Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Scott McGraw,

senior VP, network sports sales, CBS Television, New York, promoted to executive VP, network sports sales and marketing, Los Angeles/Chicago/Detroit.

Promotions at WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla.: Kathryn Bonfield,

executive producer, named assistant news director; Susan DeFraties,

managing editor, named executive producer, coverage and covergence; John Strang,

night assignment editor, named assignment manager; Tony Marra,

special projects producer, adds oversight of special assignments and sweeps production to his duties; Maureen Scott,

producer, adds oversight of election coverage.

Suzanne Teagle,

general sales manager, WCBD-TV Charleston, S.C., joins WCIV(TV) Charleston, S.C., as VP/GM and general sales manager.

Cable TV

Jim Leach,

executive director, government affairs, AT&T Broadband, Chicago division, joins Cox Communications, Orange County, Calif., as VP, government affairs.

Journalism

Andy Serwer,

editor-at-large, Fortune

magazine, New York, named regular contributor, CNN, CNNfn, and CNN Headline News, New York.

Krista Klaus,

reporter, KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., promoted to Call for Action

reporter/manager.

Alex Sanz,

anchor/correspondent, Channel One Network, Los Angeles, named reporter, News 12 Networks, New York.

James Ford,

recent recipient of a master's degree from Columbia University, New York, joins WNYW(TV) New York, as assignment reporter.

Programming

Brian C. Stewart,

VP, finance, Crown Media Holdings Inc., Los Angeles, named CFO, Crown Media United States, Los Angeles.

Scott Koondel,

VP/Eastern regional manager, Paramount Domestic Television, New York, promoted to senior VP/national sales manager.

Gary Kurtz,

executive VP, Associated Television International, Los Angeles, named executive VP, development, Global Media Television, Los Angeles.

Michael Bass,

senior director, strategic and corporate communications, NBA Entertainment, New York, promoted to VP.

Corinne Bellville,

account executive, affiliate sales, Northwest region, NBC Cable Networks, Burbank, Calif., promoted to manager, affiliate sales.

Victoria Gregson,

sales manager, Eva Entertainment, London, joins Carsey-Werner International, London, as sales director, Europe, London.

Appointments at Crown Media International: Jeff Henry,

managing director, Crown Entertainment Ltd., London, promoted to chief executive, Europe, Middle East, Africa/chief executive, Crown Entertainment Ltd./CEO, Crown Interactive; Eduardo Vera,

VP/managing director, Latin America, Hallmark Channel, Miami, promoted to managing director/chief executive, Latin America and the Caribbean; Terence Yau,

VP/managing director, Hallmark Channel Asia Pacific, Hong Kong, promoted to managing director/chief executive, Asia.

Amy Affeld,

programming manager, Fox Sports Net, Seattle, promoted to director, programming and marketing.

Amy Friedlander,

VP, business development, Intertainer, Culver City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Appointments at Bravo Networks: Adam Weinstein,

manager, affiliate and trade public relations and viewer relations, Jericho, N.Y., promoted to director, affiliate marketing; Kathy Luckey,

marketing manager, Great Lakes division, AT&T Broadband, Chicago, joins as manager, local ad sales, Western division, Chicago; Hannah Sheinbaum,

publicist, corporate communications, Showtime, New York, joins as manager, affiliate and trade public relations, Jericho, N.Y.

Appointments at National Geographic Today, Washington: Chad Cohen,

associate producer, named producer; Rebecca Ratliff,

writer, promoted to line producer; Brian Slocum,

office manager/assistant to President Laureen Ong, promoted to production manager, business development, marketing department; Nanette Anderson,

manager, program scheduling, promoted to director; Courtie Bassarab,

manager, program evaluation, promoted to director; Paul Miller,

associate creative director, prime time programs, PBS, Washington, joins as senior writer/producer, brand management.

Radio

Mark Vogelzang,

president/ GM, Vermont Public Radio, Burlington, Vt., named to the National Public Radio board of directors, Washington.

J Chapman,

director, sales, FM stations, Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis, promoted to director, sales, Emmis's Indianapolis radio cluster.

Satellite

Joseph P. Clayton,

vice chairman, Global Crossing, Rochester, N.Y., named president/CEO, Sirius Radio, New York.