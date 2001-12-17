Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Doug Kiel,

president, Journal Communications, Milwaukee, adds to his duties CEO, Journal Broadcast Group, Milwaukee.

Kathi Lester,

GM, WTWB-TV Greensboro, N.C., promoted to VP/GM.

Debra Corson,

GM, KPWB-TV Des Moines, Iowa, promoted to VP/GM.

Peter Padilla,

GM, Pappas Telecasting's Reno, Nev., cluster, promoted to VP/GM.

Appointments at WFTS(TV) Tampa, Fla.: Michael Draman,

VP, sales and marketing, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Baltimore, joins as director, sales; J. Scott Dempsey,

sales manager, WABC-TV New York, joins as local sales manager.

Paul Rennie,

general sales manager, KTVC(TV) Roseburg, Ore., joins WRTV(TV) Indianapolis, in the same capacity.

Mark Sandstrom,

local account executive, WPWR-TV Gary, Ind., named local sales manager.

Programming

Appointments at Crown Media, Los Angeles: Laura Masse,

VP, marketing, American Movie Classics, Jericho, N.Y., joins as senior VP, marketing; Scott Harkcom,

senior director, information technology infrastructure, PeopleSupport Inc., Los Angeles, joins as director, information technology.

Appointments at Fox Cable Networks Group, New York: Bill Lyons,

VP, Eastern region, Speedvision and Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn., joins as regional VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Northeast region; Nicole Mussenden,

director, affiliate sales and marketing, special markets, ESPN, New York, joins in the same capacity.

Appointment at Home Shopping Network, St. Petersburg, Fla.: Anita Iodice,

president, The Company Store, Weehawken, N.J., joins as VP, home fashions; Carlos Timiraos,

assistant VP, marketing, Lancôme, New York, joins as VP, health, beauty and wellness.

David Shaughnessy,

supervising producer, The Young and the Restless,

New York, promoted to executive producer.

Journalism

Mike Mason,

investigative reporter, WBBH(TV) Fort Myers, Fla., joins WFTS(TV) Tampa, Fla., in the same capacity.

Angel Wang,

weekend anchor/reporter, KERO-TV Bakersfield, Calif., joins KJRH(TV) Tulsa, Okla., as general-assignment reporter.

Sonta Henderson,

general-assignment reporter, KXAN-TV Austin, Texas, joins WPMI(TV) Mobile, Ala., as weekend anchor/reporter.

Tracy Humphrey,

meteorologist, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia as weekend meteorologist.

Kristin Allred,

meteorologist, WCBI-TV Columbus, Miss., joins KPTM(TV) Omaha, Neb., in the same capacity.

Radio

Promotions at Sheridan Broadcasting Corp., Pittsburgh: Kathleen Gersna,

director, corporate operations and human resources, and Adele Lawhead,

controller, have both been promoted to VP, Sheridan Broadcasting.

Technology

Appointments at Pioneer Digital Technologies Inc., Long Beach, Calif.: Neil Jones,

VP, new-business development, Pace Micro Technology, Boca Raton, Fla., joins as senior VP, operations; Glen Roe,

manager, systems engineering, promoted to director, engineering operations.

Associations/Law Firms

Elections at New Jersey Cable Telecommunications Association, Trenton, N.J.: Chairman Robert F. Smith,

VP, public relations, Comcast Cable, Northeast region, Middletown; Vice ChairAmy Mansue,

area VP, communications, government and public affairs, Cablevision Systems, Hightstown; Treasurer William J. Kettleson,

regional director, public affairs, Comcast, Washington Township; Secretary Roger Wells,

GM, Time Warner Cable, West Milford.

Obituary

Dick Waller,

senior vice president and director of manpower and development quality control for Telerep, died Dec. 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

A 34-year broadcast advertising veteran, Waller covered nearly every position in the broadcast advertising industry, including sales manager of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, sales vice president for Metro TV, New York, and senior vice president of buying service at Airtime International.

Waller joined Telerep's Chicago office as sales manager in 1980 and was promoted to vice president and general sales manager and moved to New York later that year. He was appointed to his most recent position in 1986.

In lieu of flowers, Waller's family requests donations be made in the name of Richard Waller to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 15 Springfield Ave., Springfield, N.J. 07081.