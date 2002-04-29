Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Jeff Clarke,

CEO/GM, KUHT(TV) Houston, named president/CEO, KQED(TV) San Francisco.

Eric Meyrowitz,

local sales manager, WBDC-TV Washington, named general sales manager.

Matt Jaquint,

general sales manager, KGAN(TV) Cedar Rapids, Iowa, joins WSAZ-TV Huntington, W.Va., in the same capacity.

Kalvin Pike,

VP/GM, Millennium Sales and Marketing, Denver, named local sales manager, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City.

Programming

Jeff Coleman,

senior VP, production, MGM Pictures and United Artists, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to executive VP, worldwide feature physical production.

John Watson,

president/ CEO, Sunglass Hut International, Coral Gables, Fla., joins Home Shopping Network, St. Petersburg, Fla., as COO.

Appointments at NBC, Burbank Calif.: Derek Metoyer,

manager, affiliate advertising and promotion services, promoted to director, promotion service director; Marty Frey,

promotion director, KSEE-TV Fresno, Calif., joins as director, affiliate advertising and promotion services.

Radio

Marla Bane,

senior VP, operations, AMFM Radio Networks, Dallas, joins Salem Radio Network, Irving, Texas, as VP, affiliate services.

Ingrid Lakey,

producer, membership drives, WET(FM) Washington, named program director.

Journalism

Gigi Stone,

reporter, NY1, New York, joins BizNet, New York, as correspondent. Andy Hoffman,

senior producer, Closing Bell, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., adds to his duties, executive producer, holiday programming.

Rebecca Messa, freelance reporter, WBAL-TV Baltimore, named fulltime general-assignment reporter.

Matt Grubs, general assignment reporter, WOFL(TV) Orlando, Fla., joins KOAT-TV Albuquerque, N.M, as Santa Fe Bureau reporter.

Internet

Paul Condolora, VP, business development and new products, Cartoon Network Online, Atlanta, named VP/GM, Cartoon Network New Media.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Susan Cuccinello,

VP, marketing research, Television Bureau of Advertising, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at Inter/Media, Encino, Calif.: Allison Bloom,

media buyer, National Media/E4L, Encino, joins as senior media buyer; Erin N. Brown,

local broadcast buyer, Round 2 Communications, Los Angeles, joins as media buyer.

Randy Wilkes,

director, operations, CMT: Country Music Television, Nashville, Tenn., joins Kaleidoscope Promotions, Los Angeles, as VP, mobile marketing division.

Associations/Law Firms

Bill Redmond,

manager, marketing and research, National Geographic Society, Washington, joins Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria, Va., as director, research.

Obituaries

Reginald Rose,

television playwright, died at a hospital in Norwalk, Conn. He was 81.

Best known as the scribe behind the critically acclaimed play Twelve Angry Men

, Rose received an Emmy in 1954 for the television version of the play. He was again recognized for Men

in 1957 when he received an Oscar nod for the film adaptation.

He also received Emmys for the television series The Defenders

, which starred E.G. Marshall and Robert Reed as a father-and-son lawyer team.

Rose was born Dec. 10, 1920, in New York. He began his television career writing for CBS in 1951 and subsequently held writing positions with all the major networks. He wrote the pilot for The Defenders

in 1957 and served as the series' writer from '61 to '65.

He also wrote The Sacco-Vanzetti Story

for NBC and Escape From Sobibor

for CBS. His screenplays include The Wild Geese

(1978) and Whose Life Is It Anyway?

(1981).

Rose married Barbara Langbart in 1943, and they divorced. He married Ellen McLaughlin in 1963. He is survived by them both and six children.

Rusty Burrell,

best known as the bailiff on The People's Court, died at home in Rosemead, Calif., of lung cancer on April 15. He was 76.

Born in Metropolis, Ill., Burrell lied about his age and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the beginning of WWII. After he was discharged, he played as pitcher and outfielder for the St. Louis Browns' baseball farm team. A couple years later, he headed to Los Angeles to play ball but ended up working for the Sheriff's Department. He moonlighted as a bit actor and served as the original bailiff on the syndicated 1950s television series Divorce Court.

Outside of television, Burrell served as the bailiff during the trials of Caryl Chessman, Charles Manson and Patty Hearst, among others.

He retired from the Sheriff's Department in 1981 and was quickly nabbed by Judge Joseph Wapner—whose father had appeared as a lawyer on the original Divorce Court—to be bailiff on The People's Court. The series ended in 1993, but the pair were reunited on Animal Planet in 1998 when they presided over Judge Wapner's Animal Court.

Burrell is survived by his wife, Clara; sons Mark and Larry; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Faith.