Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Sandy Montgomery,

VP, broadcast operations, KOMO-TV Seattle, named VP/station manager.

Cable TV

Larry Fischer,

executive VP, operations, Time Warner Cable Advertising Sales, Stamford, Conn., appointed president.

Programming

Tina Exarhos,

senior VP, communications and music marketing, MTV: Music Television, New York, named executive VP, marketing.

At Bravo Networks, New York: Todd Tarpley, VP, interactive, A&E Television Networks, New York, joins as VP, interactive media; Greg Varhely,

manager, interactive media, appointed director, Independent Film Channel, VOD/SVOD.

Vivian Schiller,

senior VP, CNN Productions, Atlanta, joins Discovery Civilization Channel, Bethesda, Md., as GM.

Darren Metzger,

director, international home video and software, Nickelodeon/MTV Networks, New York, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, as director, international advertising sales marketing.

Ellen Flahive,

national sales director, PBS Sponsorship Group, New York, promoted to executive director.

Jennifer Saltzgiver,

manager, original series development, MTV, Los Angeles, joins Oxygen Media, Los Angeles, as director, development.

Journalism

Mark Effron,

VP, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Hartford, Conn., joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as VP, live news programming.

Wendell Edwards,

education reporter, WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich., named reporter, KHOU-TV Houston.

Technology

Jeffrey Huppertz,

VP, marketing and business development, ClearBand LLC, Schaumburg, Ill., named VP, North American cable, OpenTV, Mountain View, Calif. At Crown Castle International, Houston: Jimmy R. Taylor,

VP/GM, Texas region, named president, spectrum site management, Houston; Robert E. Paladino,

VP/global leader, Balanced Scorecard Collaborative, Lincoln, Mass., joins as senior VP, global performance.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At National Cable Communications: Greg Goldman,

senior account executive, WAGA-TV Atlanta, joins as sales manager, Atlanta; Jenna Madayag,

sales planner, San Francisco, promoted to account executive; Kristen Wenzel,

manager, Northeast region domestic television sales, Studios USA, New York, joins as account executive, New York.

Correction

Chris Wegemer

is VP, marketing, for EWTN Global Catholic Network, not national marketing manager as indicated in the May 20 issue.

Obituary

Howard Randolph Holder Sr.,

former president of Clarke Broadcasting Corp., died May 6 in Athens, Ga. He was 85.

Holder, a highly decorated WWII veteran, began his career at WOC(AM) Davenport, Iowa, as announcer from 1946 to 1947. He went on to become news director and part owner of WRFC(AM) Athens, Ga., from 1948 to 1956. He became president of Clarke Broadcasting Corp. in 1956, holding that post until 1990, and had been chairman of Clarke's board since 1990.

Holder was president of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (1961) and Georgia Associated Press Broadcasters Association (1963). He also sat on the board of the Associated Press Broadcasters (1983-91). He was inducted into the Georgia Associated Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1993.

Holder is survived by his wife, Clementi; a son, H. Randolph Holder Jr., president of Clarke Broadcasting Corp.; three daughters; and three grandchildren.