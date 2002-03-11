Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Patricia L. Armstrong, VP, finance, named senior VP; Mark Mersky,

managing director, client services, Adlink, New York, appointed VP, operations, advertising sales, Stamford, Conn.

Appointments at Comcast Cable: James J. Sullivan Jr.,

VP, human resources, Eastern division, Philadelphia, promoted to VP, labor and employment law; Brian R. Lambert,

VP, operations, MediaOne Northeast, Boston, joins as VP, Eastern Division, Oaks, Pa.; Fred A. Graffam III,

regional senior director, finance, Comcast, Washington/Virginia region, named VP/GM, Prince George's County system, Md.; Julie Nelson,

manager, recruitment, Philadelphia, promoted to director.

Jim Holanda,

VP, operations, St. Louis region, Charter Communications, promoted to VP, operations, Central region.

Appointments at Insight Communications, New York: Terry Denson,

director, business development, affiliate sales and marketing, MTV Networks, joins as VP, programming; Bill Binford,

programming manager, promoted to director, programming.

Broadcast TV

Bill Parks,

GM, WFXL(TV) Albany, Ga., named VP, operations, Waitt Broadcasting, Albany, Ga.

Michael R. Nurse,

senior VP, sales and marketing, 24/7 Media Inc., Bethesda, Md., named general sales manager, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y.

Harvey Saxer,

general sales manager, KTXH(TV) Houston, named VP/general sales manager, KRIV(TV)/ KTXH(TV) Houston.

Scott Brock,

research director/account executive, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., named local sales manager.

Grover Blazer,

operations/traffic manager, WLIO(TV) Lima, Ohio, retired March 8.

Appointments to sales account executive at WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va.:

Erin Johnson,

marketing coordinator, @Lantec Federal Credit Union, Virginia Beach, Va.; Becky T. Pickett,

director, sales, The Ramada Hotel, Virginia Beach, Va.; Erin A. Ramos,

account executive, The United Way of South Hampton Roads, Va.

Media

Ed Hinshaw,

VP, human resources, Journal Broadcast Group Inc., Milwaukee, will retire at the end of this month.

Programming

Paul Eskenazi, senior VP, corporate development worldwide, The Jim Henson Co., Hollywood, Calif., promoted to CFO.

Robert Weiss,

consultant, original programming, FX Networks, Los Angeles, joins VH1, New York as VP, East Coast programming and development.

Brian Donlon,

VP, media partnerships and products, iVillage, New York, named VP/GM, iVillage Television.

Ellen Anderson,

head, English and Social Studies departments, Hebrew Middle School, Toronto, Canada, joins Turner Learning, Atlanta, as education editor/curriculum writer.

Appointments at A&E Television Networks: Robert Edney,

VP, advertising sales, planning, New York, promoted to VP, Eastern region; Brian Janks,

VP, automotive advertising sales, ABC Family, Detroit, joins as VP, Central region, Detroit.

Jama Bowen,

director, communications, CMT: Country Music Television, Nashville, Tenn., promoted to VP, press.

Appointments at NBC, Burbank, Calif.: Erin Lempriere

and Jacelyn Swanson,

each manager, current series programs, have each been promoted to director.

Amy Salerno,

manager, business development, Showtime, New York, promoted to director, business development.

Jeffrey MacDougall,

senior account executive, Petry Media Corp., San Francisco, appointed regional sales manager, The WB 100+ Station Group, Sausalito, Calif.

Tess McGrath,

producer, It's Your Call With Lynn Doyle, CN8, Philadelphia, named coordinating producer.

Liz Koman,

senior VP/general sales manager, USA Network, New York, joins AMC/WE: Women's Entertainment National Advertising Sales, New York, as senior VP.

Appointments at TNN Ad Sales: David Lawenda,

senior VP/general sales manager, Paramount Advertiser Sales, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, New York; Karl Lewis,

senior VP, Midwest ad sales, MTV Networks, Chicago, named senior VP, regional ad sales, Chicago.

Radio

John Ryan,

VP/market sales manager, Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., Los Angeles/Glendale stations, named GM, KMPC(AM) Los Angeles.

Paul Miraldi,

director, marketing, WAXQ(FM) New York, adds WHTZ(FM) Newark, N.J., to his duties.

Eddie Andleman,

host, A-Team, WEEI(AM) Boston, joins WWZN(AM) Boston, as host, The Zone.

Journalism

Joan Barrett,

VP, management recruitment and product development, The Broadcast Image Group, San Antonio, joins KWCH(TV) Hutchinson, Kan., as news director.

Alan Murray,

bureau chief, Washington, The Wall Street Journal, joins CNBC, in the same capacity.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Appointments at National Cable Communications, Los Angeles: Tracey Wagner,

account executive, promoted to sales manager; Joe Feldman,

VP/director, marketing, Effective Media Services, Los Angeles, and Robb Rothfarb,

senior account executive, Katz Radio Group/Network Dimensions, Los Angeles, both join as account executives.

Broadband

Appointments at nCube, Portland, Ore.: Michael J. Pohl,

president, named CEO; Kyle Christensen,

financial controller, named VP, finance; Clinton Tripodi,

VP, human resources, Pacific Broadband Communications, San Jose, Calif., joins as VP, workplace resources.

Associations/Law Firms

Marie Schuler,

director, government & community affairs, Comcast, Alexandria, Va., named president, Women in Cable Television, Baltimore and Washington chapter.

Obituary

Mary Stuart,

daytime-drama actor, died at her New York home on Feb. 28. She was 75.

Best-known for her 35-year role as Jo Gardner on former CBS soap opera Search for Tomorrow, Stuart joined the cast of CBS's Guiding Light

in 1996, playing Meta Bauer.

Stuart was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame in 1995 and was the first daytime-drama actor—competing against prime time nominees—to receive an Emmy Award in 1962. She celebrated 50 years in daytime television last October.

Stuart is survived by her husband of more than 20 years, Wolfgang Neumann; two children, Jeffrey Krolik and Cynthia Stuart; and two grandchildren.

Donations in Stuart's memory can be made to the Screen Actors Guild Foundation—Mary Stuart Book Fund, 5757 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036.