Fates & Fortunes

Programming

Jeffrey S. Weiss,

VP, business affairs, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, Culver City, Calif., named senior VP.

Gavin Harvey,

senior VP/brand director, In Demand, Los Angeles, joins E! Networks, Los Angeles, in the same capacity.

Appointments at Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.: Bob Baskerville,

senior VP, operations, Scripps Productions, promoted to senior VP, production; Chuck Rosenzweig,

director, legal and business affairs, promoted to VP, legal affairs.

Lee Heffernan,

VP, marketing, Lifetime Television, New York, joins WE: Women's Entertainment, Jericho, N.Y., as senior VP, marketing.

Lisa Schwartz,

VP, national accounts & distribution strategies, MuchMusic USA, Jericho, N.Y., named senior VP, affiliate sales & marketing.

Susan Scott,

senior VP, distribution, In Demand, New York, joins The Weather Channel, Atlanta, in the same capacity.

Changes at Fox News Channel: Kevin Brown,

VP, sales, King World, New York, joins as VP, Eastern sales, New York; Roger Damal,

VP, Eastern sales, New York, now VP/national sales director, Chicago/Detroit/Los Angeles.

Michael Rosen,

head of marketing, Bloomberg Television, named head of affiliate relations & marketing.

Tim Megaw,

VP, broadcasting, QVC, West Chester, Pa., named senior VP, television.

Appointments at Studios USA, West Hollywood, Calif.: Lisa Lang,

director, comedy development, Columbia TriStar Television, Los Angeles, joins as VP, comedy programming; Paul Dahmen,

manager, comedy programming, promoted to director; Debra Brause,

director, comedy, leaving to pursue a doctoral degree in psychology.

Gary Fisher,

VP, video promotion, Columbia Records, New York, named senior VP, video promotion & television programming.

Ivey Van Allen, VP, media relations, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, adds Fox Television stations to her duties.

Broadcast TV

Appointments at Harris Corp.: Sandy Berenics,

territory manager, systems sales, Carlsbad, Calif., promoted to national sales manager, radio and television-systems sales group; Brian McConnell,

sales coordinator, Harris Broadcast Center, Mason, Ohio, promoted to Western regional manager, Las Vegas, radio and television-systems sales group; Pam Leffler,

order administrator, Intraplex, Mason, Ohio, joins as broadcast sales specialist, Broadcast Center, Mason, Ohio.

James Y. Wagner,

director, national, regional and local sales, WSBT-TV South Bend, Ind., named general sales manager, WMMT-TV Kalamazoo, Mich.

Dalton A. Lee,

director, finance and administration, USA Broadcasting, Miami, named controller, Meredith Broadcasting Group, Des Moines, Iowa.

Ted Strickland,

CFO/director, MetroBank NA, Oklahoma City, named VP/CFO, Griffin Communications, Oklahoma City.

Cable

LaWanda G. Edwards,

manager, cable and communications, Baltimore County Executive Office of Communications, Baltimore, joins Comcast, Baltimore, as manager, government and public affairs, Baltimore City.

Radio

Wayne Pederson,

executive VP, radio, Northwestern College, St. Paul, Minn., joins National Religious Broadcasters, Manassas, Va., as president and COO.

Tracy Cloherty,

program director, WQHT(FM) New York, named VP, programming, Emmis, New York.

Journalism

Appointments at Fox News Channel: Bret Baier,

correspondent, Atlanta, named national security correspondent, Washington; Catherine Herridge, correspondent, New York, named homeland defense correspondent, New York/Washington.

John Wordock,

Washington correspondent, Bloomberg TV & Radio, joins AP Radio, as Washington reporter/business anchor.

Obituary

Producer Jacqueline Babbin, 80, died Oct. 6 in Kent, Conn. She produced network series and specials, her production of Sybil

winning both an

Emmy and a Peabody Award. Authors whose work she brought to TV range from Arthur Miller and Aldous Huxley to Oscar Wilde. Babbin produced Armstrong Circle Theater, Oldsmobile Live Theatre, DuPont Show of the Month, DuPont Show of the Week

and live adaptations of such movies as The Philadelphia Story

and Miracle on 34th Street. Among the plays and novels were Member of the Wedding, Ethan Frome, The Heiress, The Browning Version

and Hedda Gabler

. For years, she worked for David Susskind's company, Talent Associates. Susskind once said to her, "Jackie, next to me, you're the best TV producer I know." Later, she produced CBS's Beacon Hill

series and, from 1982 to '86, ABC's All My Children.

—Beatrice Williams-Rude