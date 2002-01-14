Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Brian P. O'Keefe,

national sales manager, WSBK-TV Boston, joins WCVB-TV Boston, in the same capacity.

Appointments at KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.: Len Randazzo,

Internet sales director, named national sales manager; Kevin Harris,

account executive, promoted to regional account executive; Staci Cross,

account executive, named senior account executive; Bruce Buechler,

account executive, named senior account executive; Chris Owens,

account executive, KDNL-TV St. Louis, joins in the same capacity; Stesha May,

sales assistant, promoted to account executive; Alicia Gibbs,

events planning assistant, The Advertising Club of Kansas City, Mo., joins as national sales assistant.

Cable TV

Laura Mainville Guenther,

director, employment and development, Charter Communications, St. Louis, named corporate VP, learning and development.

Changes at National Cable TV Cooperative, Lenexa, Kans.: Scott Abbott,

VP, national accounts, adds to his duties, VP, programming; Dan Mulvenon,

VP, member services, adds VP, public relations, to his duties.

Media

Timothy O'Rourke,

partner, Dow, Lohnes & Albertson PLLC, Washington, joins Cox Enterprises Inc., Atlanta, as associate general counsel, litigation.

Scott L. Baradell,

co-founder/chief marketing officer, Brightpod Inc., Cary, N.C., joins Belo, Dallas, as VP, corporate communications.

Programming

Dara Khosrowshahi,

executive VP, operations and strategic planning, USA Networks Inc., New York, appointed executive VP/CFO.

Jacob "Jack" Yellin,

VP/counsel, The Walt Disney Co., Burbank, Calif., named senior VP/counsel.

Laurie Goldberg,

VP, public relations, Cartoon Network, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP.

Promotions at Outdoor Life Network: Pamela Jensen,

regional VP, central region, Chicago, promoted to division VP; Patrick Dodd,

regional VP, western region, Los Angeles, promoted to division VP.

Amy Teter,

freelance producer, New York, joins Varsity Entertainment, New York, as producer/sales representative.

Journalism

Will Payer,

news director, CONUS New Services, St. Paul, Minn., promoted to GM.

Paul Button,

executive producer, news, KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, named assistant news director.

Jim Kelly,

golf commentator, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as host, Senior PGA Tour on CNBC.Ron Burke,

anchor, NBA.com TV, Philadelphia, rejoins Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, as on-air personality.

Radio

Chuck Poet

GM, Clear Channel Radio's Findlay/ Tiffin, Ohio, cluster, named GM, Parkersburg, W.Va./ Marietta, Ohio, cluster.

Les Hollander,

general sales manager, WHTZ(FM) Newark, N.J./WTJM(FM) New York, named director, sales, Clear Channel Radio, New York.

Scott Krause,

sales manager, KMCD(AM)/KIIK-FM Fairfield, Iowa, promoted to station manager.

Judy Bushong,

sales manager, KGRN(AM) Grinnell, Iowa, joins KBIZ(AM)/ KTWA(FM) Ottumwa, Iowa, as station manager.

Roger Allen,

program director, KONO(AM)/-FM Helotes, Texas, joins Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta, as format coordinator, oldies.

Tim "Booker" Herbster,

nighttime host/assistant program director, WKQI(FM) Detroit, joins WHTZ(FM) Newark, N.J., as host, night show.

Broadband

Chuck Gingold,

senior VP/GM, daytime programming, Discovery Communications Inc., Bethesda, Md., will retire this month.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Appointments at Katz Dimensions, New York: Pamela Godfrey,

team manager, promoted to VP/New York sales manager; Patricia O'Connor,

sales manager, named VP/manager; Maggie Mei,

promotions assistant, promoted to promotions coordinator; John Garbo,

account executive, promoted to senior account executive.

Obituaries

Casper Citron,

syndicated radio host known for interviewing famous guests in hotel lobbies, died of liver failure on Jan. 2 in New York. He was 82.

Citron was born in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., on Oct. 28, 1919. After serving in the Army Air Force during WWII, he received an MBA from New York University.

Begun in 1958 at the Pierre Hotel, Citron's style of conducting one-on-one, uninterrupted interviews with some the country's most powerful and famous—among them Martin Luther King Jr., Dwight D. Eisenhower and Marlon Brando—attracted a national audience. He was first heard on New York's WRFM(FM). Ten years later, he moved to WQXR-FM and spent the last 14 years with WOR(AM).

Until recently, Citron would broadcast four or five times a week. His final broadcast on New York City's airport safety was taped on Aug. 28 and but never aired.

Citron is survived by his five children; his brother, Thomas; and three granddaughters.

Fred H. Hardy III,

VP of sales for JAM Creative Productions in Dallas, died on Jan. 1. He was 58.

Hardy's broadcast career began in Alabama and Florida, where he worked on-air and in programming for several radio and television stations. In 1970, he followed his passion for jingles and became a sales rep for PAMS Productions. He joined JAM Creative in 1976 and was named VP of sales in 1986.

He is survived by his sister, brother-in-law and two nieces.

Kent Morgan,

veteran radio broadcaster, lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 10 in Mexico, Mo. He was 64.

He began his diverse career in 1959 at KJCK(AM) Junction City, Kan., where worked as an announcer. He would go on to serve as news director, sports announcer and director at various stations in Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. He was most recently a marketing consultant with KXEO(FM) Mexico, Mo.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; five children; 11 grandchildren; two sisters; and his mother.