN, London, joins CNN News Group, Atlanta, as international anchor.

Bob Woodruff,

news correspondent, ABC News, London, named anchor, World News Tonight Saturday, ABC News, New York.

Lara Logan,

correspondent, GMTV, ITV, London, named contributing correspondent, 60 Minutes II

and CBS News, London.

Kimberly Osias,

general assignment reporter, WBMA-TV Birmingham, Ala., joins CNN Newsource, as Denver bureau correspondent.

Don Lemon,

reporter/ anchor, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, named correspondent, NBC Nightly News, Dateline

and MSNBC, New York.

Myriam Wright,

anchor, KMOV(TV) St. Louis, joins New England Cable News, Boston, in the same capacity.

At KRIV(TV) and KTXH(TV) Houston: Stan Kowalski,

executive producer, WDIV(TV) Detroit, joins as assistant news director; Sinan Sadar,

executive producer, WKYC-TV Cleveland, joins as 9 p.m. executive producer.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Erwin More,

founding member, Talent Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins William Morris Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., as senior VP, television talent.

Associations/Law Firms

Susan Greene,

president, E*Media Group, Denver, named senior VP/director, Programming Institute at The Cable Center, Denver, in addition to being Jonathan M. Levin Chair for Cable Programming, University of Denver/Cable Center.

P. Llanor Alleyne

palleyne@reedbusiness.com



Fax: 212-337-7028