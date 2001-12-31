Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Appointments at ABC Inc., New York: Henry S. Hoberman,

VP, litigation and employment practices, promoted to senior VP; T. Scott Fain,

VP, broadcasting —legal and business affairs, promoted to senior VP, counsel; Jeffrey Ruthizer,

VP, labor relations, promoted to senior VP.

Richard Schrott,

station manager, WJAC-TV Johnstown, Pa., promoted to GM.

Scott Eymer,

GM, KNIN-TV Caldwell, Idaho, named VP/GM, KIVI(TV) Nampa, Idaho.

Allan Land,

executive VP, WHIZ-TV/WHIZ(AM)/FM Zanesville, Ohio, is retiring after 54 years with the stations.

Cable TV

Jeffrey B. Yapp,

president/COO, Hollywood Entertainment Corp., Wilsonville, Ore., named group president, retail division, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.

Programming

Appointments at UPN, Los Angeles: Pamela Liptak-Kosters,

executive director, marketing operations, named VP, marketing operations and special projects; Michael McDonald,

VP, television, Renaissance Pictures, Los Angeles, joins as director, drama development; Adam Myman,

manager, current programming, CBS, Los Angeles, joins director, current programming; Matthew Cramer, director, creative advertising, Columbia Pictures, Los Angeles, joins as director, creative print/advertising; Steve Roberts,

head of production/writer/producer, Studio City, Los Angeles, joins as director, on-air promotions.

Louis F. Gutierrez, senior executive, human resources/ legal counsel, Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, appointed senior VP.

Radio

Promotions at Clear Channel Radio, Austin, Texas: Jeff Littlejohn,

Steve Davis

and Al Kenyon,

all VP, engineering, have been promoted to senior VP.

Journalism

Changes at CNN Newsource Bureaus: Jim LeMay,

bureau manager, Washington, named head, business development; Jamey Graydon,

senior producer, Chicago, named bureau supervisor, Washington; R.J. Fletcher,

photographer, Atlanta, named operations supervisor, Washington; Lindy Hall,

senior producer, Los Angeles, named bureau supervisor, Los Angeles; Kristin Fraser,

producer, Seattle, named bureau supervisor, Seattle; Casey Bauer,

producer, Denver, named bureau supervisor, Denver. Brian Vandenberg,

assistant news director, KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo., promoted to news director.

Danielle Whelton,

executive producer, White House beat, CNN, Washington, named senior executive producer.

Technology

William Burke,

VP, network sales, ESPN, Chicago, joins AT&T Media Services, Chicago, as general sales manager, Chicago Interconnect.

Richard R. Hamilton,

VP, global sourcing, Partminer Inc., Denver, joins nCube Corp., Denver, as VP, worldwide sales.

Internet

Brian Moreno,

chief marketing officer, Style365.com, Los Angeles, joins Warner Bros. Online, Glendale, Calif., as VP, strategic marketing.

Associations/Law Firms

Erwin Krasnow

and Michael Berg,

communications attorneys, Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, McPherson & Hand, Washington, join Shook, Hardy and Bacon, Washington, in the same capacity.

Obituary

Mary Louise Kennedy,

graphics, promotion and personnel director for KZTV(TV) Corpus Christi, Texas, died on Dec. 8. She was 90.

Born Mary Louise Wittliff on June 5, 1911, Kennedy graduated from Cleveland Business College and left Ohio in 1937 to pursue a career in journalism. She worked as reporter, freelance writer and magazine editor at various publications in New Orleans and Texas. It was in San Antonio, while working at the Texas Hotel Review, that she met her husband, Vann Kennedy, then a police reporter for the San Antonio Express. The couple wed in 1940.

While he served in WWII, she managed his Austin, Texas, newspaper, the State Observer. After the war, the couple relocated to Corpus Christi, where they established KSIX(AM) in 1947. They moved into television with introduction of KZTV in 1956, expanding that end of the business with KVTV(TV) Laredo, Texas, in 1973, and moved back into radio with KEXX-FM LLano, Texas, in 1977.

Outside of broadcasting and radio, Kennedy published two books. She authored The Hoblitzelle Collection of English Silver

and served as designer and editor for a collection of sermons by Edmund Heinsohn called The New World.

Kennedy is survived by her husband; daughter Kathleen; stepdaughter Laura Frances Waugespack; and nephews Thomas and Wallace Finfrock.