Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

John DeNatale,

executive producer, That Money Show, New York, named executive producer/director, local programming, WNET(TV) New York.

Joe Merideth,

local sales manager, KOCB(TV) Oklahoma City, promoted to director, sales, KOCB(TV)/ KOKH-TV Oklahoma City.

Judy Shoemaker,

executive producer, advertising and marketing, WLNE(TV) New Bedford, Mass., promoted to director, promotions.

Scott Richardson,

managing producer, Conus Communications, Minneapolis, named assignment manager, WFTC(TV) Minneapolis.

Programming

Richard E. Goldberg,

president, Blue Star Media, Los Angeles, joins Univision, Los Angeles as executive VP, affiliate relations.

Carl Beverly,

VP, development, Artists Television Group, Los Angeles, named VP, drama programming, Studios USA, West Hollywood, Calif.

Clyde D. Smith,

senior VP, broadcast technology, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, received the Outstanding Service to Society citation from The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers.

Tony Waggoner,

assistant controller, ESPN Inc., Bristol, Conn., promoted to VP/controller.

Pamela Parker,

executive director of the international networks group, Columbia TriStar International Television, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP of business affairs and acquisitions.

Corinne Bellville,

account executive, affiliate sales, Northwest region, NBC Cable Networks, Burbank, Calif., promoted to manager.

Corin Nelson,

supervising producer, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, New York, joins Rock It Science, VH1, New York, in the same capacity.

Azuka Momah,

account executive, WBFS-TV Miami, joins Fox Sports Net Florida, Sunrise, Fla., in the same capacity.

Journalism

Jim Tomlinson,

director, production, ABC News Productions, New York, named executive director, production and operations, ABC newsmagazines and long-form productions.

Advertising/Marketing/Public Relations

Albert Beedie,

senior team leader, production development, FRx Software Corp., New York, joins Initiative Media North America, New York/Los Angeles, as senior VP/director, financial planning and analysis.

Michelle Laverty ,

associate director, research, Continental Television Sales, New York, promoted to VP/associate director, research.

M.P. Kelleher,

sales manager, WHUB-TV Marlborough, Mass., joins National Cable Communications, Boston, in the same capacity.

Radio

Harry Simons,

director, field engineering, ABC/Disney, Dallas, joins First Broadcasting, Dallas, as VP, engineering.

Allied Fields

Freddie Georges ,

founder, Premier Displays & Exhibits, Garden Grove, Calif., establishes Freddie Georges Production Group (FG/PG), Garden Grove, Calif.

Obituaries

Stanley G. Mouse,

longtime Cox Broadcasting and Dayton, Ohio, television executive, died Nov. 13, three months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Mouse was with Cox's WHIO-AM and WHIO-TV Dayton from its earliest days—reportedly, he sold the first ad on the television station—and rose from radio announcer to eventually become vice president and general manager for the radio and televison station, both hugely dominant in the market. After leaving Dayton, he also served as president of Cox Broadcasting in Atlanta.

Mouse was buried last Tuesday. The family requested donations to the American Cancer Society.

Obituaries

Frank Messer, says good night." The longtime TV and radio announcer for the Yankees died Nov. 13 in Deerfield Beach, Fla., at 76.

The sportscaster, dubbed "Old Reliable" by former boothmate Phil Rizzuto, started his broadcast career in minor-league baseball, calling the Class AAA Richmond, Va., games from 1954 to '63. Next came a stint with the Baltimore Orioles.

Messer joined the Yankees team, replacing Joe Garagiola in 1968. His co-announcers were Jerry Coleman and Rizzuto, to whose zaniness he was the counterbalance. Bill White, a frequent partner, said of him, "He had great command of his voice and knew how to use it. He could do anything. It's too bad he didn't get the credit he deserved."