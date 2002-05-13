Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Chuck Chiocco,

local sales and marketing manager, WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J., promoted to general sales manager, WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J./WFUT-TV Newark, N.J./WFTY-TV Smithtown, N.Y.

Cable TV

David Blau,

director, business operations, Central division, Cox Communications, Las Vegas, promoted to VP.

Programming

Appointments at Lifetime Television, Los Angeles: Jon Landa,

director, affiliate sales and marketing, ESPN Inc., Burbank Calif., joins as VP, distribution and field marketing; Mark Garner,

senior director, business development, Carorder.com, Austin, Texas, joins as regional director; Carla Cortis,

director, affiliate relations, Los Angeles, joins as regional director; Antoinette Brown-Leon,

director, corporate local ad sales, A&E Television Networks, Los Angeles, joins as regional director.

Appointments at Hallmark Channel: Terry Taylor,

executive VP, sales and marketing, Directrix Inc., Northvale, N.J., joins as regional VP, Eastern region, network distribution and service, New York; Laura J. Lee,

region manager, affiliate sales, E! Entertainment, Chicago, joins as manager, South Central region, network distribution and services, Chicago; Jesús Aranda,

VP/media director, Latin America and Caribbean, Universal McCann, Miami, joins as VP, marketing, Latin America, Crown Media

International Inc., Miami; appointments in Hong Kong: Betty Ho,

director, analysis, iamasia, Hong Kong, named research, manager, Asia; Laxmi Hariharan, associate director, Crown Media International LLC, Hong Kong, promoted to marketing director, Asia; Jenny Tan

advertising account manager, promoted to director, advertising sales.

Evan Shapiro,

VP, marketing, Court TV, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at National Geographic Channel, Washington: John Bowman,

VP, executive producer, production, promoted to VP; Viraj Verma,

deputy production manager, New York Times Television, New York, joins as production manager; Brian Fox,

senior art director, promoted to design director; Jamie Reesman,

national director, marketing, High Speed Access Corp., Denver, joins as director, marketing; Christine Searight,

VP, marketing, PlanetServices.com, Herndon, Va., joins as director, ad sales marketing; Jennifer Williams,

senior producer, content and partnership, Starbrand Communications Inc., McLean, Va., joins as manager, program scheduling.

Changes at Banyan Productions, Philadelphia: Kathryn Goree,

director, programming has retired; Chris Emmanouilides,

co-director, programming, named director and adds to his duties director, special projects.

Alexandra Soumbeniotis,

manager, public relations and marketing, CN8, Philadelphia, promoted to director, marketing and affiliate sales, CN8 and CN8.tv.

Mary Corigliano,

VP, marketing, Zilo Networks Inc., New York, joins MuchMusic USA, New York, in the same capacity.

Ted Leuci,

manager, event marketing, Cablevision, Jericho, N.Y., named supervisor, advertising sales, Bravo Networks, Jericho.

Radio

Dave Gordon,

interim GM, San Antonio cluster, Salem Communications Corp., appointed GM, KLUP(AM) Terrell Hills, Texas/ KSLR(AM) San Antonio.

Chris Wegemer,

executive in charge, programming, Hollywood Hamilton's Weekend Top 30 Countdown, Los Angeles, joins EWTN Global Catholic Network, Birmingham, Ala., as VP, marketing.

Journalism

Mike Rizzo,

executive producer, sports, ABC Radio Networks, New York, promoted to GM, news and sports coverage, ABC News Radio.

Joyce Taylor,

anchor, KIRO-TV Seattle, returns to KING-TV Seattle, in the same capacity.

Aditi Roy,

reporter, KHQ-TV Spokane, Wash., joins WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, as general assignment reporter.

Chris Riva,

sports director/ main anchor, WGBA(TV) Green Bay, Wis., joins KWGN-TV Denver, as sports anchor.

Jenna Wolfe,

weekend sports anchor, WPHL-TV Philadelphia, joins MSG Sports Desk, New York, as reporter/fill-in anchor.

Technology

Neil Goldberg,

VP, entertainment, DIVA, Redwood City, Calif., named senior VP, programming, TVN Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Martyn Straw,

president, Interbrand U.S., New York, named chief strategy officer, BBDO, New York.

Craig Stephenson,

international sales director, Tribune Media Services, Toronto, Canada, promoted to executive director, video publishing division.

Satellite

Carmen González-Sanfeliu,

director, Latin American business development, Williams Communications, Tulsa, Okla., joins PanAmSat Corp., Coral Gables, Fla., as VP, Latin America.

William Gerski,

senior VP, sales and marketing, Golden Sky Systems Inc., Kansas City, Mo., joins Sirius Satellite Radio, New York, as VP, independent distribution.