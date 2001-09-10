Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

Dick Wallace,

VP, materials management, Cox Communications, Atlanta, will retire from the company in early 2002.

Broadcast TV

Promotions at Maine Public Broadcasting, Bangor, Maine: Gil Maxwell,

VP, operations and technology, promoted to senior VP; Deborah Turner,

director, development, individual giving and membership, promoted to VP, marketing and development.

Rene Cordeau,

acting controller, WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., named director, finance.

Gail E. Schmeling,

resident controller, KTAR(AM)/ KKLT(FM)/KMVP(AM) Radio Phoenix, named business manager, KNXV-TV Phoenix.

Scott M. Linden,

national sales manager, XUPN(TV) San Diego, joins KSWB-TV San Diego, in same capacity.

Steve Wilkerson,

general sales manager, WTOG(TV) St. Petersburg, Fla., joins KPIX-TV San Francisco, as director, sales.

Marty Wilke,

local sales manager, WMAQ-TV Chicago, joins WGN-TV Chicago, in the same capacity.

Programming

Mark Dvornik,

senior VP/general sales manager, domestic television division, Paramount Television Group, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to executive VP/general sales manager.

Vince Porter,

director, production, Showtime Networks, New York, promoted to VP, production.

Appointments at Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles:Michael Biard,

director, business affairs, promoted to VP, business affairs, affiliate sales and marketing; Sol Doten,

director, affiliate marketing, sports, promoted to VP; David Nathanson,

director, broadband strategy, promoted to VP, broadband strategy and channel development, continuing as GM, Fox Sports Digital Nets; Oren Lieber,

manager, network development, promoted to director, national accounts; Carlos Gutierrez,

account executive, alternate technology and distribution, named manager, West, affiliate sales and marketing; Tracy Schwartz,

coordinator, West, promoted to account executive, West.

Appointments at E! Networks, Los Angeles: Cindy House,

VP, affiliate marketing, promoted to VP, affiliate relations, Western region and affiliate marketing; Mary-Jo Matava,

manager, local ad sales, promoted to director.

Ron Klamert,

executive director, production and finance, ABC Cable Networks Group, Los Angeles, joins Mixx Entertainment, Los Angeles, as VP, production and manufacturing.

Marjorie Rodgers,

VP, business development, Oxygen Media LLC., New York, joins NFL, New York, as senior director, entertainment programming.

Appointments at Diplomatic, Los Angeles: Jen Kelly,

producer, Two Minute Drill, ESPN, Los Angeles, named director, development; Jacqueline Ytuarte, assistant to Executive Producer Michael Davies, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Los Angeles, named development associate; John Kaplan, production assistant, @Radical. media, New York, joins as development assistant.

Appointments at Columbia TriStar Television Distribution: Marti Rider,

account executive, Culver City, Calif., promoted to director, sales;Sean Trigony,

account executive, Northeastern region, New York, promoted to division manager, Southeastern region, Atlanta; Jason Troshinsky,

analyst, syndication research, New York, named account executive.

Radio

Bob Cohen,

VP/GM, San Antonio radio cluster, Clear Channel Communications Inc., promoted to president, international radio division.

Scott McCarthy,

senior VP, ABC Broadcast Group, Dallas, appointed executive VP, new media and international programming, ABC Radio Networks, Dallas.

Changes at Cox Radio: David R. DuBose,

VP/GM, WBHK(FM) Warrior, Ala., WBHJ(FM) Tuscaloosa, Ala., WAGG(AM) and WRJS(AM) Birmingham, Ala., promoted to VP/market manager, Birmingham, Ala., market; Bob Green,

group VP, Miami, will resign as of Oct. 3; Rich Reis,

group VP, Orlando, Fla., adds Miami and Jacksonville clusters to his responsibilities. The following have been named regional vice president: Kim Guthrie,

VP/GM, WBLI(FM) Patchogue, N.Y./ WBAB-FM Babylon, N.Y.; Ben Reed,

VP/GM, San Antonio radio cluster; and Jay O'Connor,

market manager, Tampa, Fla.

David Allen,

manager, operations, WZAT(FM) Savannah, Ga., appointed VP/GM, Tampa Bay Nature Coast operations, The Gull AM/FM Group, Homosassa Springs, Fla.

Journalism

Irene O'Connor,

reporter/anchor, KWGN-TV Denver, joins WVIT(TV) New Britain, Conn., in same capacity.

Sue Kwon,

high-tech reporter, KRON-TV San Francisco, joins KPIX-TV San Francisco as technology and business reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Heidi Bayer,

free-lance executive producer/account manager, Los Angeles, joins Via Worldwide, Los Angeles, as executive producer.

Appointments at Bragman Nyman Caferelli Public Relations & Marketing: Brian Gordon,

account executive, New York, promoted to director. All of the following are based in Beverly Hills, Calif.: Lewis Kay,

account supervisor, personalities, promoted to director, entertainment, personalities; Kevin Jackson,

account executive, promoted to director, entertainment marketing, product placement; Jenny Faraldo,

account supervisor, promoted to director, television publicity.

Appointments at Continental Television Sales: Joni Ulle,

account executive, Detroit, promoted to sales manager; Lance Williams,

account executive, Chicago, promoted to sales manager, silver team.

Raysa Rodriguez-Leon,

account executive, Katz Hispanic Media, Miami, promoted to sales manager.

Andrew Perini,

account manager and account executive, Eagle Television Sales and Katz Television, respectively, named group sales manager, Los Angeles Apollo sales team, Eagle Television Sales, Los Angeles.

Judy Ogren,

director, research, Clear Channel, San Francisco, joins Arbitron Inc., as customer-service representative, Western region, Los Angeles.

Technology

Jason R. Atkinson,

founder/manager, PremiereCast, Houston, named VP, account services, The Production Companies Inc., Houston.

Lisa Willems Connelly,

area manager, Pro Staff, Twin Cities, Minn., joins Conus Communications, St. Paul, Minn., as director, marketing.

Correction

Kevin MacLellan's

new title was incorrectly identified in the Sept. 3 issue. He is senior VP, International, E! Networks, Los Angeles.

Obituary

Christopher J. Corr,

longtime television sales executive, died on Aug. 22 at 62. He had started at KTVK(TV) Phoenix in 1963 and subsequently held management positions with KPHO-TV Phoenix and KPNX-TV Mesa, Ariz. Survivors include his wife, Sally; sons Chris Jr. and Rob; sister Kathleen Corr Sample; and brother Fitzhugh.

