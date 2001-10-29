Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Bill Peterson,

VP/GM, WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., joins WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., in the same capacity.

Roger Workman,

executive director, development, School of Engineering, University of Southern California, joins KCET(TV) Los Angeles, as executive VP, institutional advancement.

Cable

Appointments at Time Warner Cable, Dayton, Ohio: Kim Cannon,

VP, marketing and public affairs, Portland, Maine, named VP, marketing, Western Ohio Division; Rick Beiswenger,

VP, marketing, customer service and training, Syracuse, N.Y., named VP, customer service and field operations, Western Division.

Programming

Ken Schapiro,

COO, Artisan Entertainment, Los Angeles, named president and appointed to Artisan's board of directors.

Steve Domier,

VP, on-air promotion, creative and media services, The WB Television Network, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, marketing.

Reed Manville,

senior VP, international channels, Paramount Pictures Television Group, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to executive VP.

Appointments at Warner Bros.: Jack Wakshlag,

senior VP, research, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive VP; Jen O'Dea,

director, ad sales research, Fox Family Channel, New York, joins VP, advertising sales research, New York.

Ben Zurier,

senior VP, programming services, Sterling Digital, New York, joins VH1, New York, as senior VP, programming strategy.

Jeff Goldberg,

director, programming, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., appointed VP, program planning, TNN: The National Network, New York.

Bari Carrelli,

producer/creative executive, Porchlight Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins Hearst Entertainment Productions, Los Angeles, as VP, movies and miniseries.

Kevin Brown,

VP, sales, King World, New York, named VP, Eastern advertising sales, Fox News Channel, New York.

Appointments at Varsity Entertainment, New York: Matt Morchower,

special assistant to Alex Wallau, ABC Television Network, New York, named CEO; Dave Kaufman,

manager, operations, human resources and training, Xando Cosi, New York, named COO.

Michael Horowicz,

executive consultant, Moral Court, Los Angeles, joins VH1, Los Angeles, as co-executive producer, Jump the Shark.

Radio

Scott Hogle,

general sales manager, Clear Channel Hawaii station cluster, promoted to director, sales.

Journalism

Bruce Kirk,

news director, KYMA(TV) Yuma, Ariz., joins WSET-TV Lynchburg, Va., in the same capacity.

Michael McManus,

correspondent, Washington, CNN Newsroom, Atlanta, named co-anchor.

Andy Hoffman,

producer, CNBC, Secaucus, N.J., promoted to senior producer.

Lis Wiehl,

legal reporter/ analyst, KIRO-TV Seattle, adds to her duties legal analyst, Fox News Channel, Seattle.

Susan O'Rourke,

morning anchor, KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb., joins KPTM(TV) Omaha, as prime time anchor.

Terry Anzur,

co-anchor, KTLA(TV), Los Angeles, joins WPEC(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., as weekday anchor/reporter.

Teresa Rodriguez,

morning anchor, KTRK-TV Houston, joins KEYE-TV Austin, as evening anchor.

Shomari Stone,

reporter, WINK-TV Fort Myers, Fla., joins WFOR-TV Miami, in the same capacity.

Shelley Harr,

Monterey Newsroom reporter, KSBW(TV) Salinas, Calif., named morning co-anchor at the station.

Advertising

Appointments at Continental Television Sales: John Thorne,

VP/sales manager, Los Angeles, promoted to VP/director of sales, west station group;Beth Wagner,

VP/sales manager, Chicago, promoted to VP/director of sales; Paul Claeys,

manager, Seattle, promoted to VP/sales manager.

Obituary

Al Ham, 76, died in Spring Hill, Fla., on Oct. 6. He created and syndicated The Music of Your Life

radio format, which kept a uniquely American art form, the popular song, before the public. The Music of Your Life, heard on more than 150 stations nationwide, has a nostalgic bent featuring singers such as Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. Ham, whose wife, big-band singer Mary Mayo, predeceased him, was a producer of the Mitch Miller Sing Along TV series. He won several Clios for TV commercials.—Beatrice Williams-Rude