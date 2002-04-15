Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Craig Allison,

national sales manager, WCPO-TV Cincinnati, named station manager, KSHB-TV Kansas City, Mo./KMCI(TV) Lawrence, Kan.

Kat Brumback,

account executive, WGNT(TV) Portsmouth, Va., joins WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va., as sales account executive.

Ronald Rowe,

assistant chief engineer, WBZL(TV) Miami, named chief engineer.

Cable

Gerard Lewis,

general counsel, Half.com, Plymouth Meeting, Pa., joins Comcast Cable Communications Inc., Philadelphia, as senior counsel and chief privacy officer.

Regina Martin,

director, field operations, Cox Communications, Hampton Roads, Va., joins Urban CableWorks, Philadelphia, as GM.

Programming

Michael Wright,

VP, movies and miniseries, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins Turner Network Television, Los Angeles, as senior VP, movies and miniseries.

Tracy Beckett,

director, programming, National Geographic Channel International, Washington, promoted to VP, programming.

Eric Strong,

VP, Eastern sales, Warner Brothers Domestic Television Distribution, Los Angeles, named VP, Eastern region, Columbia TriStar Domestic Television Sales, New York.

Alexa Verveer,

deputy assistant attorney general, office of justice programs, Department of Justice, Washington, joins Discovery Communications Inc., Bethesda, Md., as VP, government relations and public policy.

Andy Kazen,

general sales manager, KYKY(FM) St. Louis, joins Metro Networks/ Shadow Broadcast Services, St. Louis as GM.

Jayme Lim,

coordinator, licensing and merchandising, BBC Worldwide Americas, New York, promoted to manager, marketing and licensing.

Faye M. Hollander,

line producer/writer, Birth Day, Banyan Productions, Philadelphia, promoted to executive producer.

Radio

Chris Ruh,

VP/editor-in-chief, Hitmakers

magazine, Canoga Park, Calif., joins NBG Radio Network, Portland, Ore., as director, affiliate relations.

Journalism

Susan Friedman,

writer, CNN, Atlanta, named co-anchor, CNN Student News.

Appointments at KING-TV Seattle: Pat Reynolds,

freelance reporter, named reporter; Ryan Craig,

research director, KUSA-TV Denver, joins in the same capacity; Jeff Parry,

account executive, Stevenson Advertising, Seattle, joins in the same capacity.

Appointments at NorthWest Cable News, Seattle: Paul Fry,

VP/GM, promoted to president/GM; Sandra Palmer,

affiliate-marketing manager, Bravo: The Film & Arts Network, Chicago, joins as national account executive; Linda Hartley,

account executive, New England Cable News, Newton, Mass., joins in the same capacity; Justin Lee,

sales assistant, promoted to account executive.

Diane McInerney,

reporter, News 12 Long Island, New York, joins WNYW(TV) New York, as reporter.

Eric Burke,

reporter, WEHT(TV) Evansville, Ind., joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Tim Kennedy,

national account manager, Captivate Network, Los Angeles, joins E-Poll, Encino, Calif., as director, sales.

Luba Timchinna,

coordinator, special events, Katz Media Group, New York, promoted to manager, meetings and special events.

Jill Schuck,

director, Beantown Productions, New York, joins Soundhound Inc., New York, as executive producer, video broadcast services.

Reba Talmonn,

manager, direct marketing services, Northlich Communications, Cincinnati, joins DMR, Cincinnati, as domain manager, direct mail services.

Appointed account executive at National Cable Communications: Brenda Hurner,

account manager, KARE-TV Minneapolis; Bob LeBlanc,

account executive, Harrington, Righter & Parsons, New York; Jennifer Mamaril,

account executive, United Television Sales, Los Angeles; Lori Seger-Ludington,

marketing manager, WJBK(TV) Detroit.

Mary Ram,

senior VP, client services, Media Direct Partners/ID Media, New York, joins The Direct Network, Hoboken, N.J., as VP/director, account and media services.

Technology

Joseph Stovcsik,

director, remote operations, NASCAR Digital Entertainment, Charlotte, N.C., named senior VP, operations, Sportsvision Inc., Mountain View, Calif.

Joe Franzetta,

senior VP, corporate development and strategy, Mixed Signals Technologies Inc., Culver City, Calif., named senior VP, corporate development and strategic partnerships, GoldPocket Interactive, Los Angeles

Stan Sands,

VP, sales, Micromuse, Atlanta, joins NDS Group PLC, London, as VP, corporate sales.

Internet

Charles Chappell,

sales executive, Real Networks, Seattle, joins Belo Interactive, Seattle, as Internet account executive.

Satellite

Gregory T. Willis,

VP, global sales operations and marketing, PanAmSat Corp., Wilton, Conn., promoted to senior VP.