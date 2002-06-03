Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Klarn De Palma,

local sales manager, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., promoted to general sales manager.

Greg Rando,

senior promotion producer, WBAL-TV Baltimore, promoted to assistant promotions manager.

Cable TV

Paul E. Martin,

VP/controller, Charter Communications Inc., St. Louis, promoted to senior VP/corporate controller.

Programming

Beth Wolfe,

executive VP, corporate services, PBS, Alexandria, Va., leaves the company for family reasons.

At FX, Los Angeles: Nicholas Grad,

VP, comedy development, Columbia TriStar Television, Los Angeles, joins as VP, series development; Matthew Cherniss,

director, current programming, Fox Network, Los Angeles, joins as director, development.

Vera Buzanello,

regional director, affiliate sales & relations for Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, Miami, promoted to VP.

Toper Taylor,

president, Nelvana Communications, Los Angeles, adds president, international distribution, marketing and consumer products, Nelvana Ltd., to his duties.At A. Smith & Co., Santa Monica, Calif.: Greg Hampson,

producer, Lynch Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins as VP, production; David Green,

producer, Media Revolution, Los Angeles, joins as director, development.

Stephanie Eno,

manager, programming, Fine Living, Los Angeles, promoted to director.

Robert Guralnick,

consultant, Warner Bros., Los Angeles, named president, production, motion pictures, Mosaic Media Group, Los Angeles.

Marc Jansen,

independent producer/creative consultant, Los Angeles, named worldwide creative consultant, The Gurin Co., Studio City, Los Angeles.

Radio

Jack Shaum,

reporter/news anchor, WBAL(AM) Baltimore, retired on May 31. He will be a reporter for The Bay Times, Kent Island, Md.

Journalism

At ABC News, New York: John Arrowsmith,

senior operations producer, World News Tonight, named senior operations producer, ABC News; Elizabeth Gadd,

production executive, World News Tonight, named executive director, news production and operations.

Doug Ballin,

director, affiliate relations, CNN Newsource, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Jeff Blum,

director, programming and operations, Metro Traffic & Weather, New York, promoted to GM.

Casey Clark,

executive producer, news operation, WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, joins KYW-TV Philadelphia, as 11 p.m. executive producer.

Kelley Barr,

Waco, Texas, bureau chief, KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, adds anchor, Texas Today Weekend, to her duties.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

John Gaffney, managing partner, Arnold Worldwide, Boston, appointed COO, Media Planning Group USA, Boston.

Associations/Law Firms

Lori Holy,

attorney, National Association of Broadcasters, Washington, joins the Federal Communications Commission, Washington, as attorney/ adviser, legislative affairs.

Technology

Jeff DeLazaro,

director, worldwide sales, Zolo Technologies, Louisville, Co., joins Cedar Point Communications, Denver, as VP, sales, Western region.

Obituary

Martin F. "Marty" Killeen,

veteran television producer, died May 8 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was 60.

Killeen was born Dec. 9, 1941, in the Bronx, N.Y., and received a BFA from Syracuse University. After college, he worked for the New York Daily News

as a police-beat reporter. In 1967, he moved to Chicago, where he helped convert WBBM(AM) to an all-news station. CBS Radio took notice and brought Killeen back to New York to coordinate its newsgathering efforts. After a brief stint writing for the CBS Television Stations Division, he returned to Chicago and WBBM-TV, where he became producer of a weekly half-hour magazine series, Two on Two, hosted by Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobsen.

In 1975, Killeen he joined the staff of public station WTTW(TV) Chicago, becoming a public-affairs and documentary writer and producer. It was there that he won The George Foster Peabody award for his story Miles to Go Before We Sleep, which focused on the effects of mandatory retirement. In 1980, he became a producer for Walter Cronkite's Universe, a science series that also won a Peabody award.

In 1982, Killeen moved to Atlanta to join the TBS Productions unit of Turner Broadcasting System. He earned a third Peabody, for the series Portrait of America,

on which he was executive editor and senior producer.

In the 1990s, Killeen lived in San Francisco, editing TBS television projects and working as a freelance documentary producer. In 1996, he joined the staff of Ward Television in Washington as primary producer of geo-political profiles of Turkey and India.

Killeen is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Ashlinn and Brenna; his mother, Sally C. Killeen; and a sister and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Martin Killeen to the Madeira School Scholarship Fund, McLean, Va.