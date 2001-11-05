Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Richard D. Adams,

general manager, KXII-TV Sherman, Texas, named regional VP/general manager, KWTX-TV Waco, Texas.

Robert P. Gilbert,

general sales manager, WBPX(TV) Boston, promoted to GM.

Susan Kelly,

local sales manager, WIAT(TV) Birmingham, Ala., promoted to general sales manager.

Appointments at KMAX-TV Sacramento, Calif.: Gavin Joe,

national sales manager, KUVS(TV) Modesto, Calif., joins in the same capacity; Tom Marciano,

local sales manager, KVVU-TV Henderson, Nev., joins in the same capacity; John Mansker,

local sales manager, KOVR(TV) Stockton, Calif. joins as account executive.

Cable TV

Stephen E. Silva,

senior VP, corporate development and technology, Charter Communications, St. Louis, promoted to executive VP/chief technical officer.

Programming

Patrick Connolly,

executive director, programming and development, Fox Family Worldwide, Los Angeles, appointed VP, Fox Kids, Fox Broadcasting Co., Los Angeles.

Appointments at In Demand, New York:Peter Schamel,

director, e-business strategy, KPMG Consulting, New York, named senior VP/chief information officer; Lisa Shab,

associate director, affiliate relations/sales operations, promoted to director, affiliate-relations operations, Customer Care Center; Michele Sinisi,

regional marketing manager, affiliate marketing, promoted to regional senior manager.

Debra Delman,

senior VP/chief financial officer, Emmis International, New York, joins Hearst-Argyle, New York, as VP, finance.

Wendy Nordstrom,

coordinator, drama and comedy series, Touchstone Television, Los Angeles, named director, series development, Granada Entertainment USA, Los Angeles.

Gary Morgenstern,

director, brand management, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., promoted to executive director, ESPN Outdoor.

Radio

Beverly Tilden,

senior VP, marketing, AMFM Inc., Boston, named marketing director, WQSX-FM Boston, and integrated marketing director, Entercom Radio, Boston.

Journalism

Ken Jobe,

news director, WLWT(TV) Cincinnati, joins WWJ-TV/WKBD(TV) Detroit, in the same capacity.

Tod Pritchard,

news director, WKOW-TV Madison, Wis., joins KITV(TV) Honolulu, in the same capacity.

Steve Noviello,

consumer and investigative reporter, WVNY(TV) Burlington, Vt., joins WGHP(TV) High Point, N.C., in the same capacity.

Appointments at WPHL-TV Philadelphia: Tracy Humphrey,

morning weather anchor, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins as reporter/weekend weather anchor; Alison Harmelin,

anchor, WATM-TV Altoona, Pa., joins as general-assignment reporter.

Technology

Carol Lustenader,

VP, finance, Terayon, Santa Clara, Calif., promoted to CFO.

Klayton Fennell,

executive director, planning and administration, TESS Communications Inc., Westminster, Colo., joins Comcast Cable Communications/Comcast Business Communications, Moorestown, N.J., as director, government affairs.

Obituary

Popular KYW-TV Philadelphia newswoman Siani Lee

was killed in a car crash in Chester County, Pa., Sunday afternoon. Oct. 28. The 39-year-old had co-anchored the 6 p.m. news with veteran Larry Kane since April 1999. She had previously worked at Philadelphia's WCAU(TV) for six years and at Washington, D.C.'s Newschannel 8 before that. Lee was also a talented vocalist who had put herself through college singing with a big band.

Police believe Lee drove through a stop sign and was broadsided by another driver. The intersection has seen at least 20 other accidents, KYW reported, and was recently approved for a traffic light. The other driver was treated and released.

Kane will solo-anchor the 6 p.m. news this week, while the station decides how it will proceed in Lee's absence. Kane called Lee "a self-made woman who set the gold standard for work ethic, never forgot the people or her purpose in broadcasting."

Korea-born, Lee won the Society of Professional Journalists Dateline Award for her reporting on relations between the African-American and Korean communities in Washington.

She is survived by her mother and brother. —Dan Trigoboff