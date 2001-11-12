Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Appointments at WETA-TV Washington: Michael Dietz,

director, programming, WTVS(TV) Detroit, joins as VP/manager; Karen Fritz,

VP, television, named VP, program development and syndication.

Meg LaVigne,

VP/GM, WGNT(TV) Portsmouth, Va., adds to her duties VP/GM WUPA(TV) Atlanta.

Jeff Joselson,

account executive, WNYW(TV) New York, promoted to national sales manager.

Shawn Harris,

director, sales, WLFL(TV) Raleigh/ WRDC(TV) Durham, N.C., joins WTVQ-TV Lexington, Ky., as general sales manager.

Appointments at WBZL-TV Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: Christine Dubin,

local sales manager, Fox Sports Net Florida, Fort Lauderdale, joins as account executive; Kurt Kiehnle,

sales manager, Blair Television, Fort Lauderdale, joins as account executive.

Appointments at KPTM(TV)/KXVO(TV) Omaha, Neb.: Teresa Maroon,

account executive, KEZO-FM Omaha, joins in same capacity; Sherri Noland-Igo,

account executive, KQKQ-FM Council Bluffs, Iowa, joins in same capacity.

David Robertson,

engineer, WFSU-TV Tallahassee, Fla., named assistant chief engineer, WTVZ(TV) Norfolk, Va.

Cable TV

Appointments at Insight Communications: Kevin Dowell,

director, advertising, AT&T Broadband/Media Services, Chicago, joins as VP, media advertising, Rockford, Ill.; Kim Messina,

director, communications, New York, promoted to assistant VP, communications.

Howard Homonoff,

VP/GM, CNBC Strategic Ventures/CNBC Dow Jones Business Video, Fort Lee, N.J., joins Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., Jericho, N.Y., as VP, business affairs.

Appointments at MediaCom, Middletown, N.Y.: Brian Walsh,

VP/controller, promoted to VP, finance/assistant, chairman of the board; William I. Lees Jr.,

executive VP/CFO, Regus Business Centre Corp., New York, named senior VP/corporate controller.

Programming

David Karnes,

VP, legal affairs, USA Television Production Group, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP/general counsel.

Wendy Nordstrom,

coordinator, drama and comedy series, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, named director, series development, Granada Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Tom Pahnke,

coordinating producer, Fox Sports Net North, Milwaukee, joins Fox Sports Net Arizona, Phoenix, as executive producer.

Daniel Paterna,

staff designer, ABC Television, New York, joins Crossroads Television, New York, as design director.

Radio

Joe Davis,

senior VP, operations, Salem Communications, New York, named executive VP, radio.

Tony Fields,

regional VP, programming, various markets, Radio One, Cincinnati, adds to his duties program director, KBFB(FM) Dallas.

Bob Rich,

director, sales, Radio One, Richmond cluster, Va., promoted to GM.

Appointments at WDHT-FM Dayton, Ohio: J.J. Jennings,

evening personality, WBLS(FM) New York, joins as midday personality; Marcel Thornton,

promotions director/afternoon personality, WTLZ(FM) Saginaw, Mich., joins as afternoon personality;

Yvette "The Diva" Williams,

midday personality, becomes evening personality.

Journalism

Appointments at CNN, Atlanta: Davida Plummer,

assistant news director, KCAL(TV) Los Angeles, joins as executive producer, Headline News; Carol Costello,

anchor/investigator reporter, WJLA-TV Washington, joins as anchor.

Natalie Pujo,

weekend anchor, KCOP(TV) Los Angeles, joins KCBS-TV Los Angeles, as reporter.

Rob Malcolm,

weekend sports anchor, CKVR-TV Barrie, Ontario, Canada, joins WDIV(TV) Detroit, as sports reporter/anchor.

Obituaries

Michael Bader, 72, a Washington lawyer who played a role in the elimination of the Fairness Doctrine, died of cancer Nov. 2. He was counsel to Meredith Corp., which took the FCC to court over rules requiring broadcasters to air comment from all sides of controversial issues. The case led the commission to rescind the doctrine two years later.

Carol Rubin, 56, executive director of original movies for Disney Channel, died Nov. 4. She joined the channel in 1984 and was key in creating the award-winning Heidi, starring Jason Robards, and The Old Curiosity Shop, starring Peter Ustinov. Prior to joining Disney Channel, Rubin was with Edgar Scherick Productions, Fred Silverman Intermedia Productions and ABC.