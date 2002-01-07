Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

June K. Noe, manager, public relations, WSOC-TV Charlotte, N.C., elected to retire on Dec. 31, 2001.

Cable TV

Charlie Dietz, senior VP, engineering, Insight Communications, New York, promoted to CTO.

Programming

Promotions at New Line Television, New York: David Speigelman, executive VP, domestic television distribution, promoted to senior executive VP, domestic television distribution and marketing; Robin Seidner, director, national television promotions, promoted to VP; Jamie Blanc, coordinator, syndication sales, promoted to manager, syndication sales and marketing.

David Kenin, head, Kenin Partners, Los Angeles, joins Crown Media, Los Angeles, as executive VP, programming.

Rob Tuck, VP, pricing, The WB network, New York, promoted to senior VP, national sales, New York/Chicago/Los Angeles.Bruce Seidel, director, scheduling, Food Network, New York, promoted to VP, acquisitions and program planning.

Wendell Foster, VP, program scheduling and planning, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., named VP, scheduling and operations, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles.

Jasmine Rinde, manager, publicity and promotions, corporate communications, In Demand, New York, promoted to senior manager, publicity.

Jennifer Wysocki, supervising producer, Liars and Legends and Off the Menu at Commander's Palace, Turner South, Atlanta, promoted to executive producer.

Appointments at Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif.: Curt Northrup, director, development, promoted to executive director; Kevin Belinkoff, supervising and executive producer, Pearson Television, Los Angeles, joins as executive director, programming.

Radio

Appointments to Cox Radio board of directors, Atlanta: G. Dennis Berry, president/COO, Cox Enterprises Inc., Atlanta, elected to the board;James C. Kennedy, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises Inc., Atlanta, elected chairman of the board.

Journalism

Dana McDaniel, assistant news director, WJBK(TV) Detroit, promoted to VP, news.

Promotions at KWTV(TV)/News 9 Oklahoma City: Rob Krier, VP, sales and programming, named GM; Dick Dutton, VP, operations and engineering, named VP/station manager; Joyce Reed, VP, news and marketing, named VP, strategic operations; Wade Deaver, local sales manager, named general sales manager; Kim Williamson-Eubank, program director, adds executive assistant to her responsibilities.

Angela Hampton, anchor, KMSP-TV Minneapolis, joins WTVD(TV) Durham, N.C., as weekend anchor/health reporter.

Chera Kimiko, weekend morning anchor, KVBC(TV) Las Vegas, joins KOKI-TV Tulsa, Okla., as weeknight anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Kelly Apostolidis, manager, national media outreach, Ad Council, New York, promoted to director.

Patricia O'Connor, sales manager, Katz Network Dimensions, New York, promoted to VP/manager.

Associations/Law Firms

Patrick J. Gushman, consultant, joins Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing, Alexandria, Va., as liaison, sponsor and ad sales.