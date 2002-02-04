Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Freddie Tezak,

VP/general sales manager, KRIV(TV) Houston, named VP, sales, WTVT(TV) Tampa, Fla.

Appointments at Equity Broadcasting Corp.: Thomas Shannon,

GM, Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., cluster, promoted VP, Western region/GM, KTWO-TV Casper/ KKTU(TV) Cheyenne, Wyo.; Kevin Mirek,

GM, KTWO-TV/KKTU(TV) promoted to national sales director, Little Rock, Ark.

Cable TV

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Gerry Campbell ,

consultant, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, appointed senior VP, voice; Mark Aronson ,

senior director, local news, named VP, program development; Lynne Constantini,

senior director, programming, named VP; Bonnie Hathaway,

senior director, community relations; Jeff Zimmerman,

assistant general counsel, named VP/general counsel.

Appointments at Cox Communications, Cranston, R.I.: Brad Shipp,

director, information technology, promoted to VP; Deborah B. Wilson ,

VP, human resources, HorizonGuide, Denver, appointed VP, human resources; Alan Gardiner ,

director, network services, promoted to VP.

Journalism

Chris Blackman,

assistant news director, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, named VP, news.

Programming

Danielle Gelber,

senior VP, drama series programming, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles, joins Showtime Networks Inc., Los Angeles, as VP, original programming.

Lyn McCool,

senior VP, program acquisitions, Turner Broadcasting Systems Inc., Atlanta, promoted to senior VP, program acquisitions finance and program planning.

Amy Introcaso-Davis

VP, series, East Coast, Lifetime Television Network, New York, joins Bravo Networks, Jericho, N.Y., as VP, production and development.

Changes at QVC, West Chester, Pa.: Rowland Gersen,

senior VP/controller, retired Jan. 31; Dan O'Connell,

VP, finance, promoted to senior VP/ controller; Raymond Bilinski ,

director, accounting, promoted to VP, finance, international operations; Alan Kujawa,

director, disbursement and inventory accounting, promoted to VP.

Appointments at USA Network, New York: Marla Newborn,

director, program operations, promoted to VP; Vida Pelletier,

freelance producer, New York, joins as manager, program administration.

Evan Messinger,

senior VP, business development, Reciprocal.com, New York, named senior VP, sales development and marketing, Univision, New York.

Obituaries

Paul Bartlett,

a pioneer of the California broadcasting industry, died Jan. 13 from complications following a head injury sustained after a fall at his home in Meadow Lakes, Calif. He was 86.

Bartlett, who grew up in Fresno, Calif., cultivated a childhood fascination with radios when he built and managed radio station KFRE(AM) in 1942. The Harvard College graduate followed that accomplishment with the construction of KRFM(FM)—later KFRE-FM— the first FM station in Northern California. By 1956, he had gained control of KFRE(AM; established another, KERO(AM) Bakersfield; and started KFRE-TV (now KFSN-TV) Fresno.

Bartlett sold all of his broadcasting properties in the late 1950s and sailed the world for the next five years. He returned to broadcasting in 1967 when he became president of WNYW(AM) and WRFM(FM) New York. Returning home, he became president of KSEE(TV) Fresno in 1982 and sold the station a year later.

In the past decade, Bartlett's interest turned to promoting high-speed rail as a means of transportation, and he worked as a railway adviser to the California Transportation Commission Rail Committee.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, two sisters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

John P. Hart,

founder of WBIR-TV Knoxville, Tenn., died at his home in Knoxville. He was 93.

In 1940, Hart left his job as sales manager for the Johnson City Press Chronicle

and started a Knoxville radio station. Sixteen years later, it morphed into WBIR-TV, and Hart served as its general manager until his retirement in 1973.

Hart was also a former president of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Elizabeth "Lib"; son James M. Hart, a retired Scripps television senior vice president; and daughter Sarah Anne.