Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

David Doebler,

VP, sales and creative services, WNCN(TV) Goldsboro, N.C., named president/GM, WVTM-TV Birmingham, Ala.

David Hinterschield,

general sales manager, WTLH(TV) Bainbridge, Ga., named GM.

James Glass,

promotion manager, WFAA-TV Dallas, promoted to director, creative services.

Pam Bergeron,

director, new media, WLWC(TV) Providence, R.I./WBZ-TV Boston, named director, sales, WLWC(TV).

Cable TV

Vince Johnson,

VP, Comcast Business Communications, Philadelphia, named VP, human resources.

Promotions at Time Warner Cable, New York: Connie Ciliberti,

director, human resources, to VP; Marc Kopman,

director, learning and development, to VP; Robert Watson,

director, programming and new-business development, to VP; James An,

manager, Road Runner business operations, to director; Salvatore Azzaro,

manager, facilities management, to director; Luigi Deleonardis,

manager, IT, to director, digital systems; Calvin Lam,

manager, engineering, to director; Hector Reyes,

manager, human resources, to director, human resources, NY1 News; Shana Teitelbaum,

manager, marketing, to director, advertising and promotions.

Bruce Abbott,

VP/GM, Susquehanna Communications, York, Pa., joins Comcast, Millersville, Md., as director, business operations, Chesapeake Bay Group system.

Media

Rick Hawkins,

executive producer/writer, Carol Burnett's Showstoppers, Los Angeles, named producer/senior VP, television and film, JP Kids Inc., San Francisco.

Programming

Antoinette Zel,

executive VP/managing director, MTV Latin America, Miami, promoted to president.

David Charmatz,

executive VP/COO, ASI Entertainment, Glendale, Calif., joins Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., as senior VP, research, analysis and strategy.

Kellie R. Appel,

senior VP, strategic planning and business development, Turner Broadcasting Systems Inc., Atlanta, named senior VP/GM, Turner Trade Group, Atlanta.

Phyllis Ehrlich,

VP, promotions marketing, Cartoon Network, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at VH1: Lee Rolontz,

freelance TV producer, New York, joins as VP, original music production, New York; George Moll,

VP, West Coast production., Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, production and programming.

Appointments at Showtime Networks Inc.: Bryan Bird,

director, public relations, Los Angeles, promoted to VP; Jackie Ioachim,

director, consumer public relations, New York, promoted to VP.

Appointments at Studios USA: Bill Trotter,

VP, Western sales, Los Angeles, named senior VP; Michael Howard,

VP, Southeastern sales, Atlanta, named senior VP; Cameron Hutton,

Southwestern sales, Dallas, named senior VP;

J. R. McCabe Jr.,

VP, Northeastern sales, New York, named senior VP.

Christina Brown,

VP, finance, international television networks, Columbia TriStar International Television, Culver City, Calif., named VP, finance.

Radio

David Lebow,

regional VP, Emmis Radio, Indianapolis, promoted to senior VP, operations, radio division.

Liz Ryckman,

VP, sales, Christal Radio, Chicago, named VP/manager.

Journalism

Mark Berryhill,

news adviser, KRON-TV San Francisco, named VP, news, Meredith Corp. Broadcasting Group, Des Moines, Iowa.

Carolina Tarazona,

weekend news producer, News 12, Westchester County, N.Y., named reporter, News 12, Bronx, N.Y.

Sean Conroy,

general-assignment reporter, KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as reporter.

Obituary

Ed Hurt,

radio and television pioneer, died Nov. 25, 2001, at his home in Melbourne, Fla. He was 86.

In the 1920s, Hurt and his father, Frank E. Hurt, became the owners of KFXD(AM) Nampa, Idaho. Over the next three decades, they established KFXD(FM) and KFXD(TV). In the 1950s, the Hurts sold all their properties, and Ed Hurt became the first service manager for Gates Radio Co., Quincy, Ill. He later worked as a freelance broadcast consulting engineer, before retiring in the late 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine; daughter, Jean; and sons, Norman and Blair.